Deaths in Donegal, Saturday evening, March 20

The following deaths have taken place:

- Vivienne McGirr, Ballyholey, Raphoe

- Hugh John McGonigle, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon

- PJ Gilbride, Gaelic Park, Bundoran

- John McGill, Loughnagin, Letterkenny and formerly Carrick

- Annie Friel, Gortnatraw, Fanad

- Joe McCosker, Strabane and Lifford

- Kevin Doran, 17 Fr. Arnold Terrace, Manorcunningham

- Susan Logue, née Culbertson, Screen, Kilmacrennan

- John Boyce, Ballymaleel, Letterkenny

Vivienne McGirr, Ballyholey, Raphoe



The peaceful death has taken place, at Letterkenny University Hospital of Vivienne McGirr, née Duggan, Ballyholey, Raphoe, formerly of Drogheda.

Beloved wife of Matt, mother of Ruth and Owen, grandmother of Ivy and Riley.

House and funeral private.

Funeral service on Monday, March 22, at 1pm in Raphoe Presbyterian Church with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Limited to 10 people.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Oncology Department, Letterkenny University Hospital care of any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Hugh John McGonigle Snr., The Lantern Bar, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon

The peaceful death has occurred at his residence of Hugh John McGonigle Snr., The Lantern Bar, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon.

Funeral arrangements later.

Enquires to McGee Funeral Directors on 087 221 8483. Due to current restrictions, the house is private please.

PJ Gilbride, Gaelic Park, Bundoran

The death has occurred of PJ Gilbride, Gaelic Park, Bundoran, and Ozanam House Residential Unit, Main St, Bundoran.

Suddenly at Ozanam House Residential Unit.

Brother of the late Whitey and Hugo. Deeply regretted by his sister Celine and family (England), McNamara family (Bundoran), Gilbride family (Belfast) and all his relatives, neighbours, friends, especially all the management, staff and residents in Ozanam House Residential Unit.

Reposing privately at Breslin’s Funeral Home, Bundoran. Removal from the Funeral Home on Monday at 10.45am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.



PJ’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on magheneparish.ie.



Due to the current Goverment and HSE regulations regarding Covid-19, the funeral home, church and cemetery are private to family members only please. Enquiries to Donal Breslin at Breslin’s Funeral Home, Bundoran.





John McGill, Loughnagin, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at the Beacon Hospital, Dublin of John McGill, Loughnagin, Letterkenny and formerly of Carrick.

Retired Ulster Bank Manager, Letterkenny.

Predeceased by his brother Conal (Carrick). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, wife Tina (née McNally Ballina), sons Earl (Dublin) and Gary (Letterkenny), brothers Phelim and Gerard, sisters Mary (Carrick), Kathleen (Donegal), Teresa (Cookstown) and Martina (Teelin), daughters-in-law Suzanne and Kristine, grandchildren Anna, Beth, Faye and Eric, sister-in-law Ann (Wiltshire), in-laws, nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.



Funeral from his late residence on Sunday going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for Mass at 12 noon with interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.



Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Funeral Mass can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St Vincent De Paul, c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Letterkenny.

Annie Friel, Gortnatraw, Fanad

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Annie Friel, Gortnatraw, Fanad.

Predeceased by her husband John Joseph and daughter in law Kathleen. Sadly missed by her daughters Mary, Brid and Cait, sons Eamonn and James, sons-in-law John and Hughie, daughters-in-law Breege and Laura, all her grandchildren, great grand-daughter, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her residence.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1pm in St Mary’s Church, Fanavolty with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Rosary each night at her residence at 9pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Renal Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member or Eamonn Scott Funeral Director.

Joe McCosker, 8 St Mary's Drive, Strabane and Lifford

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry of Joe McCosker, 8 St Mary's Drive, Strabane and formerly of Lifford.

Beloved husband of the late Emily, much loved father of Fergus, Margaret, Diane, Patricia, Jeanie, Brian and the late Jackie and baby Billy and brother of Edward, Billy and the late Thomas.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers and family circle.

In accordance with current restrictions, the house and funeral will be private to family only please. Joe's Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the parish webcam on Sunday at 12.30pm http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Kevin Doran, 17 Fr. Arnold Terrace, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place at the Mater Hospital, Dublin of Kevin Doran, 17 Fr. Arnold Terrace, Manorcunningham.

Deeply missed by loving wife Helen, and family Emma, Garth, Maria and Seamus, son-in-law Thomas, sisters Marie, Manorcunningham, Brenda, Dublin and Ann, Killea, grandchildren Corey, Caolán, Casey, Chelsy and Keegán, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Kevin’s remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday at 10.15am travelling down the Noughs, going to St. Columba’s Church, Drumoghill for 11am Funeral Mass which can be viewed on Craigs Media Facebook page www.fb.me/rvh.northwest.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Heart and Lung Transplant Unit, Mater Hospital c/o any family member.

In compliance with Government and HSE guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are strictly private to family only please.

Susan Logue, née Culbertson, Screen, Kilmacrennan

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Susan Logue, née Culbertson, Screen, Kilmacrennan.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, family, Bridget, Mary, John Paul, Michelle and James, sons-in-law Marcus and Liam, daughter-in-law Kelly, grandchildren, brothers John, Sam and Eddie, sister Bridget, extended family and friends.

Her remains will repose at her home.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am in St Columba's Church, Kilmacrennan with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on Kilmacrennan Parish Facebook Page.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to MS Ireland, c/o any family member or Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

John Boyce, Drumnaskea, Ballymaleel, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place in Brentwood Manor Nursing Home of John Boyce, Drumnaskea, Ballymaleel, Letterkenny.

Deeply regretted by his sister Catherine (Scotland), niece Patricia, nieces and nephews in England and Scotland, extended family and friends.

Remains will repose at the residence of his niece, Patricia Patton, Drumnaskea.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Rosary on Saturday at 9pm.

Funeral Mass and Rosary can be viewed live on churchservices.tv/stmaryschurchramelton

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Brentwood Manor Nursing Home Patient’s Comfort Fund, c/o any family member or Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.



