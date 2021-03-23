Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday morning, March 23

The following deaths have taken place:

- Elizabeth Martin, Carn Malin, Malin Head

- Brian Cannon, Dublin/Donegal

- Andrew Foster Stewart, Burnfoot

- Dennis Meehan, Kilcar

- Colm Moyne, Muff

- Rita Markey, Ballybofey

- Kathleen Keeney, Lifford and Convoy

- Dominic Kelly, Doochary

- Edward McKay, Letterkenny/Kilmacrennan

- Hugh John McGonigle, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon



Elizabeth Martin, Carn Malin, Malin Head

The death has taken place of Elizabeth Martin, Carn Malin, Malin Head.

Funeral service at her home tomorrow, Wednesday, March 24 at 2pm.

Funeral leaving there to All Saints Cemetery, Gleneely for burial, traveling via Black Mountain, Malin Town and Culdaff.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral service and burial are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Brian Cannon, Malahide, Dublin/Donegal

The death has taken place of Brian Cannon, Malahide, Co Dublin, formerly of Donegal and retired principal of Malahide Community School. Predeceased by his beloved daughter Caroline. Sadly missed by his loving wife and best friend Marie, daughter Jennifer and son Derek, his darling grandchildren Amy and Stella, sons-in-law Eamon and Stephen, daughter-in-law Linda, his twin sister Mary and brothers Jim and Frank, extended family and a wide circle of friends, colleagues and neighbours.

Due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for immediate family. Family flowers only please.

The funeral Mass will be streamed live tomorrow, Wednesday, March 24 at 11am via the following link. https://www.churchservices.tv/malahide

Andrew Foster Stewart, The Glen, Garvery, Burnfoot

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Andrew Foster (Andy) Stewart of The Glen, Garvery, Burnfoot.

House private please and funeral restricted to family only due.

Dennis Meehan, Kilcar

The death has taken place at his home of Dennis Meehan, Muckross, Kilcar.

Removal from his home tomorrow, Wednesday, March 24, at 11.30am for funeral Mass in St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 12 noon with interment afterwards in Kilcar cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Colm Moyne, Drumhaggart, Muff



The death has taken place at his residence of Colm Moyne, Drumhaggart, Muff.



Beloved husband of the late Margaret and much loved father of Liam, Pat, Brendan, Breege, Seamus and Terence.



Requiem Mass tomorrow, Wednesday, March 24 in St Patrick's Church, Iskaheen at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and Requiem Mass are strictly for family only with a limit of ten people permitted.



Requiem Mass can be viewed on MCN media Iskaheen.



Family flowers only donations in lieu, if desired, to The Society of St Vincent de Paul, Muff Branch c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Rita Markey, (née Moss), Blackrock Drive, Ballybofey

The death has taken place of Rita Markey (née Moss), Blackrock Drive, Ballybofey.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar tomorrow, Wednesday, March 24 at 11am. Interment afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Stranorlar parish webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Due to HSE and Government restrictions, the house, Mass and interment are private to family only.

Donations in lieu of flowers, please, to the Palliative Care Ward, Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex c/o Charles Lynch, Funeral Director, 50, Castlefin Road, Castlederg.

Kathleen Keeney, (née Given) Legandara, Lifford and Convoy

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Kathleen Keeney (née Given) Legandara, Lifford and formerly of Convoy.

Beloved wife of Packie, much-loved mother of Declan, Michael and Martin, mother-in-law of Sinead, Kathy and Joyce, dearly loved grandmother of Niamh, Niall, Aidan and Patrick and sister of Susan, Ambrose, Eileen, Seamus and Mary.

Funeral leaving her home tomorrow, Wednesday, March 24 at 11.20am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and family circle.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to The Friends of Lifford Hospital c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

In accordance with current restrictions the house and funeral will be private to family only please. http://clonleighparish.com/webcam

Dominic Kelly, The New Cottages, Doochary

The death has taken place in Dungloe District Hospital of Dominic Kelly, The New Cottages, Doochary.

Funeral Mass today, Tuesday, March 23 at 11am with interment afterwards in Fintown cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Edward McKay, Heatherfield, Woodlands, Letterkenny and Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place, at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Doctor Edward McKay, Heatherfield, Woodlands, Letterkenny and formerly of Falkirk, Scotland and Kilmacrennan.

Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Nora McKay and sister Catherine Boyle (Scotland). Edward will be sadly missed by his wife Bridie, brother Patrick McKay (Hamilton, Scotland) and sister Betty Patterson (Harrogate, England).

Funeral Mass today, Tuesday, March 23 at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, funeral and burial are private for family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kilmacrennan Parish Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Kilmacrennan.Parish.Co.Donegal

Hugh John McGonigle Snr, The Lantern Bar, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon

The peaceful death has occurred at his residence of Hugh John McGonigle Snr, The Lantern Bar, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at his residence with remains going to St Patrick’s Church tomorrow, Wednesday morning, March 24 at 10.30am for 11am funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards in the Abbey cemetery.

Wake and funeral Mass private to family members only please. The funeral Mass will be live streamed on chruchservices.tv@ St Patrick’s church Ballyshannon.

Enquires to McGee Funeral Directors on (087) 2218483. Due to current restrictions, the house is private please.



If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie