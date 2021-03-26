Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, March 26, 2020

The following deaths have taken place

- Ann Canavan, Inverin, County Galway / Clonmany

- Andrew Boyd, Ballintra

- Peter Doyle, Bridgend

- Hugh McDermott, Termon

Ann Canavan (née Lynch), Áth Buí, Aille, Inverin, County Galway / Upper Annaugh, Clonmany

The death has occurred of Ann Canavan (née Lynch) Áth Buí, Aille, Inverin, Galway and formerly of Annaugh, Clonmany.

She is deeply missed by her heartbroken family: her loving husband Padraic, daughters Mary Ann and Louise, sons Marius and Pierce, her dearest friend Padraic, mother in law Peigi, sisters Mary Eileen, Patricia, Monica, Josie, Louise, Mairead, brother Marius, sister in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Ann’s funeral cortège will arrive to Knock Church, Inverin, on Sunday for Mass at 1pm followed by burial in Knock Cemetery.

Due to government restrictions regarding public gatherings, Ann’s Funeral Mass will be held in private for family only. Mass will be streamed online at https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/seipeal-n-ainnin-2

Family flowers only by request, donations, if desired, to the Galway Hospice.

Andrew Boyd, Upper Glasbolie, Ballintra

The death has taken place of Andrew Boyd, Upper Glasbolie, Ballintra.



Missed by his loving wife Georgina, sons Alex and Joshua, brothers Jim and Thomas, sisters Mary, Margaretta and Tilly and extended family circle.

Funeral Service at his late residence on Saturday at 2pm, followed by burial in St Anne’s Parish Church graveyard, Ballyshannon.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to St Anne’s Parish Church Funds or the North West Hospice, Sligo, care of George Irwin Funeral Directors, Donegal Town.

In line with current Government guidelines, the family home and funeral service are strictly private, please.

Peter Doyle, Carrowreagh, Bridgend

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Peter Doyle, Carrowreagh, Bridgend.

Beloved husband of Teresa and much loved father of Roger, Henry, Peter, Paul and Rosellen.

Peter will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, daughter, sons, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, his extended family, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 11am in St Aengus' Church, Burt, followed by interment in Burt Cemetery. Due to HSE and government guidelines, the wake and Requiem Mass are strictly for family only with a limit of 10 people permitted.

Peter's Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/burt

Hugh McDermott, Drumbrick, Termon

The peaceful death has taken place of Hugh McDermott, Drumbrick, Termon.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral on Saturday in St Columba’s Church, Termon for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the house, funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of 10 people.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on St Columba’s Church Termon Facebook Page.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donegal Daffodil Day, c/o any family member.

