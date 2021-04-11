Deaths in Donegal - Sunday morning, April 11, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

The death has occurred of Dermot Friel, Ballymagowan, Kerrykeel.

Removal today, Sunday, from the Eternal Light Chapel of rest at 2pm going to his late residence.

Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday at 11.30am going to St Davadog’s, Church, Massmount for 12pm Requiem mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary each night at 9pm.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Tamney Health Centre, Fanad c/o any family member or Eamonn Scott Funeral Director.