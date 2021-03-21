Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, March 21

The following deaths have taken place:

- Dominic Kelly, Doochary

- Edward McKay, Letterkenny and Kilmacrennan

- Vivienne McGirr, Ballyholey, Raphoe

- Hugh John McGonigle, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon

- PJ Gilbride, Gaelic Park, Bundoran

Dominic Kelly, The New Cottages, Doochary

The death has taken place in Dungloe District Hospital of Dominic Kelly, The New Cottages, Doochary.

Removal from McGlynn’s Funeral Home on Monday evening going to St Conal’s Church, Doochary for 7pm where he will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am with interment afterwards in Fintown Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Edward McKay, Heatherfield, Woodlands, Letterkenny and Kilmacrennan



The death has taken place, at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Doctor Edward McKay, Heatherfield, Woodlands, Letterkenny and formerly of Falkirk, Scotland and Kilmacrennan.

Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Nora McKay and sister Catherine Boyle (Scotland). Edward will be sadly missed by his wife Bridie, brother Patrick McKay (Hamilton, Scotland) and sister Betty Patterson (Harrogate, England).

Remains will arrive at St. Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan on Monday at 7pm to repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, funeral and burial are private for family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kilmacrennan Parish Facebook Page www.facebook.com/Kilmacrennan.Parish.Co.Donegal

Vivienne McGirr, Ballyholey, Raphoe

The peaceful death has taken place, at Letterkenny University Hospital of Vivienne McGirr, née Duggan, Ballyholey, Raphoe, formerly of Drogheda.

Beloved wife of Matt, mother of Ruth and Owen, grandmother of Ivy and Riley.

House and funeral private.

Funeral service on Monday, March 22, at 1pm in Raphoe Presbyterian Church with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Limited to 10 people.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Oncology Department, Letterkenny University Hospital care of any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Hugh John McGonigle Snr., The Lantern Bar, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon

The peaceful death has occurred at his residence of Hugh John McGonigle Snr., The Lantern Bar, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon.

Funeral arrangements later.

Enquires to McGee Funeral Directors on 087 221 8483. Due to current restrictions, the house is private please.

PJ Gilbride, Gaelic Park, Bundoran

The death has occurred of PJ Gilbride, Gaelic Park, Bundoran, and Ozanam House Residential Unit, Main St, Bundoran.

Suddenly at Ozanam House Residential Unit.

Brother of the late Whitey and Hugo. Deeply regretted by his sister Celine and family (England), McNamara family (Bundoran), Gilbride family (Belfast) and all his relatives, neighbours, friends, especially all the management, staff and residents in Ozanam House Residential Unit.

Reposing privately at Breslin’s Funeral Home, Bundoran. Removal from the Funeral Home on Monday at 10.45am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.



PJ’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on magheneparish.ie.



Due to the current Goverment and HSE regulations regarding Covid-19, the funeral home, church and cemetery are private to family members only please. Enquiries to Donal Breslin at Breslin’s Funeral Home, Bundoran.



If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie