Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, April 6

The following deaths have taken place:

- Denis McGinley, Gweedore

- Evelyn Bates, Killygordon

- Seamus Campbell, Raphoe

- Mary Joe Boyle, Annagry

- Robin Fletcher, Wildwood, Rathmullan

- Agnes McHugh, Annagry

- Liam Doherty Junior, Carrigart

- Pat Harley, Edinburgh and Mountcharles

- Frank Doherty, Moville

- Paidín Kavanagh, Raphoe

- Donna Sheils, Scotland and Culdaff

Denis McGinley, Gweedore

The death has taken place of Denis Mc Ginley, Meenacladdy, Gweedore. Predeceased by his brother Teague and sister Nora. Survived by his sisters Nellie, London, and Annie, Dublin, sister in law Nora, nieces Noreen, Sandra, Marie, Frances, nephews Padraig, Anthoin and Denis. His remains are reposing at his sister in law Nora's residence in Meenacladdy. Funeral from there on Thursday, April 8, for 12 noon Mass in St Colmcille's Church Knockfola with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Rosary is live both nights at 9pm on Teach Pobail Cholmcille Facebook page.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines the wake and funeral is strictly private to family members only. Those wishing to offer condolences can do so on the link below.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live on Gallagher funeral Directors Facebook page on Thursday at 12 noon.

Evelyn Bates, Killygordon



The peaceful death has taken place at her residence of Evelyn Bates, Carricknamana, Killygordon.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Funeral Service at Monellan Parish Church, Killygordon on Thursday at 1.30pm with interment afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Monellan Parish Church Fund C/O Any family member or Gibson Funeral Director Convoy.

Seamus Campbell, Raphoe



The sudden death has taken place at Cork University Hospital of Seamus Campbell, Tullyvinney, Raphoe.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Funeral Mass at St Eunan’s Church Raphoe at 11am on Friday with interment afterwards in the new cemetery, Convoy.

Mass can be viewed live on www.parishchurchraphoe.com

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St Vincent De Paul and Heart Support Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital C/O Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Mary Joe Boyle, Annagry



The peaceful death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Joe Boyle (Nee McSorley), Bunaman, Annagry and formerly of Loughanure.

Remains arriving at her residence, Tuesday, April 6 at approximately 6.15pm. Funeral Mass in St Mary's Star Of The Sea Church, Annagry, Thursday, April 8 at 12pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE restrictions, wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only.

The Rosary for the happy repose of her soul can be viewed on the Annagry Parish Facebook page on Tuesday and Wednesday at 8pm. Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook page and on the Annagry parish webcam.

Robin Fletcher, Wildwood, Rathmullan

The death has taken place of Robin Fletcher, Wildwood, Rathmullan.



Robin (formerly of Fort Royal Hotel, Rathmullan) peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital dearly loved husband of Ann and loving father of Jonathan, David and Timothy. Reposing at his home.

Funeral Service in St Columba's Church of Ireland, Rathmullan at 2pm on Thursday followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Due to current HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted. Messages of sympathy can be left in the Condolence section below.

Agnes McHugh, Annagry



The death has occurred of Agnes McHugh, Ard Crone, Annagry.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral mass tomorrow Wednesday at 12 noon in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In line with Government and HSE restrictions, wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Liam Doherty Junior, Carrigart



The sudden death has taken place of Liam Doherty Junior, Devlinreagh, Carrigart.

His remains will repose at his late residence from 5pm this evening.

Funeral from there on Friday going to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Coole, Cranford for requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on Kilmacrennan parish Facebook page.

Due to government restrictions, wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Pat Harley, Edinburgh and Mountcharles

The death has taken place of Pat Harley, Edinburgh, Scotland and formerly of Edrim Glebe, Mountcharles.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, April 7 at 11am in St Mary’s Church Killymard, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the funeral is private to family only please.

Frank Doherty, Moville



The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Frank Doherty 'Jack', St Jude's, Gulladuff, Moville and formerly of Chapel Street, Carndonagh. Retired fire officer.

Funeral from his home on Tuesday at 10.30am for 11am requiem Mass in St Pius X Church, Moville followed by burial in Ballybrack Cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed on the parish website www.movilleparish.com.

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the House, Funeral and burial will be Strictly Private to the family only please, with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Paidín Kavanagh, Raphoe



The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Paidín Kavanagh, Tullyvinney, Raphoe.

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions, the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the family only please, with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Convoy on Wednesday at 11am for interment afterwards in the family plot in the old cemetery.

Mass will be streamed live on Craigs Media Facebook Page. www.fbmervhnorthwest.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Patrick McClenaghan, Greencastle



The death has taken place at his home of Patrick McClenaghan, Shilling Hill, Greencastle.

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral from his home on Wednesday, April 7at 10.15am for 11am requiem in St Mary's Church, Ballybrack with

burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Funeral mass can be viewed online at www.seeitonline.ie

Donations in lieu of flowers and mass cards to cancer support care Donegal branch c/o any family member.

In line with Government and HSE restrictions, wake, funeral and burial is private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.

Donna Sheils, Scotland and Culdaff



The death has taken place of Donna Sheils late of Scotland and formerly of St Bodens Terrace, Culdaff.

Donna’s remains will arrive at Larne Harbour on Tuesday at 2pm arriving at Muff border at approximately 4pm going to St Bodens.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 10.30am for 11 am requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Donna’s funeral mass can be viewed at www.culdaffparish.com.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Letterkenny University Hospital Oncology Ward c/o any family member.

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the House, Funeral and burial will be Strictly Private to the family only please,with a maximum of ten people permitted.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie