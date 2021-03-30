Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday morning, March 30

The following deaths have taken place:

- Joe Doherty, Carndonagh

- Prionnsias Carr, Portachran, Kilcar

- Roseleene Dunham (née Ward), Drumkeelin, Mountcharles

- Sandra Barton, Clonbeg, Buncrana

- Rosemary McGettigan, Benroe, Bruckless

- Marion Ward, 17 K&M Connolly Village Homes, Malin

- Nora Freir (née Griffin), Glasnevin, Dublin/Ranafast

Joe Doherty, Carndonagh



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Joe Doherty (Barr), Churchtown, Carndonagh.

Funeral from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Tuesday, March 30 at 3pm going to his late residence.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, March 31 at 11am in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only.



Prionnsias Carr, Portachran, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Prionnsias Carr, Portachran, Kilcar.



Remains arriving at St Cartha's Church, Kilcar, Tuesday, March 30, at 4pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, March 31 at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.

Roseleene Dunham (née Ward), Drumkeelin, Mountcharles/Covenrty



The death has taken place of Roseleene Dunham (née Ward), peacefully in Coventry, England, formerly of Drumkeelin, Mountcharles.

Will be sadly missed by her brother Peter Ward, Drumkeelin, Mountcharles, her sister Bridie Quinn, Ballybrilloghan, Mountcharles, all her nieces and nephews, family and friends in both Donegal and Coventry.

Funeral will take place in Coventry at a later date.

Sandra Barton, Clonbeg, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Sandra Barton, Clonbeg, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Service on Wednesday, March 31 at 2pm in St Mura's Church, Upper Fahan with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Family flowers only please.

Rosemary McGettigan, Benroe, Bruckless

The death has taken place of Rosemary McGettigan, Benroe, Bruckless. Sadly missed by her husband Michael, sons Declan, Des and Michael, daughters Brid, Orla and Aoife, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters Patricia, Nuala, Kathleen and Dymphna, brother Packie, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, March 30 at 11am in St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs. Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Due to current restrictions, house and funeral are private to family only.



Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society care of any family member or Mc Brearty Funeral Directors.

Marion Ward, 17 K&M Connolly Village Homes, Malin

The death has taken place of Marion Ward, 17 K&M Connolly Village Homes, Malin (formerly of Reading, England).

Funeral service on Tuesday, March 30 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin with burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Nora Freir (née Griffin), Glasnevin, Dublin and late of Ranafast

The peaceful death has occurred of Nora Freir (née Griffin), Glasnevin, Dublin and late of Ranafast

Beloved wife of the late Liam and loving mother of John and Róisín. Sadly missed by her daughter, son, son-in-law Ricky, Martha, grandchildren Aisling, Siobhán, Seán and Kevin, brothers Donal and Micky, relatives and friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines on public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for immediate family.



The Funeral Mass for Nora can be seen on Wednesday, March 31 at 11am via https://ballygallparish.ie/index.php/myballygalltv/

The Cremation Service can also be seen at 12.40pm via https://www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/glasnevin-cemetery

No flowers by request please.

