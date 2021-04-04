Deaths in Donegal - Sunday morning, April 4, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- The death has occurred of Donal Mc Ginley, Gortahork

- George Doherty, Donegal Town

- Mairead Canning, (née Monahan), Chiswick, London and formerly Mountcharles

- Eileen Robinson (née Glover), Donegal Town

- Pat O’Donnell, Kilmacrenan

- John Kelly, St Johnston

The death has occurred of Donal Mc Ginley, Ardsmore, Gortahork



The death has occurred in Beechtree Nursing Home, Ballybougal, Dublin of Donal Mc Ginley (Donal Joe), retired national school teacher of Ardsmore, Gortahork.

Predeceased by his wife Bella, sisters Brid and Máire. Survived by his son Simon, daughter Deidre, grandchildren Anne, Siobhán, Ciaràn, Orlagh, Ciara and Oisîn., great-grandchildren, brothers John, Seamus, and Paddy and sister Kathleen, in laws, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

House is strictly private to immediate family only.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Irish Kidney Association and St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown care of any family members.

George Doherty, Tully, Donegal Town



The death has occurred, at Letterkenny University Hospital, of George Doherty, Tully, Donegal Town.

Beloved husband of Monica and loving father of John, Carol, Deirdre, James and Michael. Brother of Paddy, Anthony and John. Predeceased by William and Celine. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters in law, sons in law, sisters in law, brothers in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives neighbours and friends.

Removal from the family home on Monday at 10.30am to St Agatha's Church, Clar, for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In line with current guidelines, the Doherty family requests that the family home and funeral will be private to family only.

Family flowers only, please.

Mairead Canning, (née Monahan), Chiswick, London and formerly Mountcharles

The peaceful death has occurred of Mairead Canning (née Monahan), Chiswick London and formerly Mountcharles.

Predeceased by her husband Phonsie and daughters Siobhan and Noreen. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons Dominic and Terence and her daughter Mairead, her brothers Sean and Eamon and her sisters, Noreen Thomas and Philomena Taylor.

Her funeral will take place in London at a later date.

Eileen Robinson (née Glover),The Diamond, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Eileen Robinson, (née Glover), formerly The Diamond, Donegal Town



Deeply regretted by her son Alan, daughters Ruth and Pauline, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral service in Donegal Parish Church on Sunday at 2pm followed by burial in the Glebe cemetery, Donegal Town.

Due to Government guidelines, the funeral is private to family only. The service can be viewed at facebook.com/DonegalGroupofParishes

Pat O’Donnell, Ballykeeran, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place at his home of Pat O’Donnell, Ballykeeran, Kilmacrennan.

His remains will repose at his home.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am in St Columba's Church, Kilmacrennan with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Funeral mass can be viewed live on Kilmacrennan parish Facebook page.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice C/o Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

John Kelly, The New Bungalow, Carrickmore, St Johnston

The death has occurred of John Kelly, The New Bungalow, Carrickmore, St Johnston.

John will be lovingly missed by his wife Geraldine, daughters and sons Sabrina, Anthony, Hugh, Bernadette, Darren and John Edward; grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, partners, his mother, Bridie, his brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews and all his extended family and friends.

Funeral leaving his late residenceon Sunday morning going to St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to immediate family only.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

