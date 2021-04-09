Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, April 9, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- James Brogan, Bridgend

- Eileen Boyle, Donegal Town

- Bernadette O'Doherty, Dublin and Greencastle

- Bernard Devlin, Leck Cottages, Letterkenny and formerly Clonmany

- Frank O'Brien, Falcarragh

- Lucy Boyce, Clonmany

- Patrick Doherty, Kerry and Killybegs

- James Connolly, 13 Mountain View, West End, Bundoran

- Martha McColgan, Strabane and Lifford

- Seamus Campbell, Tullyvinney, Raphoe

- Liam Doherty Junior, Devlinreagh, Carrigart

James Brogan, 278 Skeog Cottages, Bridgend

The death has occurred at his residence of James Brogan, 278 Skeog Cottages, Bridgend.

Beloved husband of Eileen and much loved dad of Jackie and the late Martin. Deeply mourned and will be sadly missed by his wife, daughter, son-in-law Paul, his brothers and sisters Charlie, Paddy, John, William, Bridget, Mary, Annie, Helen, Susan and Linda; his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his wider family circle, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass Saturday at 11am in St Aengus' Church, Burt, followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines wake, funeral and burial are strictly for family with 10 people only permitted.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/burt

Eileen Boyle (née McKeown), Clar Road, Donegal Town



The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Eileen Boyle (née McKeown) of Clar Road, Donegal Town.

Beloved wife of Joe and mother of Evelyn, Raymond and Stephen. Dearly missed by all her family including son-in-law John and daughters-in-law, Noelle and Vanessa; her grandchildren Emma, Paul, Lauren, Liam, Gabi and Lola. Also missed by Emma’s husband Ruairi and her great-grandchildren Tadhg and Enya.

House strictly private as per Covid-19 guidelines. Private Mass at 11am on Saturday in St Agatha’s Church, Clar and private burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Mass will be streamed live on mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-agathas-clar-donegal

Bernadette (Bernie) O'Doherty (née Cavanagh), Coolock, Dublin and Greencastle

The death has taken place of Bernadette (Bernie) O'Doherty (née Cavanagh), Coolock, Dublin and formerly of Greencastle.

She died peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Beaumont Hospital and in the arms of her children Edward and Emma. Beloved wife of the late Don, devoted mother and grandmother, she was much loved and will be very sadly missed by her children, daughter-in-law Jaime, her grandchildren Ellie and Shea, her sister Agnes, brothers Harry, Jim, Hubert and Philip, her sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, extended family near and far, friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass can be viewed live on the following link at 11am on Saturday.

https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/dardistown-cemetery

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the RNLI. A private family funeral will take place, in line with government guidelines.

Bernard Devlin, 16 Leck Cottages, Letterkenny and formerly Clonmany

The death has taken place of Bernard Devlin, 16 Leck Cottages, Letterkenny and formerly Annaugh, Clonmany.

His remains are reposing at his daughter Patricia Hamilton's residence, 15 Wood Park, Lismonaghan, Letterkenny.

Funeral from there on Saturday going to St Mary's Church, Clonmany, for Requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the new cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Dialysis Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member or Comiskey Funeral Directors.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the wake and funeral are strictly private to family only please - maximum 10 people.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/clonmany

Frank O’Brien, Lower Dunmore, Falcarragh

The death has taken place of Frank O’Brien, Lower Dunmore, Falcarragh.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass takes place on Saturday at 11am in St Fionan’s Church, Falcarragh. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary at 9pm on Friday in St Fionan’s Church.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the rosary, wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only.

It can be viewed on www.falcarraghparish.com

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Carton Funeral Directors.

Lucy Boyce, Chapel Glen, Clonmany

The death has taken place of Lucy Boyce, Chapel Glen, Clonmany.

Funeral will take place on Saturday at 2pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the wake and funeral are strictly private to family only please - maximum 10 people.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/clonmany

Patrick Doherty, Ballylongford, Kerry and Killybegs

The death has occurred peacefully at Killcara Nursing Home, Duagh, of Pat (Patrick) Doherty of Rusheen, Ballylongford and formerly of Killybegs.

He is predeceased by his wife Margaret, his parents, sister Peggy and son-in-law Maurice. Deeply regretted by his children, daughters Margaret, Jean, Sharon and Diana, sons James, P.J and David, his brother Jimmy, his 16 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and wide circle of friends and neighbours.

A private family funeral will take place as the cortège will leave his residence arriving for 2.30pm Requiem Mass in the Church of St Michael the Archangel, Ballylongford, on Friday with burial immediately afterwards at Aghavallin Cemetry, Ballylongford.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/OGormans-Memorial-Video-Services-111625163859628/

Donations, if desired, to the National Council for the Blind.

James Connolly, 13 Mountain View, West End, Bundoran

The death has taken place of James Connolly, 13 Mountain View, West End, Bundoran and formerly of Castlegal, County Sligo.

Son of the late Packie and Celine Connolly, Castlegal. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sons Dermot and Thomas, daughter Jade, his loving partner Tracey (Mulhern,) brothers John, Kevin and Bernard, sisters Josephine, Ann, Ellen, Noelle and Brigid, his grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and all his relatives, neighbours, friends and work colleagues in the Allingham Arms Hotel Bundoran.



Reposing privately for family only at the residence of his sister Noelle, 11, Elaghmore, West End, Bundoran.

Removal from there on Friday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St Molaise’s Church, Cliffoney for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

Due to Government and HSE regulations regarding Covid-19 the house, church and cemetery is private to family only please. Enquiries to Donal Breslin at Breslin’s Funeral Home.

Martha McColgan, Strabane and Lifford

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Martha McColgan (née Hughes) 49 Lampton Court, Strabane and formerly of Lifford.

Beloved wife of Charlie, much-loved mother of Gerard, Noel, John, Paul and Karla, dearly loved grandmother of Aisling, Kerrie Mandy, Ryan, Rory, Eirinn, Aimee, Megan, Eathan, Aidan, Feargal and sister of Frances and the late Becky.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister and family circle.

In accordance with current restrictions, the house and funeral will be private to family only please.

Martha`s Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam on Friday at 11am via http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Seamus Campbell, Tullyvinney, Raphoe

The sudden death has taken place at Cork University Hospital of Seamus Campbell, Tullyvinney, Raphoe.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Funeral Mass at St Eunan’s Church Raphoe at 11am on Friday with interment afterwards in the new cemetery, Convoy.

Mass can be viewed live on www.parishchurchraphoe.com

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St Vincent De Paul and Heart Support Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Liam Doherty Junior, Devlinreagh, Carrigart

The sudden death has taken place of Liam Doherty Junior, Devlinreagh, Carrigart.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday going to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Coole, Cranford for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on Kilmacrennan parish Facebook page.

Due to Government restrictions, wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie