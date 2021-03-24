Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, March 24

The following deaths have taken place:

- Danny Brogan, College Farm Road, Letterkenny

- Anna Conaghan, Glasgow and Gaoth Dobhair

- Andrew Foster Stewart, Burnfoot

The death has occurred of Danny Brogan, Connie Doolan's Bar, Cobh, Cork, Letterkenny and Tipperary.

He died peacefully at the Mercy University Hospital Cork.

He was predeceased by his loving wife Ann-Marie (nee Ryan Littleton Co. Tipperary) brothers Seamus, Andrew, John, Hugo and sister Margaret. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his brothers George, Kevin, Patrick, sister Eileen, sisters in law Dolly, Catherine, Teresa, Rena and Ursula, brother-in-law Pat, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, his loyal customers and a wide circle of friends to include everyone he worked with throughout the years in the hospitality industry.

Danny’s funeral cortege will leave Cahill’s Funeral Home on Friday, March 26 at 10.30am en route to St. Colman’s Cathedral, Cobh for a private family only Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial at Littleton Cemetery Co. Tipperary (to arrive at approximately 1.30pm) where Danny will be laid to rest with his beloved Ann-Marie.

Danny’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on wwwcobhcathedralparish.ie on Friday at 11am.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to a charity that is close to your heart.

The sudden death has taken place in Glasgow of Anna Conaghan, Magheralosk, Bunbeg and Glasgow.

Predeceased by her mother Nancy who passed away on September 10, 2020. Sadly missed by her cousins Noeleen, Annemarie, Jackie, Annabel, Georgie and all her extended family and friends.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed.

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Andrew Foster (Andy) Stewart of The Glen, Garvery, Burnfoot.

House private please and funeral restricted to family.



