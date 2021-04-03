Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, April 3

The following deaths have taken place:

- Mairead Canning, (née Monahan), Chiswick, London and formerly Mountcharles

- Eileen Robinson (née Glover),The Diamond, Donegal Town

- Pat O’Donnell, Ballykeeran, Kilmacrenan

- John Kelly, The New Bungalow, Carrickmore, St Johnston



Mairead Canning, (née Monahan), Chiswick, London and formerly Mountcharles

The death has occurred of Mairead Canning (née Monahan)

Chiswick London and formerly Mountcharles. Peacefully aged 94 years.

Predeceased by her husband Phonsie and daughters Siobhan and Noreen. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons Dominic and Terence and her daughter Mairead, her brothers Sean and Eamon and her sisters, Noreen Thomas and Philomena Taylor.

Her funeral will take place in London at a later date.

Eileen Robinson (née Glover),The Diamond, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Eileen Robinson, (née Glover), formerly The Diamond, Donegal Town



Deeply regretted by her son Alan, daughters Ruth and Pauline, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral service in Donegal Parish Church, tomorrow, Easter Sunday, April 4 at 2pm followed by burial in the Glebe cemetery, Donegal Town.

Funeral Service can be viewed on: facebook.com/DonegalGroupofParishes.

Due to Government guidelines, funeral is private to family only.

Pat O’Donnell, Ballykeeran, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place at his home of Pat O’Donnell, Ballykeeran, Kilmacrennan.

His remains will repose at his home.

Funeral Mass tomorrow, Sunday, April 4, at 11am in St Columba's Church, Kilmacrennan with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Funeral mass can be viewed live on Kilmacrennan parish Facebook page.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice C/o Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

John Kelly, The New Bungalow, Carrickmore, St Johnston

The death has occurred of John Kelly, The New Bungalow, Carrickmore, St Johnston.

John will be lovingly missed by his wife Geraldine, daughters and sons Sabrina, Anthony, Hugh, Bernadette, Darren and John Edward; grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, partners, his mother, Bridie, his brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews and all his extended family and friends.

Funeral leaving his late residence tomorrow, Sunday morning, April 4, going to St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to immediate family only.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie