Deaths in Donegal, Thursday morning, April 8

The following deaths have taken place:

Patrick Doherty, Ballylongford, Kerry and Killybegs



The death has occurred of Patrick Doherty of Rusheen, Ballylongford and formerly of Killybegs.

Patrick, or Pat as he was more affectionately known, died peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Killcara Nursing Home, Duagh, surrounded by his heartbroken family, on Tuesday.

He is predeceased by his wife Margaret, his parents, sister Peggy and son-in-law Maurice.

Pat is deeply regretted by his children, daughters Margaret, Jean, Sharon and Diana, sons James, P.J and David, his brother Jimmy, his 16 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and wide circle of friends and neighbours.

A private family funeral will take place as Pat’s cortège will leave his residence arriving for 2.30pm Requiem Mass in the Church of St. Michael the Archangel, Ballylongford, on Friday with burial immediately afterwards at Aghavallin Cemetry, Ballylongford.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/OGormans-Memorial-Video-Services-111625163859628/

Donations, if desired, to the National Council for the Blind.



Sean McShane, Seanbaile, Teelin

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Sean McShane, Seanbaile, Teelin.

Remains reposing privately at his late residence.

Removal on Thursday for funeral Mass at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Carrick with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with HSE guidelines and Government directives, the family home and funeral Mass are strictly private and limited to ten people.



James Connolly, 13 Mountain View, West End, Bundoran

The death has taken place of James Connolly, 13 Mountain View, West End, Bundoran and formerly of Castlegal, Co Sligo.

Son of the late Packie and Celine Connolly, Castlegal. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sons Dermot and Thomas, daughter Jade, his loving partner Tracey (Mulhern,) brothers John, Kevin and Bernard, sisters Josephine, Ann, Ellen, Noelle and Brigid, his grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and all his relatives, neighbours, friends and work colleagues in the Allingham Arms Hotel Bundoran.

Reposing privately for family only at the residence of his sister Noelle, 11, Elaghmore, West End, Bundoran. Removal from there on Friday morning, April 9, at 11.30am to arrive at St. Molaise’s Church, Cliffoney for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.



Due to Government and HSE regulations regarding Covid-19 the house, church and cemetery is private to family only please. Enquiries to Donal Breslin at Breslin’s Funeral Home.

Martha McColgan, Strabane and Lifford

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Martha McColgan (née Hughes) 49 Lampton Court, Strabane and formerly of Lifford.

Beloved wife of Charlie, much-loved mother of Gerard, Noel, John, Paul and Karla, dearly loved grandmother of Aisling, Kerrie Mandy, Ryan, Rory, Eirinn, Aimee, Megan, Eathan, Aidan, Feargal and sister of Frances and the late Becky.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister and family circle.

In accordance with current restrictions, the house and funeral will be private to family only please.

Martha`s Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam on Friday, April 9 at 11am. http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Denis McGinley, Meenacladdy, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place of Denis McGinley, Meenacladdy, Gaoth Dobhair.

Predeceased by his brother Teague and sister Nora. Survived by his sisters Nellie, London, and Annie, Dublin, sister-in-law Nora, nieces Noreen, Sandra, Marie, Frances, nephews Padraig, Anthoin and Denis.

His remains are reposing at his sister in law Nora's residence in Meenacladdy. Funeral from there on Thursday for 12 noon Mass in St Colmcille's Church Knockfola with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines the wake and funeral is strictly private to family members only.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live on Gallagher funeral Directors Facebook page on Thursday at 12 noon.

Evelyn Bates, Carricknamana, Killygordon

The peaceful death has taken place at her residence of Evelyn Bates, Carricknamana, Killygordon.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Funeral Service at Monellan Parish Church, Killygordon on Thursday at 1.30pm with interment afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Monellan Parish Church Fund c/o any family member or Gibson Funeral Director Convoy.

Seamus Campbell, Tullyvinney, Raphoe

The sudden death has taken place at Cork University Hospital of Seamus Campbell, Tullyvinney, Raphoe.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Funeral Mass at St Eunan’s Church Raphoe at 11am on Friday, April 9, with interment afterwards in the new cemetery, Convoy.

Mass can be viewed live on www.parishchurchraphoe.com

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St Vincent De Paul and Heart Support Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Mary Joe Boyle, (née McSorley), Bunaman, Annagry

The peaceful death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Joe Boyle (née McSorley), Bunaman, Annagry and formerly of Loughanure.

Funeral Mass in St Mary's Star Of The Sea Church, Annagry on Thursday, April 8 at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE restrictions, wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie, Funeral Director Facebook page and on the Annagry parish webcam.

Robin Fletcher, Wildwood, Rathmullan

The death has taken place of Robin Fletcher, Wildwood, Rathmullan.

Robin (formerly of Fort Royal Hotel, Rathmullan) died peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Ann and loving father of Jonathan, David and Timothy. Reposing at his home.

Funeral Service in St Columba's Church of Ireland, Rathmullan at 2pm on Thursday, April 8, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Due to current HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Liam Doherty Junior, Devlinreagh, Carrigart

The sudden death has taken place of Liam Doherty Junior, Devlinreagh, Carrigart.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday, April 9, going to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Coole, Cranford for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on Kilmacrennan parish Facebook page.

Due to Government restrictions, wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Donna Sheils, Scotland and St Boden's Terrace, Culdaff

The death has taken place of Donna Sheils late of Scotland and formerly of St Boden's Terrace, Culdaff.

Funeral from there on Thursday, April 8 at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

The funeral Mass can be viewed at www.culdaffparish.com.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Letterkenny University Hospital Oncology Ward c/o any family member.

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the family only please,with a maximum of ten people permitted.

