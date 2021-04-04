Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, April 4

The following deaths have taken place:

- Mary Milmoe, Kildare and Bunbeg

- Eugene Doherty, Strabane and formerly Stranorlar

- Gemma McLaughlin, Strabane and formerly Doneyloop

- Donal McGinley, Gortahork

- George Doherty, Donegal Town

- Mairead Canning, (née Monahan), Chiswick, London and formerly Mountcharles

Mary Milmoe (née Sweeney), Kilshanroe, Kildare / Bunbeg



The peaceful death has occurred of Mary Milmoe (née Sweeney) in Kilshanroe, Co. Kildare, formerly of Bunbeg.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Bernie, daughters Marie, Joan and Treasa and son Bernard, daughter-in-law Liz and son-in-law John, sisters Nóra, Tess and Margaret and brother Joe, grandchildren and extended family and friends.

Mary’s Funeral Mass will take place privately due to the Covid-19 restrictions at 12 noon on Tuesday in the Church of the Holy Family, Kilshanroe, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

A live stream of Mary’s funeral Mass can be viewed at https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam

Gemma Mc Laughlin, Strabane and formerly of Doneyloop

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Gemma Mc Laughlin, 212 Ballycolman Estate, Strabane and formerly of Doneyloop.

Much loved daughter of Geraldine and the late Martin, dearly loved sister of Sabrina, Martin, Michelle, Stephen, Kevin and Maria and beloved partner of Stephen.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing mum, brothers, sisters, partner and family circle.

In accordance with current restrictions the house and funeral will be private to family only please.

Gemma's Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam on Tuesday at 2pm http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Eugene Doherty, Strabane and formerly of Stranorlar

The death has taken place at his home of Eugene Doherty, 1 Woodend Park, Strabane and formerly of Stranorlar.

Beloved husband of Joan, much loved father of Louise, Adrian and Richard, father-in-law of Helen, dearly loved grandfather of Maria and Leo and brother of Angela, Teresa and the late Kieran.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughter, sons, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sisters and family circle.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Cancer Research c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

In accordance with current restrictions the house and funeral will be private to family only please.

Eugene's Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam on Tuesday at 1pm https://www.churchservices.tv/leckpatrick

Donal McGinley, Ardsmore, Gortahork

The death has occurred in Beechtree Nursing Home, Ballybougal, Dublin of Donal McGinley (Donal Joe), retired national school teacher of Ardsmore, Gortahork.

Predeceased by his wife Bella, sisters Brid and Máire. Survived by his son Simon, daughter Deidre, grandchildren Anne, Siobhán, Ciaràn, Orlagh, Ciara and Oisin, great-grandchildren, brothers John, Seamus, and Paddy and sister Kathleen, in-laws, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

House is strictly private to immediate family only.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Irish Kidney Association and St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown care of any family members.

George Doherty, Tully, Donegal Town

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of George Doherty, Tully, Donegal Town.

Beloved husband of Monica and loving father of John, Carol, Deirdre, James and Michael. Brother of Paddy, Anthony and John. Predeceased by William and Celine.

Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters in law, sons in law, sisters in law, brothers in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives neighbours and friends.

Removal from the family home on Monday at 10.30am to St Agatha's Church, Clar, for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In line with current guidelines, the Doherty family requests that the family home and funeral will be private to family only.

Family flowers only, please.

Mairead Canning, (née Monahan), Chiswick, London and formerly Mountcharles

The peaceful death has occurred of Mairead Canning (née Monahan), Chiswick, London and formerly Mountcharles.

Predeceased by her husband Phonsie and daughters Siobhan and Noreen. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons Dominic and Terence and her daughter Mairead, her brothers Sean and Eamon and her sisters, Noreen Thomas and Philomena Taylor.

Her funeral will take place in London at a later date.

