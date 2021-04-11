Deaths in Donegal - Sunday morning, April 11, 2021

Contact
Deaths in Donegal
The following deaths have taken place:
Dermot Friel, Ballymagowan, Kerrykeel
The death has occurred of Dermot Friel, Ballymagowan, Kerrykeel.
Removal today, Sunday, from the Eternal Light Chapel of rest at 2pm going to his late residence.
Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday at 11.30am going to St Davadog’s, Church, Massmount for 12pm Requiem mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Rosary each night at 9pm.
Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.
Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Tamney Health Centre, Fanad c/o any family member or Eamonn Scott Funeral Director.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
National Banana Day & television cook, Donal Skehan is on a mission to find Ireland’s best banana dessert with siblings Ellie (9) and Ryan (7) Connor.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.