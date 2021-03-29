Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, March 29

Deaths in Donegal

Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, March 29

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, March 29

The following deaths have taken place:

- Rosemary McGettigan, Benroe, Bruckless

- Marion Ward, 17 K&M Connolly Village Homes, Malin

- Patsy Doherty, Upper Ballybrack, Moville

- Sarah McGloin, Keelogues, Glenade, Kinlough

- Nora Freir, (née Griffin), Glasnevin, Dublin/Ranafast

Rosemary McGettigan, Benroe, Bruckless

The death has occurred of Rosemary McGettigan, Benroe, Bruckless. Sadly missed by her husband Michael, sons Declan, Des and Michael, daughters Brid, Orla and Aoife, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters Patricia, Nuala, Kathleen and Dymphna, brother Packie, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass tomorrow, Tuesday, March 30 at 11am in St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs. Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Due to current restrictions, house and funeral are private to family only.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society care of any family member or Mc Brearty Funeral Directors.

Marion Ward, 17 K&M Connolly Village Homes, Malin

The death has taken place of Marion Ward, 17 K&M Connolly Village Homes, Malin (formerly of Reading, England)

Funeral service tomorrow, Tuesday, March 30 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin with burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Patsy Doherty, Upper Ballybrack, Moville

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Patsy Doherty, Upper Ballybrack, Moville and formerly of Bredagh Glen, Moville.

Funeral from his home today Monday, March 29 at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Ballinacrea, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Irish Kidney Association c/o any family member.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Sarah McGloin, Keelogues, Glenade, Kinlough

The death has occurred of Sarah McGloin, Keelogues, Glenade, Kinlough, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by her husband Peter and son Pat. Sadly missed by her sons Eoin, Michael and Pete, her daughter Mary, daughter-in-law Marie, grandchildern, great grandchildern, her sisters Elizabeth and Margaret and extended family and friends.

Reposing at her home with removal this Monday morning, March 29 to arrive at St. Michael’s Church, Glenade for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St Aidan’s Cemetery, Kinlough.

Due to Covid restrictions the house, church and burial are restricted to family only.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to North West Hospice c/o of McGloin Undertakers, Cliffoney.

Nora Freir (née Griffin), Glasnevin, Dublin and late of Ranafast

The peaceful death has occurred of Nora Freir (née Griffin), Glasnevin, Dublin and late of Ranafast

Beloved wife of the late Liam and loving mother of John and Róisín. Sadly missed by her daughter, son, son-in-law Ricky, Martha, grandchildren Aisling, Siobhán, Seán and Kevin, brothers Donal and Micky, relatives and friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines on public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for immediate family.

The Funeral Mass for Nora can be seen on Wednesday, March 31 at 11am via https://ballygallparish.ie/index.php/myballygalltv/

The Cremation Service can also be seen at 12.40pm via https://www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/glasnevin-cemetery

No flowers by request please.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

Grave Robbers strike at two Donegal graveyards

Evan Forker, 17, from Dungloe at his grandfather's graveside in Annagry following the theft of a special plaque the family had placed there in memory of this well-known Tunnel Tiger

Grave Robbers strike at two Donegal graveyards

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie