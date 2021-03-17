Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, March 17

The following deaths have taken place:

The unexpected death has taken place at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Dundalk of Agnes Colton (née Crawford), Mourne Vale, Avenue Road, Dundalk, Louth and formerly of Burt. Beloved wife of Leo and dear mother of Daragh and Lee, she will be sadly missed by her loving family, husband, sons, brothers Neil, Sean and Cathal, sisters Cecilia and Pauline, grandchildren Aidan, Liam, Leona and Danielle, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Grace O’Donnell nee Sweeney, 39 Beechwood Road, Letterkenny and formerly of Ardagh.

Remains will repose in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for requiem Mass on Friday, March 19 at 11am, which can be viewed on the cathedral website.

Burial afterwards in Conwall Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donation if wished to The Donegal Hospice C/O Paschal Blake Funeral Director Letterkenny.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the Mass and burial are strictly private to family.

Kathleen Durnin, Bank End, Inch Island



The death has taken place at her residence of Kathleen Durnin (née Grant), Bank End, Inch Island.

Beloved wife of Leonard, much loved mother of Dermot, Barry, Paul, Leonie and Tracey and dear sister of Grace Doherty, Patsy Grant, Michael Grant and the late Owen Grant and Eileen McCauley.

Deeply regretted by her husband, sons, daughters, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brother, her wider family circle, friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch Island followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines wake, Requiem Mass and burial are strictly for family only with a limit of 10 people permitted.

Kathleen's Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/burt and choose the MOBILE option.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Kathleen Graham (née Orr), Muff

The death has taken place of Kathleen Graham (née Orr), Lenamore, Muff.

House strictly private please and funeral restricted to family only, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, BT48 8JE.

Michael Hogan,Dooish, Ballybofey and Co Sligo

The death has taken place at his home of Michael Hogan, Dooish, Ballybofey, and formerly Tubbercurry, Co Sligo

Beloved husband of Valerie and much loved father of Aoife, Laura, Raymond and Ruth, cherished brother of Julie, Mary,

Edel, Martina, Angeline, and Deirdre, sons in law Peadar and Andrew, daughter in law Naomi, and grandchildren Eoin and Elliot.

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday, March 18 at 10.30am for requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar. Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, directly to the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny at https://www.idonate.ie//2625donegalhospice.html

The funeral Mass will be streamed live via the parish webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the house and funeral will be strictly private to the immediate families only, please.

Mary Sarah Doherty, Porthall, Lifford

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Sarah Doherty (née French), Porthall, Lifford.

In accordance with current restrictions, the house and funeral will be private to the immediate family.

Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam on Thursday, March 18 at 11am. http://clonleighparish.com/webcam

Bridget Carr, Kilcar

The death has taken place of Bridget Carr, Main Street, Kilcar.

Remains arrived at her home on Tuesday evening.



Removal from her home on Thursday, March 18 at 11.30am for funeral Mass in St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 12 noon with interment afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

John McDaid, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place at his home on Tuesday of John McDaid, retired Garda sergeant, Listillion, Letterkenny.

Remains are reposing at his residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday, March 18 at 10.15am traveling via the Old Road past Haughey Joinery, going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny for 11am funeral Mass which can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Oncology Day Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

In compliance with Government and HSE guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are strictly private to immediate family only please.

Alan Kane, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place peacefully at his home of Alan Kane, Portnason, Ballyshannon.

Non-Covid related.

Beloved husband of Patricia and much loved father of Fiona, Frances, Grainne and Pauric; cherished brother of Jim and Teddy, and brother in law of Eileen and Pauline.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by sons in law John Feeney, Robert Hoy and John Sheerin, grandchildren Eoghan and Colleen, nieces, nephews and extended family. Predeceased by his parents Seamus and Mary.

Reposing at his residence until Thursday morning going to Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran for 11am funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, The Rock, Ballyshannon.

The requiem Mass will be streamed live via webcam at https://magheneparish.ie

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired to North West Hospice. In compliance with current Government restrictions the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only please.

