Deaths in Donegal - Friday, March 19

Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, March 19

The following deaths have taken place:

- Phyllis Roarty, (née O’Donnell), 12 Abbey Villas, Manorcunningham

- William McGee; (husband of Josephine), formerly of Stranacorker, Derrybeg

- John Scott, Killydesert, Letterkenny

- Agnes Colton (née Crawford), Dundalk and Burt

- Grace O’Donnell, Letterkenny

- Kathleen Durnin, Inch Island



Phyllis Roarty, (née O’Donnell), 12 Abbey Villas, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry on Tuesday, March 16 2021 of Phyllis Roarty, (née O’Donnell), 12 Abbey Villas, Manorcunningham.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there tomorrow, Saturday, March 20 at 10.15am travelling through the village past the Community Resource Centre, going to St Columba’s Church Drumoghill via the Manor Roundabout and Corkey, for 11am Funeral Mass which can be viewed live on Craigs Media Facebook page.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Intensive Care Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry c/o any family member.

In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are strictly private to immediate family only please.

William McGee; (husband of Josephine), formerly of Stranacorker, Derrybeg

The death had occurred on Wednesday, March 17 in Bridge of Allen, Scotland of William McGee, (husband of Josephine) and formerly of Stranacorker, Derrybeg.

Funeral and Burial to take place in Scotland at a later date.

John Scott, Killydesert, Letterkenny



The death has taken place, in Ramelton Community Hospital, of John Scott, Killydesert, Letterkenny, in his 100th year.

Funeral service at the Trinity Presbyterian Church, Letterkenny, today, Friday, March 19 at 2pm, followed by burial in the family plot in Gortlee graveyard. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral service is limited to ten persons only.

Agnes Colton (née Crawford), Dundalk and Burt

The unexpected death has taken place at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Dundalk of Agnes Colton (née Crawford), Mourne Vale, Avenue Road, Dundalk, Louth and formerly of Burt.

Beloved wife of Leo and dear mother of Daragh and Lee, she will be sadly missed by her loving family, husband, sons, brothers Neil, Sean and Cathal, sisters Cecilia and Pauline, grandchildren Aidan, Liam, Leona and Danielle, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to ongoing Level 5 restrictions on funeral ceremonies, Agnes's funeral will be private for family members only with church numbers limited.

The community may wish to show their support to the family when the cortege leaves the family residence tomorrow, Saturday, March 20 at 10.40am proceeding on foot to the Avenue Road entrance, then driving to The Church of The Holy Family, arriving for Private Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock, followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium.

Family flowers only please. Donations to a charity of your choice.

Grace O’Donnell, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Grace O’Donnell (née Sweeney), 39 Beechwood Road, Letterkenny and formerly of Ardagh.

Remains will repose in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for Requiem Mass today, Friday, March 19 at 11am, which can be viewed on the cathedral website.

Burial afterwards in Conwall cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donation if wished to The Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Letterkenny.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the Mass and burial are strictly private to family.

Kathleen Durnin, Bank End, Inch Island

The death has taken place at her residence of Kathleen Durnin (née Grant), Bank End, Inch Island.

Beloved wife of Leonard, much loved mother of Dermot, Barry, Paul, Leonie and Tracey and dear sister of Grace Doherty, Patsy Grant, Michael Grant and the late Owen Grant and Eileen McCauley.

Deeply regretted by her husband, sons, daughters, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brother, her wider family circle, friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass today, Friday at 11am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch Island, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake, Requiem Mass and burial are strictly for family only with a limit of ten people permitted.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/burt and choose the MOBILE option.



If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie