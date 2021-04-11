Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, April 11, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Denis Harkin, London and formerly Kildarragh, Dunfanaghy

Catherine McNamee, Tonduff, Cloghan

Shawn O’Carroll, Tullid, Killybegs

Betty Gallagher, Drimark, Donegal Town

Dermot Friel, Ballymagowan, Kerrykeel

The death has occurred of Denis Harkin, London and formerly Kildarragh, Dunfanaghy.

Funeral mass in St Michael’s church, Creeslough on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Mass can be viewed on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church

===

Catherine McNamee, Tonduff, Cloghan

The death has occurred of Catherine McNamee, Tonduff, Cloghan.

Catherine’s funeral Mass will take place tomorrow, Monday at 11am in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Glenfin.

With burial afterwards in Chill Mhuire Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

The funeral mass can be viewed on https://mcmedia.tv/camera/ourladyofperpetualsuccourglenfin

===

Shawn O’Carroll, Tullid, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Shawn O’Carroll, Tullid, Killybegs.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St Mary of the Visitation Church Killybegs.

Removal afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for Cremation

Mass will be live streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv



Due to current restrictions house and funeral are private to family only. Those who wish to sympathise with the family can do so via the online book of condolence on RIP.ie.



Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Care West c/o any family member or Mc Brearty funeral directors.

===

Betty Gallagher, Drimark, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Betty Gallagher, Drimark, Donegal Town.

Remains leaving Dublin Airport on Tuesday, April 13 at 12.30am to arrive at St. Marys Church, Killymard at approximately 4.30pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines the family home and funeral are private to family only.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on St.Mary's Church, Killymard Facebook page.

===

Dermot Friel, Ballymagowan, Kerrykeel

The death has occurred of Dermot Friel, Ballymagowan, Kerrykeel.

Remains reposing his late residence.

Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday at 11.30am going to St Columba's, Church, Massmount for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary each night at 9pm.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Tamney Health Centre, Fanad c/o any family member or Eamonn Scott Funeral Director.

Funeral mass can be viewed on St Mary's and St Columba's Massmount Facebook Page.