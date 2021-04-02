Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, April 2

The following deaths have taken place:

- Andy Gallagher, Derrybeg

- Anne Ward, Kerrykeel

- John Kelly, St Johnston

- Denis McBride, Ballybofey

- Eileen Conaghan, Letterkenny

- Bernie Gallagher, Laghey

- Neil Doherty, Crolly

Andy Gallagher, Derrybeg



The peaceful death has taken place of Andy Gallagher (Andy Bhilly Árais), Stranacorkra, Derrybeg.

His remains will be received into St Mary's Church, Derrybeg on Friday, March 2 at 6pm.

Funeral service will take place in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg on Saturday, April 3 at 11am followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE Level 5 restrictions, funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only.

Funeral Service will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook Page.

Anne Ward (née McAteer), Carland Lower, Kerrykeel

The peaceful death has taken place at her home of Anne Ward (née McAteer), Carland Lower, Kerrykeel.

Predeceased by her husband Wilfie and brothers Jackie, Charlie and Daniel. Deeply regretted by her sons David (Glenswilly), Adrian (Chicago) and Steven, brothers, Seamus and Colm and sisters, Bernie McGrenaghan (Letterkenny), and Theresa Loughlin (Carland). Sadly missed by her grandchildren, great-grandchild, extended family members, neighbours and her many friends.

In accordance with H.S.E. and government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to immediate family only.

Funeral leaving her late residence on Saturday morning going to Saint Columba's Church, Massmount for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

The funeral can be viewed on the Saint Mary's and Saint Columba's Massmount Facebook page.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Donegal Hospice care of any family member.

John Kelly, The New Bungalow, Carrickmore, St Johnston

The death has occurred of John Kelly, The New Bungalow, Carrickmore, St Johnston.

John will be lovingly missed by his wife Geraldine, daughters and sons Sabrina, Anthony, Hugh, Bernadette, Darren and John Edward; Grandchildren, daughters in law, sons in law, partners, his mother Bridie, his brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews and all his extended family and friends.

In accordance with H.S.E and government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to immediate family only.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Sunday morning, April 4 going to St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston for 11am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Denis McBride, Curraghamone, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at The Hermitage Medical Clinic, Dublin, of Denis McBride, Curraghamone, Ballybofey.

Beloved husband of Catherine and much-loved father of Conor and Sean, dearly loved son of Kathleen and the late Peter, much-loved brother of Martina, Hugh, Margaret, Bernadette, Catherine. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, mother, brother, sisters, extended family, neighbours, colleagues and many friends.



Funeral will leave his residence on Saturday, April 3 at 10.20am for Service in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am. Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

The Service will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the family only please, with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Eileen Conaghan, née Houston, Derryveagh Avenue, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Eileen Conaghan, née Houston, Derryveagh Avenue, Letterkenny.

Eileen will be sadly missed by her loving husband Josie, daughters Caroline, Elaine and Annette, sons Liam, Brendan, Trevor and Dale, brother Martin, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral Service on Saturday at 11am in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny followed by interment in New Leck Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted

Funeral can be viewed on churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Family flowers only, donations to the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or Jim McGlynn Funeral Director, Glencar, Letterkenny.

Bernie Gallagher, Laghey

The death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital (non-Covid related) of Bernie Gallagher, née Hurley, Tullyleague, Laghey.

Remains will be removed from John McGee & Sons Funeral Home, Ballyshannon on Friday, April 2 for 11am funeral Mass St Bridget's Church, Ballintra with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass will be lived-streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/ballintra.

Due to the current HSE and government restrictions, the funeral Mass and burial will be private for relatives only.

Neil Doherty, Crolly

The death has taken place in The Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice in Glasgow of Neil Doherty, Tantallon Road, Shawlands, Glasgow.

Very sadly missed by his loving wife Catherine (née McKelvey), son Ronan and his partner Sarah, daughter Katy, brother Martin, sister Rosemary Sweeney and her husband James and their daughter Ciara, mother-in-law Mary Theresa, brothers-in law; Anthony,Thomas, Seán Óg and Michael, sisters-in-law; Bríd, Treasa, Gráinne and Marie together with their partners and children, his friends Pat, Mick and extended family and friends.



His remains are reposing at his sister-in-law Bríd and Ciarán Richardson's house in Knockastoller, Bunbeg.

Funeral Service in Meenaweel Church on Friday at 12 midday with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations in lieu to The Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice at www.princeandprincessofwaleshospice.org.uk/the-charity/in-memory/make-donation.

Due to current Level 5 restrictions wake, funeral and burial are private to immediate family only.

Funeral service can be viewed on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page at 12 midday on Friday, April 2.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie