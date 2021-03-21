Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

OBITUARY: The former Marconi Radio Officer who was so proud of his Donegal roots

Raphoe native passed away in Co. Meath

Sean Gallagher death

Sean Gallagher

Reporter:

Reporter

The death has occurred recently of Sean Gallagher.

Born John James Gallagher, on August 29, 1925 in Raphoe, he was the second eldest child of Patrick and Josephine Gallagher.
Sean attended St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny, from 1940 - 1945 before training in electrical engineering. He became a Marconi Radio Officer (1948-1956) when he married his wife Frances. Their children were Michelle, Ann Marie, Peter and Barry. Returning to Ratoath Stores, Meath in 1983 he ran the business until retiring to Maelduin, Dunshaughlin in 1996 aged 71.
Sean penned 'All At Sea' whilst caring for his wife until Frances’ death in 2010.
Sean’s funeral took place at St. Patrick and Seachnall’s Church with family friend Fr. Joe Clavin officiating, with removal to the adjoining cemetery afterwards where Frances is also buried.
Sean was much loved by his children, remaining sisters Phil and Bernie and extended families in Donegal, Galway, Meath, Dublin, U.K and America. as well as friends in Limerick, Dunshaughlin and Ratoath; who all regard Sean Gallagher as a ‘legend’ and always a gentleman, in the truest sense. He was 95½ years young when he died on February 1, 2021.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie