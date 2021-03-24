Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, March 24

The following deaths have taken place:

- Anna Conaghan, Glasgow and Gaoth Dobhair

- Elizabeth Martin, Carn Malin, Malin Head

- Brian Cannon, Dublin/Donegal

- Andrew Foster Stewart, Burnfoot

- Dennis Meehan, Kilcar

- Colm Moyne, Muff

- Rita Markey, Ballybofey

- Kathleen Keeney, Lifford and Convoy

- Hugh John McGonigle, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon

Anna Conaghan, Glasgow and Magheralosk, Bunbeg, Gaoth Dobhair



The sudden death has taken place in Glasgow of Anna Conaghan, Magheralosk, Bunbeg and Glasgow.

Predeceased by her mother Nancy who passed away on September 10, 2020. Sadly missed by her cousins Noeleen, Annemarie, Jackie, Annabel, Georgie and all her extended family and friends.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed.



Elizabeth Martin, Carn Malin, Malin Head

The death has taken place of Elizabeth Martin, Carn Malin, Malin Head.

Funeral service at her home on Wednesday, March 24 at 2pm.

Funeral leaving there to All Saints Cemetery, Gleneely for burial, traveling via Black Mountain, Malin Town and Culdaff.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral service and burial are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Brian Cannon, Dublin/Donegal

The death has taken place of Brian Cannon, Malahide, Co Dublin, formerly of Donegal and retired principal of Malahide Community School.

Predeceased by his beloved daughter Caroline. Sadly missed by his loving wife and best friend Marie, daughter Jennifer and son Derek, his darling grandchildren Amy and Stella, sons-in-law Eamon and Stephen, daughter-in-law Linda, his twin sister Mary and brothers Jim and Frank, extended family and a wide circle of friends, colleagues and neighbours.

Due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for immediate family. Family flowers only please.

The funeral Mass will be streamed live on Wednesday, March 24 at 11am via the following link. https://www.churchservices.tv/malahide

Andrew Foster Stewart, The Glen, Garvery, Burnfoot

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Andrew Foster (Andy) Stewart of The Glen, Garvery, Burnfoot.

House private please and funeral restricted to family.

Dennis Meehan, Muckross, Kilcar

The death has taken place at his home of Dennis Meehan, Muckross, Kilcar.

Removal from his home on Wednesday, March 24, at 11.30am for funeral Mass in St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 12 noon with interment afterwards in Kilcar cemetery.



Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Colm Moyne, Drumhaggart, Muff

The death has taken place at his residence of Colm Moyne, Drumhaggart, Muff.

Beloved husband of the late Margaret and much loved father of Liam, Pat, Brendan, Breege, Seamus and Terence.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, March 24 in St Patrick's Church, Iskaheen at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and Requiem Mass are strictly for family only with a limit of ten people permitted.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on MCN media Iskaheen.

Family flowers only donations in lieu, if desired, to The Society of St Vincent de Paul, Muff Branch c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Rita Markey, (née Moss), Blackrock Drive, Ballybofey

The death has taken place of Rita Markey (née Moss), Blackrock Drive, Ballybofey.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar on Wednesday, March 24 at 11am. Interment afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Stranorlar parish webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Due to HSE and Government restrictions, the house, Mass and interment are private to family only.

Donations in lieu of flowers, please, to the Palliative Care Ward, Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex c/o Charles Lynch, Funeral Director, 50, Castlefin Road, Castlederg.

Kathleen Keeney, (née Given) Legandara, Lifford and Convoy

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Kathleen Keeney (née Given) Legandara, Lifford and formerly of Convoy.

Beloved wife of Packie, much-loved mother of Declan, Michael and Martin, mother-in-law of Sinead, Kathy and Joyce, dearly loved grandmother of Niamh, Niall, Aidan and Patrick and sister of Susan, Ambrose, Eileen, Seamus and Mary.

Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday, March 24 at 11.20am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and family circle.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to The Friends of Lifford Hospital c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

In accordance with current restrictions the house and funeral will be private to family only please. http://clonleighparish.com/webcam

Hugh John McGonigle Snr, The Lantern Bar, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon

The peaceful death has occurred at his residence of Hugh John McGonigle Snr, The Lantern Bar, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at his residence with remains going to St Patrick’s Church on Wednesday, March 24 at 10.30am for 11am funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery.

Wake and funeral Mass private to family members only please. The funeral Mass will be live streamed on chruchservices.tv@ St Patrick’s church Ballyshannon.

Enquires to McGee Funeral Directors on (087) 2218483. Due to current restrictions, the house is private please.



If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie