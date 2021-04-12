Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, April 12

The following deaths have taken place:

- James Ward, Dublin, formerly of Arranmore Island

- Trevor Tease, 26, Wolfe Place, Glencar., Letterkenny

- Connell McElhinney, London, formerly of Derrynacarrow, Doochary

- Noreen McGonagle, Carrowmore, Malin

- Denis Harkin, London and formerly Kildarragh, Dunfanagh

- Catherine McNamee, Tonduff, Cloghan

- Shawn O’Carroll, Tullid, Killybegs

- Betty Gallagher, Drimark, Donegal Town

- Dermot Friel, Ballymagowan, Kerrykeel



James Ward, Dublin, formerly of Arranmore Island

The death has taken place at the Mater Hospital of James Ward, Dublin, and formerly of Arranmore Island.

His remains will repose at McGlynn's Funeral Home, Dungloe on Tuesday April 13 from 2pm until 6 pm.

Removal on Wednesday morning, April 14, at 9.15am going for the 9.45am ferry to Arranmore Island.

Funeral Mass at 11am in St Crone's Church, Arranmore with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Mater Hospital Foundation c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.



Connell McElhinney, London, formerly of Derrynacarrow, Doochary

The death took place on March 5 in St George’s Hospital, London of Connell McElhinney, formerly of Derrynacarrow, Doochary.

The funeral will take place on Wednesday, April 14 at 12.45pm in St John Fisher Church, Merton, London, with burial afterwards in Merton and Sutton joint Cemetery.

Local Government guidelines will apply.

Funeral Service can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/merton

Noreen McGonagle, Carrowmore, Malin

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Noreen McGonagle, Carrowmore, Malin.

Much loved wife of Andy and loving mother to Jarone.

Funeral Leaving her late residence today Monday, April 12 at 10.15am to St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Trevor Tease, 26, Wolfe Place, Glencar., Letterkenny

The sudden death has occurred at his home of Trevor Tease, 26, Wolfe Tone Place, Glencar Letterkenny, predeceased by his mother, Martha and wife, Helen, deeply regretted and sadly missed by his father Jim, son, Tommy, sister, Gwen McClean, brothers Tommy and Yuel, sisters-in-law, Valerie and Maureen, nieces, relatives and friends.

Remains will repose at his home. Funeral Service will take place at his late residence at 2pm on Wednesday, April 14 with interment afterwards in the family plot in Gortlee graveyard.

In compliance with current Government and HSE restrictions, Wake, Service and interment private to family only.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Denis Harkin, London and formerly Kildarragh, Dunfanaghy

The death has occurred of Denis Harkin, London and formerly Kildarragh, Dunfanaghy.

Funeral mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough tomorrow, Tuesday, April 13, at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Mass can be viewed on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church

Catherine McNamee, Tonduff, Cloghan

The death has occurred of Catherine McNamee, Tonduff, Cloghan. Pre-deceased by her mother, Katie and her father, Patrick. Deeply regretted by her brothers and sisters, Bridget, Paddy, Mary, Ann and Charlie, their wives and partners, her nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

The funeral Mass will take place today, Monday, April 12 at 11am in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin, with burial afterwards in Chill Mhuire Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

The funeral mass can be viewed on https://mcmedia.tv/camera/ourladyofperpetualsuccourglenfin

Shawn O’Carroll, Tullid, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Shawn O’Carroll, Tullid, Killybegs.

Sadly missed by his loving wife, Elizabeth (Tizzy), son, Sean and daughter-in-law, Maeve, daughter, Shona and partner, Colm, grandchildren, Michael, Ailish and Aoibhinn, sisters, Paula and Annice, sisters-in-law, Sarah and Anne, brother-in-law, Owen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass tomorrow, Tuesday, April 13 at 11am in St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs.

Removal afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for cremation

Mass will be live streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv



Due to current restrictions house and funeral are private to family only.



Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Care West c/o any family member or McBrearty funeral directors.

Betty Gallagher, Drimark, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Betty Gallagher, Drimark, Donegal Town.

Predeceased by her father, Michael and mother, Alice, brothers, Seamus, Eamon and sister, Kathleen. Sadly missed by her loving sister, Mary Horan, brothers, Kevin and Michael Hugh Gallagher and Bridget Raitt, nieces, nephews, relatives neighbours and friends.

Remains leaving Dublin Airport tomorrow, Tuesday, April 13 at 12.30am to arrive at St Mary's Church, Killymard at approximately 4.30pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, April 14 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines the family home and funeral are private to family only. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on St Mary's Church, Killymard Facebook page.

Dermot Friel, Ballymagowan, Kerrykeel

The death has occurred of Dermot Friel, Ballymagowan, Kerrykeel.

Pre-deceased by his wife Eileen, sister May and brother Eddie. Sadly missed by his daughter, Annmarie, sons, Liam Anthony and Eamonn, grandchildren, Jordan, Caolín, Conor and Odhrán, daughters-in-law, Martina and Kathleen Ann, son-in-law, Darren, brothers ,Tony, John, Donal, Tommy and Gerard. Remains reposing his late residence.

Funeral leaving his home tomorrow, Tuesday, April 13 at 11.30am going to St Columba's, Church, Massmount for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Rosary tonight at 9pm.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Tamney Health Centre, Fanad c/o any family member or Eamonn Scott, Funeral Director.

Funeral mass can be viewed on St Mary's and St Columba's Massmount Facebook Page.

