Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, March 30

The following deaths have taken place:

- Neil Doherty, Crolly

- Mary Murrin, Killybegs

- Noel Scott, Churchill and Letterkenny

- Anne McGonagle, Burtonport

- Peggy Gallagher, Downings

- Joe Doherty, Carndonagh

- Prionnsias Carr, Portachran, Kilcar

- Roseleene Dunham (née Ward), Drumkeelin, Mountcharles

- Sandra Barton, Clonbeg, Buncrana

- Nora Freir (née Griffin), Glasnevin, Dublin/Ranafast

Neil Doherty, Crolly

The death has taken place in The Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice in Glasgow of Neil Doherty, Tantallon Road, Shawlands, Glasgow. Very sadly missed by his loving wife Catherine (née Mc Kelvey), son Ronan and his partner Sarah, daughter Katy, brother Martin, sister Rosemary Sweeney & her husband James and their daughter Ciara, mother-in-law Mary Theresa, brothers-in law; Anthony,Thomas, Seán Óg & Michael, sisters-in-law; Bríd, Treasa, Gráinne & Marie together with their partners & children, his friends Pat, Mick and extended family and friends.

His remains will repose at his sister-in-law Bríd and Ciarán Richardson's house in Knockastoller, Bunbeg from Wednesday evening and on Thursday. Funeral Service in Meenaweel Church on Friday at 12 midday with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations in lieu to The Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice at www.princeandprincessofwaleshospice.org.uk/the-charity/in-memory/make-donation.

Due to current Level 5 restrictions wake, funeral and burial are private to immediate family only.

Rosary for the happy repose of Neil's soul can be viewed on the Paróiste Ghaoth Dobhair Facebook page on Thursday at 8pm. Funeral service can be viewed on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page at 12 midday on Friday, April 2.

Mary Murrin, Killybegs

The death has taken place of Mary Murrin, Church Road, Killybegs. Predeceased by her husband Thomas and sadly missed by her sons Raymond, Aidan, Declan and Leonard, daughters Carmel and Karen, sons in law, daughters in law, sisters, brother, sisters in law, brothers in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, April 1 at 11am in St. Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs. Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Due to current restrictions, house and funeral are private to family only.

Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Society care of any family member or Mc Brearty's Funeral Directors.

Noel Scott, Churchill and Letterkenny



The peaceful death has taken place at his home of Noel Scott, Drumanacoo, Churchill and formerly of Scribley, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday, April 1 at 12.30pm going to St. Columba’s Parish Church, Churchill for Funeral Service at 1pm which can be viewed on Craigs Media Facebook page www.fb.me/rvh.northwest.

Interment afterwards to Old Leck Cemetery, Letterkenny via the Cullion Road and Scribley.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o any family member.

In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are strictly private to family only please.

Anne McGonagle, Burtonport



The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Anne McGonagle, Cloughglass, Burtonport.

Her remains will be reposing at her residence on Wednesday, March 31 from 10am.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, April 1 at 11am in St Columba's Church, Acres with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Peggy Gallagher, Downings



The death has taken place of Peggy Gallagher, Derryhassen Beag, Downings.

Her remains will be removed from Hillcrest Nursing Home on Wednesday afternoon March 31 to repose overnight at her late residence.

Funeral service on Thursday, April 1 at 11am in the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Service can be viewed live on the Mevagh Parish Facebook Page.

Family flowers only please.

Joe Doherty, Carndonagh



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Joe Doherty (Barr), Churchtown, Carndonagh.

Funeral from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Tuesday, March 30 at 3pm going to his late residence.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, March 31 at 11am in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only.



Prionnsias Carr, Portachran, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Prionnsias Carr, Portachran, Kilcar.



Remains arriving at St Cartha's Church, Kilcar, Tuesday, March 30, at 4pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, March 31 at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.

Roseleene Dunham (née Ward), Drumkeelin, Mountcharles/Covenrty



The death has taken place of Roseleene Dunham (née Ward), peacefully in Coventry, England, formerly of Drumkeelin, Mountcharles.

Will be sadly missed by her brother Peter Ward, Drumkeelin, Mountcharles, her sister Bridie Quinn, Ballybrilloghan, Mountcharles, all her nieces and nephews, family and friends in both Donegal and Coventry.

Funeral will take place in Coventry at a later date.

Sandra Barton, Clonbeg, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Sandra Barton, Clonbeg, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Service on Wednesday, March 31 at 2pm in St Mura's Church, Upper Fahan with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Family flowers only please.

Nora Freir (née Griffin), Glasnevin, Dublin and late of Ranafast

The peaceful death has occurred of Nora Freir (née Griffin), Glasnevin, Dublin and late of Ranafast

Beloved wife of the late Liam and loving mother of John and Róisín. Sadly missed by her daughter, son, son-in-law Ricky, Martha, grandchildren Aisling, Siobhán, Seán and Kevin, brothers Donal and Micky, relatives and friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines on public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for immediate family.



The funeral Mass for Nora can be seen on Wednesday, March 31 at 11am via https://ballygallparish.ie/index.php/myballygalltv/

The Cremation Service can also be seen at 12.40pm via https://www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/glasnevin-cemetery

No flowers by request please.

