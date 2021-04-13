Contact

Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, April 13

Deaths in Donegal

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The following deaths have taken place:

- Mary Gallagher, Ballintra

- Josephine Donohoe, Dungloe and formerly of Lifford

- Brigid Kelly Nee McGeown, Dungloe

- Packie Kennedy, Ardara

- Anna Allen (nèe Moran) Laghey

- Pádraig O'Donnell, Derrybeg, Gweedore

- James Ward, Dublin, formerly of Arranmore Island

- Connell McElhinney, London, formerly of Doochary

- Trevor Tease, Letterkenny

- Betty Gallagher, Donegal Town

Mary Gallagher, Ballintra

The death has occurred at Sligo University Hospitalof Mary Gallagher, 62, Forge Avenue, Ballintra. Non-covid related.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

Enquiries to Martin Gallagher, funeral director, Laghey. 086 354 7875

Josephine Donohoe, Dungloe and formerly of Lifford

The death has occurred of Josephine Donohoe Park House, Dungloe and formerly of 386 Coneyburrow Road, Lifford.

In accordance with current restrictions, the house and funeral will be private to family only please.

Her Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam on Thursday, April 15 at 11am.

Brigid Kelly Nee McGeown, Dungloe

The death has occurred in her home of Brigid Kelly Nee McGeown, Meenmore, Dungloe.

Remains reposing at McGlynn's Funeral Home on Wednesday at 5.30pm with removal at 6pm to her late residence to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in St Columbas Church, Acres with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Funeral can be viewed live on mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-columbas-church

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Macmillan Cancer Research C/O Any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

Packie Kennedy, Ardara

The death has occurred of Packie Kennedy, Aighe, Ardara and formerly of Cashel, Ardara.

Remains reposing at his nephew, Charlie’s residence, Cashel, Ardara from Tuesday evening.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, April 14, at 6.30pm going to the Church of the Holy Family Ardara for 7pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, April 15 at 12 noon, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Anna Allen (nèe Moran), Laghey

The death has occurred on April 11 of Anna Allen (nèe Moran), Laghey.
She is reposing in her Laghey home, but due to Government and HSE guidelines, house and funeral privacy is being observed with a maximum of ten people permitted to attend Funeral Mass.

It will be celebrated at St Bridget's Church, Ballintra at 11am on Thursday, April 15, followed by cremation at Lakelands Funeral Home and Crematorium, Dublin Road, Tullymongan Upper, Cavan H12 RF78.

Funeral can be viewed live on churchservices.tv/Ballintra

Pádraig O'Donnell, Carrickboyle, Derrybeg, Gweedore

The peaceful death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Pádraig O'Donnell (Pádraig Dinny), Carrickboyle, Derrybeg.

Predeceased by his father Dinny Mór Phaidí Dhonnchaidh and his mother Síle Den. Sadly missed by his sisters, Nellie, Máire and Anna, his brothers, Dónal and Simon, nieces, nephews and all his extended family and friends.

His remains will arrive at his residence today, Tuesday, at approximately 3pm. Funeral Mass will take place Thursday, April 15, at 11am in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg, followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only.

James Ward, Dublin, formerly of Arranmore Island

The death has taken place at the Mater Hospital of James Ward, Dublin, and formerly of Arranmore Island.

His remains will repose at McGlynn's Funeral Home, Dungloe on Tuesday April 13 from 2pm until 6 pm.

Removal on Wednesday morning, April 14, at 9.15am going for the 9.45am ferry to Arranmore Island.

Funeral Mass at 11am in St Crone's Church, Arranmore with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Mater Hospital Foundation c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

Connell McElhinney, London, formerly of Derrynacarrow, Doochary

The death took place on March 5 in St George’s Hospital, London of Connell McElhinney, formerly of Derrynacarrow, Doochary.

The funeral will take place on Wednesday, April 14 at 12.45pm in St John Fisher Church, Merton, London, with burial afterwards in Merton and Sutton joint Cemetery.

Local Government guidelines will apply.

Funeral Service can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/merton

Trevor Tease, 26, Wolfe Place, Glencar, Letterkenny

The sudden death has occurred at his home of Trevor Tease, 26, Wolfe Tone Place, Glencar Letterkenny, predeceased by his mother Martha and wife Helen, deeply regretted and sadly missed by his father Jim, son Tommy, sister Gwen McClean, brothers Tommy and Yuel, sisters-in-law Valerie and Maureen, nieces, relatives and friends.

Remains will repose at his home. Funeral Service will take place at his late residence at 2pm on Wednesday, April 14 with interment afterwards in the family plot in Gortlee graveyard.

In compliance with current Government and HSE restrictions, Wake, Service and interment private to family only.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Betty Gallagher, Drimark, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Betty Gallagher, Drimark, Donegal Town.

Predeceased by her father Michael and mother Alice, brothers Seamus, Eamon and sister Kathleen. Sadly missed by her loving sister Mary Horan, brothers Kevin and Michael Hugh Gallagher and Bridget Rait, nieces, nephews, relatives neighbours and friends.

Remains leaving Dublin Airport on Tuesday, April 13 at 12.30am to arrive at St Mary's Church, Killymard at approximately 4.30pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, April 14 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to Government and HSE guidelines the family home and funeral are private to family only.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on St Mary's Church, Killymard Facebook page.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

