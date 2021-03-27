Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, March 27. 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- Nora Freir (née Griffin), Glasnevin, Dublin / Ranafast

- Ann Canavan, Inverin, County Galway / Clonmany

Nora Freir (née Griffin), Glasnevin, Dublin and late of Ranafast

The peaceful death has occurred of Nora Freir (née Griffin), Glasnevin, Dublin and late of Ranafast

Beloved wife of the late Liam and loving mother of John and Róisín. Sadly missed by her daughter, son, son-in-law Ricky, Martha, grandchildren Aisling, Siobhán, Seán and Kevin, brothers Donal and Micky, relatives and friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines on public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place for immediate family.

The Funeral Mass for Nora can be seen on Wednesday morning at 11am via https://ballygallparish.ie/index.php/myballygalltv/

The Cremation Service can also be seen at 12.40pm via https://www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/glasnevin-cemetery

No flowers by request please.

Ann Canavan (née Lynch), Áth Buí, Aille, Inverin, County Galway / Upper Annaugh, Clonmany

The death has occurred of Ann Canavan (née Lynch) Áth Buí, Aille, Inverin, Galway and formerly of Annaugh, Clonmany.

She is deeply missed by her heartbroken family: her loving husband Padraic, daughters Mary Ann and Louise, sons Marius and Pierce, her dearest friend Padraic, mother in law Peigi, sisters Mary Eileen, Patricia, Monica, Josie, Louise, Mairead, brother Marius, sister in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

The funeral cortège will arrive to Knock Church, Inverin, on Sunday for Mass at 1pm followed by burial in Knock Cemetery.

Due to government restrictions regarding public gatherings, Ann’s Funeral Mass will be held in private for family only. Mass will be streamed online at https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/seipeal-n-ainnin-2

Family flowers only by request, donations, if desired, to the Galway Hospice.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie