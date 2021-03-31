Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, March 31

The following deaths have taken place:

- Denis McBride, Ballybofey

- Eileen Conaghan, Letterkenny

- Bernie Gallagher, Laghey

- Mary Tighe, Essex and Frosses

- Mary Gallagher, Killygordon

- Neil Doherty, Crolly

- Mary Murrin, Killybegs

- Noel Scott, Churchill and Letterkenny

- Anne McGonagle, Burtonport

- Peggy Gallagher, Downings

Denis McBride, Curraghamone, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at The Hermitage Medical Clinic, Dublin, of Denis McBride, Curraghamone, Ballybofey.

Beloved husband of Catherine and much loved father of Conor and Sean, dearly loved son of Kathleen and the late Peter, much loved brother of Martina, Hugh, Margaret, Bernadette, Catherine. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, mother, brother, sisters, extended family, neighbours, colleagues and many friends.

Funeral will leave his residence on Saturday April 3 at 10.20am for Service in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am. Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

The Service will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the family only please, with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Eileen Conaghan, née Houston, Derryveagh Avenue, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Eileen Conaghan, née Houston, Derryveagh Avenue, Letterkenny.

Eileen will be sadly missed by her loving husband Josie, daughters Caroline, Elaine and Annette, sons Liam, Brendan, Trevor and Dale, brother Martin, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral Service on Saturday at 11am in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny followed by interment in New Leck Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted

Funeral can be viewed on churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Family flowers only, donations to the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or Jim McGlynn Funeral Director, Glencar, Letterkenny.

Bernie Gallagher, Laghey

The death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital (non-Covid related) of Bernie Gallagher, née Hurley, Tullyleague, Laghey.

Remains will be removed from John McGee & Sons Funeral Home, Ballyshannon on Friday, April 2 for 11am funeral Mass St Bridget's Church, Ballintra with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass will be lived-streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/ballintra. Due to the current HSE and government restrictions, the funeral Mass and burial will be private for relatives only.

Mary Tighe, Essex and Frosses

The death has taken place of Mary Tighe (née McCalliog), Chigwell, Essex and formerly of Drimnacullion, Frosses.

Predeceased by her loving husband Peter Tighe, Mountcharles. Sadly missed by her sons Gerrard, Barry and Derek (London) and her daughter Fiona Davis (San Francisco), granddaughters Celene Tighe (London), Tara Davis (SanFrancisco) and Gilly Davis (San Francisco), nephews Alan McCalliog (Donegal Town), Kevin McCalliog (Coventry), Pat McCalliog (Letterkenny) and niece Marion O’Shea, (Castleogary, Inver).

Her funeral will take place in London.

Mary Gallagher, Killygordon

The death has occurred at her late residence of Mary C Gallagher, White House, Meenlougher, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Funeral leaving her home tomorrow morning, Thursday, April 1 at 10.20am for funeral service at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Churchyard, Castlefinn.

The service will be streamed live on St. Patrick’s Church Crossroads, Killygordon Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only please, with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Neil Doherty, Crolly

The death has taken place in The Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice in Glasgow of Neil Doherty, Tantallon Road, Shawlands, Glasgow.

Very sadly missed by his loving wife Catherine (née McKelvey), son Ronan and his partner Sarah, daughter Katy, brother Martin, sister Rosemary Sweeney and her husband James and their daughter Ciara, mother-in-law Mary Theresa, brothers-in law; Anthony,Thomas, Seán Óg and Michael, sisters-in-law; Bríd, Treasa, Gráinne and Marie together with their partners and children, his friends Pat, Mick and extended family and friends.



His remains are reposing at his sister-in-law Bríd and Ciarán Richardson's house in Knockastoller, Bunbeg.

Funeral Service in Meenaweel Church on Friday at 12 midday with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations in lieu to The Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice at www.princeandprincessofwaleshospice.org.uk/the-charity/in-memory/make-donation.

Due to current Level 5 restrictions wake, funeral and burial are private to immediate family only.

Rosary for the happy repose of Neil's soul can be viewed on the Paróiste Ghaoth Dobhair Facebook page on Thursday at 8pm. Funeral service can be viewed on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page at 12 midday on Friday, April 2.

Mary Murrin, Killybegs

The death has taken place of Mary Murrin, Church Road, Killybegs.

Predeceased by her husband Thomas and sadly missed by her sons Raymond, Aidan, Declan and Leonard, daughters Carmel and Karen, sons in law, daughters in law, sisters, brother, sisters in law, brothers in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, April 1 at 11am in St. Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs. Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Due to current restrictions, house and funeral are private to family only.

Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Society care of any family member or Mc Brearty's Funeral Directors.

Noel Scott, Churchill and Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place at his home of Noel Scott, Drumanacoo, Churchill and formerly of Scribley, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday, April 1 at 12.30pm going to St. Columba’s Parish Church, Churchill for Funeral Service at 1pm which can be viewed on Craigs Media Facebook page www.fb.me/rvh.northwest.

Interment afterwards to Old Leck Cemetery, Letterkenny via the Cullion Road and Scribley.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o any family member.

In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are strictly private to family only please.

Anne McGonagle, Burtonport

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Anne McGonagle, Cloughglass, Burtonport.

Her remains are reposing at her residence.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, April 1 at 11am in St Columba's Church, Acres with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Peggy Gallagher, Downings

The death has taken place of Peggy Gallagher, Derryhassen Beag, Downings.

Her remains will be removed from Hillcrest Nursing Home on Wednesday afternoon March 31 to repose overnight at her late residence.

Funeral service on Thursday, April 1 at 11am in the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Service can be viewed live on the Mevagh Parish Facebook Page.

Family flowers only please.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie