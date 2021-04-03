Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, April 3

The following deaths have taken place:

- Mairead Canning, (née Monahan), Chiswick, London and formerly Mountcharles

- Eileen Hood, (née Robinson),The Diamond, Donegal Town

- Pat O’Donnell, Ballykeeran, Kilmacrenan

- Andy Gallagher, Stranacorkra, Derrybeg

- Anne Ward, (née McAteer), Carland Lower, Kerrykeel

- John Kelly, The New Bungalow, Carrickmore, St Johnston

- Denis McBride, Curraghmone, Ballybofey

- Eileen Conaghan, (née Houston), Derryveagh Avenue, Letterkenny



Mairead Canning, (née Monahan), Chiswick, London and formerly Mountcharles

The death has occurred of Mairead Canning (née Monahan), Chiswick London and formerly Mountcharles. Peacefully aged 94 years.

Predeceased by her husband, Phonsie and daughters, Siobhan and Noreen. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons Dominic and Terence and her daughter Mairead, her brothers Sean and Eamon and her sisters, Noreen Thomas and Philomena Taylor.

Her funeral will take place in London at a later date.

Eileen Hood, (née Robinson),The Diamond, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Eileen Hood, (née Robinson), The Diamond, Donegal Town.

Funeral Service in Donegal Parish Church tomorrow, Easter Sunday, April 4 at 2pm, followed by burial in the Glebe Cemetery Donegal Town.

Due to current Government Covid restrictions, the funeral is private to family only.

Pat O’Donnell, Ballykeeran, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place at his home of Pat O’Donnell, Ballykeeran, Kilmacrennan.

His remains will repose at his home.

Funeral Mass tomorrow, Sunday, April 4, at 11am in St Columba's Church, Kilmacrennan with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Funeral mass can be viewed live on Kilmacrennan parish Facebook page.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice C/o Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Andy Gallagher, (Andy Bhilly Árais), Stranacorkra, Derrybeg

The peaceful death has taken place of Andy Gallagher (Andy Bhilly Árais), Stranacorkra, Derrybeg.

Funeral service will take place in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg today Saturday, April 3 at 11am followed by burial in Magheragallon cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE Level 5 restrictions, funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only.

Funeral Service will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook Page.

Anne Ward, (née McAteer), Carland Lower, Kerrykeel

The peaceful death has taken place at her home of Anne Ward, (née McAteer), Carland Lower, Kerrykeel.

Predeceased by her husband Wilfie and brothers Jackie, Charlie and Daniel. Deeply regretted by her sons, David (Glenswilly), Adrian (Chicago) and Steven; brothers, Seamus and Colm and sisters, Bernie McGrenaghan (Letterkenny) and Theresa Loughlin (Carland). Sadly missed by her grandchildren, great-grandchild, extended family members, neighbours and her many friends.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and burial are strictly private to immediate family only.

Funeral leaving her late residence this Saturday morning, April 3, going to Saint Columba's Church, Massmount for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

The funeral can be viewed on the Saint Mary's and Saint Columba's Massmount Facebook page.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Donegal Hospice care of any family member.

John Kelly, The New Bungalow, Carrickmore, St Johnston

The death has occurred of John Kelly, The New Bungalow, Carrickmore, St Johnston.

John will be lovingly missed by his wife Geraldine, daughters and sons Sabrina, Anthony, Hugh, Bernadette, Darren and John Edward; grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, partners, his mother, Bridie, his brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews and all his extended family and friends.

Funeral leaving his late residence tomorrow, Sunday morning, April 4, going to St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to immediate family only.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Denis McBride, Curraghamone, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at The Hermitage Medical Clinic, Dublin, of Denis McBride, Curraghamone, Ballybofey.

Beloved husband of Catherine and much-loved father of Conor and Sean, dearly loved son of Kathleen and the late Peter, much-loved brother of Martina, Hugh, Margaret, Bernadette, Catherine. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, mother, brother, sisters, extended family, neighbours, colleagues and many friends.



Funeral will leave his residence today, Saturday, April 3 at 10.20am for Service in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am. Interment afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.

The Service will be streamed live via the parish webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the family only please, with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Eileen Conaghan, (née Houston), Derryveagh Avenue, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Eileen Conaghan, (née Houston), Derryveagh Avenue, Letterkenny.

Eileen will be sadly missed by her loving husband Josie, daughters Caroline, Elaine and Annette, sons Liam, Brendan, Trevor and Dale, brother Martin, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral Service today, Saturday, April 3, at 11am in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny followed by interment in New Leck cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted

Funeral can be viewed on churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Family flowers only, donations to the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or Jim McGlynn Funeral Director, Glencar, Letterkenny.

