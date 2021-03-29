Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, March 29

The following deaths have taken place:

- Rosemary McGettigan, Benroe, Bruckless

- Marion Ward, 17 K&M Connolly Village Homes, Malin

- Patsy Doherty, Upper Ballybrack, Moville

- Sarah McGloin, Keelogues, Glenade, Kinlough

- Nora Freir, (née Griffin), Glasnevin, Dublin/Ranafast

Rosemary McGettigan, Benroe, Bruckless

The death has occurred of Rosemary McGettigan, Benroe, Bruckless. Sadly missed by her husband Michael, sons Declan, Des and Michael, daughters Brid, Orla and Aoife, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters Patricia, Nuala, Kathleen and Dymphna, brother Packie, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass tomorrow, Tuesday, March 30 at 11am in St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs. Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Due to current restrictions, house and funeral are private to family only.



Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society care of any family member or Mc Brearty Funeral Directors.

Marion Ward, 17 K&M Connolly Village Homes, Malin

The death has taken place of Marion Ward, 17 K&M Connolly Village Homes, Malin (formerly of Reading, England)

Funeral service tomorrow, Tuesday, March 30 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin with burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Patsy Doherty, Upper Ballybrack, Moville



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Patsy Doherty, Upper Ballybrack, Moville and formerly of Bredagh Glen, Moville.

Funeral from his home today Monday, March 29 at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Ballinacrea, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Irish Kidney Association c/o any family member.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Sarah McGloin, Keelogues, Glenade, Kinlough

The death has occurred of Sarah McGloin, Keelogues, Glenade, Kinlough, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by her husband Peter and son Pat. Sadly missed by her sons Eoin, Michael and Pete, her daughter Mary, daughter-in-law Marie, grandchildern, great grandchildern, her sisters Elizabeth and Margaret and extended family and friends.

Reposing at her home with removal this Monday morning, March 29 to arrive at St. Michael’s Church, Glenade for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St Aidan’s Cemetery, Kinlough.

Due to Covid restrictions the house, church and burial are restricted to family only.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to North West Hospice c/o of McGloin Undertakers, Cliffoney.

Nora Freir (née Griffin), Glasnevin, Dublin and late of Ranafast

The peaceful death has occurred of Nora Freir (née Griffin), Glasnevin, Dublin and late of Ranafast

Beloved wife of the late Liam and loving mother of John and Róisín. Sadly missed by her daughter, son, son-in-law Ricky, Martha, grandchildren Aisling, Siobhán, Seán and Kevin, brothers Donal and Micky, relatives and friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines on public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for immediate family.



The Funeral Mass for Nora can be seen on Wednesday, March 31 at 11am via https://ballygallparish.ie/index.php/myballygalltv/

The Cremation Service can also be seen at 12.40pm via https://www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/glasnevin-cemetery

No flowers by request please.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie