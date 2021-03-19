Deaths in Donegal, Friday evening, March 19

The following deaths have taken place:

John McGill, Loughnagin, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at the Beacon Hospital, Dublin of John McGill, Loughnagin, Letterkenny and formerly of Carrick.

Retired Ulster Bank Manager, Letterkenny.

Predeceased by his brother Conal (Carrick). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, wife Tina (née McNally Ballina), sons Earl (Dublin) and Gary (Letterkenny), brothers Phelim and Gerard, sisters Mary (Carrick), Kathleen (Donegal), Teresa (Cookstown) and Martina (Teelin), daughters-in-law Suzanne and Kristine, grandchildren Anna, Beth, Faye and Eric, sister-in-law Ann (Wiltshire), in-laws, nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.

Funeral from his late residence on Sunday going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for Mass at 12 noon with interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Funeral Mass can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St Vincent De Paul , c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Letterkenny.

Mary Gamble, Lackoo, Churchill

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Gamble, Lackoo, Churchill.

Predeceased by loving husband Jim. Deeply regretted by son George (Gartan), daughters Mary Bradley (USA), and Georgina Brown (Gartan). Sorely missed by her loving grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family. Always remembered by her good neighbours and many friends.

Remains arrived at St Columba's Parish Church, Churchill on Friday afternoon to repose overnight.

Funeral Service on Saturday at 2pm followed by burial in Gartan Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Hillcrest Nursing Home Patients Comfort Fund, c/oCharlie McClafferty Funeral Director.

Annie Friel, Gortnatraw, Fanad

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Annie Friel, Gortnatraw, Fanad.

Predeceased by her husband John Joseph and daughter in law Kathleen. Sadly missed by her daughters Mary, Brid and Cait, sons Eamonn and James, sons-in-law John and Hughie, daughters-in-law Breege and Laura, all her grandchildren, great grand-daughter, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Her remains will repose at her residence from 4pm this evening, Friday.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1pm in St Mary’s Church, Fanavolty with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Rosary each night at her residence at 9pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Renal Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member or Eamonn Scott Funeral Director.

Joe McCosker, 8 St Mary's Drive, Strabane and Lifford



The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry of Joe McCosker, 8 St Mary's Drive, Strabane and formerly of Lifford.

Beloved husband of the late Emily, much loved father of Fergus, Margaret, Diane, Patricia, Jeanie, Brian and the late Jackie and baby Billy and brother of Edward, Billy and the late Thomas.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers and family circle.

In accordance with current restrictions, the house and funeral will be private to family only please. Joe's Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the parish webcam on Sunday at 12.30pm http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Kevin Doran, 17 Fr. Arnold Terrace, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place at the Mater Hospital, Dublin of Kevin Doran, 17 Fr. Arnold Terrace, Manorcunningham.

Deeply missed by loving wife Helen, and family Emma, Garth, Maria and Seamus, son-in-law Thomas, sisters Marie, Manorcunningham, Brenda, Dublin and Ann, Killea, grandchildren Corey, Caolán, Casey, Chelsy and Keegán, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Kevin’s remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday at 10.15am travelling down the Noughs, going to St. Columba’s Church, Drumoghill for 11am Funeral Mass which can be viewed on Craigs Media Facebook page www.fb.me/rvh.northwest.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Heart and Lung Transplant Unit, Mater Hospital c/o any family member.

In compliance with Government and HSE guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are strictly private to family only please.

Susan Logue, née Culbertson, Screen, Kilmacrennan

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Susan Logue, née Culbertson, Screen, Kilmacrennan.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, family, Bridget, Mary, John Paul, Michelle and James, sons-in-law Marcus and Liam, daughter-in-law Kelly, grandchildren, brothers John, Sam and Eddie, sister Bridget, extended family and friends.

Her remains will repose at her home.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am in St Columba's Church, Kilmacrenan with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on Kilmacrennan Parish Facebook Page.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to MS Ireland, c/o any family member or Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

John Boyce, Drumnaskea, Ballymaleel, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place in Brentwood Manor Nursing Home of John Boyce, Drumnaskea, Ballymaleel, Letterkenny.

Remains will repose at the residence of his niece, Patricia Patton, Drumnaskea.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Rosary Friday and Saturday at 9pm.

Funeral Mass and Rosary can be viewed live on churchservices.tv/stmaryschurchramelton

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Brentwood Manor Nursing Home Patient’s Comfort Fund, c/o any family member or Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.



Phyllis Roarty, (née O’Donnell), 12 Abbey Villas, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry of Phyllis Roarty, (née O’Donnell), 12 Abbey Villas, Manorcunningham.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there tomorrow, Saturday, March 20 at 10.15am travelling through the village past the Community Resource Centre, going to St Columba’s Church, Drumoghill via the Manor Roundabout and Corkey, for 11am Funeral Mass which can be viewed live on Craigs Media Facebook page.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Intensive Care Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry c/o any family member.

In compliance with Government and HSE guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are strictly private to immediate family only please.

William McGee (husband of Josephine), formerly of Stranacorker, Derrybeg

The death has occurred in Bridge of Allen, Scotland of William McGee, (husband of Josephine) and formerly of Stranacorker, Derrybeg.

Funeral and burial to take place in Scotland at a later date.

Agnes Colton (née Crawford), Dundalk and Burt

The unexpected death has taken place at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Dundalk of Agnes Colton (née Crawford), Mourne Vale, Avenue Road, Dundalk, Louth and formerly of Burt.

Beloved wife of Leo and dear mother of Daragh and Lee, she will be sadly missed by her loving family, husband, sons, brothers Neil, Sean and Cathal, sisters Cecilia and Pauline, grandchildren Aidan, Liam, Leona and Danielle, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to ongoing Level 5 restrictions on funeral ceremonies, Agnes's funeral will be private for family members only with church numbers limited.

The community may wish to show their support to the family when the cortege leaves the family residence tomorrow, Saturday, March 20 at 10.40am proceeding on foot to the Avenue Road entrance, then driving to The Church of The Holy Family, arriving for Private Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium.

Family flowers only please. Donations to a charity of your choice.



