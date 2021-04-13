Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday morning, April 13

The following deaths have taken place:

Anna Allen (nèe Moran) Laghey

The death has occurred on April 11 of Anna Allen (nèe Moran), Laghey.

She is reposing in her Laghey home, but due to Government and HSE guidelines, house and funeral privacy is being observed with a maximum of ten people permitted to attend Funeral Mass.

It will be celebrated at St Bridget's Church, Ballintra at 11am on Thursday, April 15, followed by cremation at Lakelands Funeral Home and Crematorium, Dublin Road, Tullymongan Upper, Cavan H12 RF78.

Funeral can be viewed live on churchservices.tv/Ballintra

Pádraig O'Donnell, Carrickboyle, Derrybeg, Gweedore

The peaceful death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Pádraig O'Donnell (Pádraig Dinny), Carrickboyle, Derrybeg.

Predeceased by his father Dinny Mór Phaidí Dhonnchaidh and his mother Síle Den. Sadly missed by his sisters, Nellie, Máire and Anna, his brothers, Dónal and Simon, nieces, nephews and all his extended family and friends.

His remains will arrive at his residence today, Tuesday, at approximately 3pm. Funeral Mass will take place Thursday, April 15, at 11am in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg, followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only.

Pearl Greer, Hillcrest, Ramelton

The death has occurred of Pearl Greer, Hillcrest, Ramelton.



Peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Ivan, dearly loved mother of Alastair, Stanley and John. Deeply regretted by her sons, grandchildren, brother Harold, sisters Sylvia and Audrey, brothers-in-law Stanley, Harry and Cecil, sister-in-law Gladys, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her home. Funeral Service at 2pm, Tuesday, April 13 in Ramelton Presbyterian Church followed by interment in Bank Cemetery.

In accordance with current Government restrictions the funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

James Ward, Dublin, formerly of Arranmore Island

The death has taken place at the Mater Hospital of James Ward, Dublin, and formerly of Arranmore Island.

His remains will repose at McGlynn's Funeral Home, Dungloe on Tuesday April 13 from 2pm until 6 pm.

Removal on Wednesday morning, April 14, at 9.15am going for the 9.45am ferry to Arranmore Island.

Funeral Mass at 11am in St Crone's Church, Arranmore with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Mater Hospital Foundation c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

Connell McElhinney, London, formerly of Derrynacarrow, Doochary

The death took place on March 5 in St George’s Hospital, London of Connell McElhinney, formerly of Derrynacarrow, Doochary.

The funeral will take place on Wednesday, April 14 at 12.45pm in St John Fisher Church, Merton, London, with burial afterwards in Merton and Sutton joint Cemetery.

Local Government guidelines will apply.

Funeral Service can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/merton

Trevor Tease, 26, Wolfe Place, Glencar., Letterkenny

The sudden death has occurred at his home of Trevor Tease, 26, Wolfe Tone Place, Glencar Letterkenny, predeceased by his mother Martha and wife Helen, deeply regretted and sadly missed by his father Jim, son Tommy, sister Gwen McClean, brothers Tommy and Yuel, sisters-in-law Valerie and Maureen, nieces, relatives and friends.

Remains will repose at his home. Funeral Service will take place at his late residence at 2pm on Wednesday, April 14 with interment afterwards in the family plot in Gortlee graveyard.

In compliance with current Government and HSE restrictions, Wake, Service and interment private to family only.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Denis Harkin, London and formerly Kildarragh, Dunfanaghy

The death has occurred of Denis Harkin, London and formerly Kildarragh, Dunfanaghy.

Funeral mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Tuesday, April 13, at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Mass can be viewed on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church

Shawn O’Carroll, Tullid, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Shawn O’Carroll, Tullid, Killybegs.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Elizabeth (Tizzy), son Sean and daughter in law Maeve, daughter Shona and partner Colm, grandchildren Michael, Ailish and Aoibhinn, sisters Paula and Annice, sisters-in-law Sarah and Anne, brother-in-law Owen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, April 13 at 11am in St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs.

Removal afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for Cremation

Mass will be live streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv



Due to current restrictions house and funeral are private to family only.



Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Care West c/o any family member or McBrearty Funeral Directors.

Betty Gallagher, Drimark, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Betty Gallagher, Drimark, Donegal Town.

Predeceased by her father Michael and mother Alice, brothers Seamus, Eamon and sister Kathleen. Sadly missed by her loving sister Mary Horan, brothers Kevin and Michael Hugh Gallagher and Bridget Rait, nieces, nephews, relatives neighbours and friends.

Remains leaving Dublin Airport on Tuesday, April 13 at 12.30am to arrive at St Mary's Church, Killymard at approximately 4.30pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, April 14 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to Government and HSE guidelines the family home and funeral are private to family only.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on St Mary's Church, Killymard Facebook page.

Dermot Friel, Ballymagowan, Kerrykeel

The death has occurred of Dermot Friel, Ballymagowan, Kerrykeel.

Pre-deceased by his wife Eileen, sister May and brother Eddie. Sadly missed by his daughter Annmarie, sons Liam Anthony and Eamonn, grandchildren Jordan, Caolín, Conor and Odhrán, daughters-in-law Martina and Kathleen Ann, son-in-law Darren, brothers Tony, John, Donal, Tommy and Gerard. Remains reposing his late residence.

Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday, April 13 at 11.30am going to St Columba's, Church, Massmount for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Tamney Health Centre, Fanad c/o any family member or Eamonn Scott Funeral Director.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Mary's and St Columba's Massmount Facebook Page.

