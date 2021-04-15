Deaths in Donegal, Thursday morning, April 15

The following deaths have taken place:

- Charles Kennedy, Inver

- John O'Donnell, Dungloe and Manchester

- Michael Dominic Feeney, Ballintra

- Seamus McFadden, Burt

- Nathan O'Doherty, Quigley's Point

- John Doherty, Buncrana

- Bella Patton, Killygordon and Loughanure

- Mary Gallagher, Ballintra

- Josephine Donohoe, Dungloe and formerly of Lifford

- Brigid Kelly, nèe McGeown, Dungloe

- Packie Kennedy, Ardara

- Anna Allen (nèe Moran) Laghey

- Pádraig O'Donnell, Derrybeg, Gaoth Dobhair

Charles Kennedy, Drumnakillew, Inver

The death has taken place of Charles Kennedy, Drumnakillew, Inver, peacefully at his residence.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Linda, daughters Laura and Sophie, parents Jim and Eileen, his brothers and sisters, Patrick, Seamus, Brian, Gerard, Paul, Laurence, Kieran, Mary, Ann, Joseph, Vincent and Kevin, relatives and friends.

Remains are reposing at his late residence, with removal from there on Friday morning going to St. Naul's Church, Ardaghey for 11am funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to the oncology unit, Letterkenny University hospital, c/o Gallagher Funeral Directors, Mountcharles or any family member.

Due to government and HSE guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only please.

John (Kit) O'Donnell, Craghey, Dungloe and Manchester

The death has occurred of John (Kit) O'Donnell, Burnage, Manchester and late of Craghey, Dungloe.

Beloved husband of Ann and loving father of Philip, Connail and Ann Marie, brother of Danny, Connie and the late Patrick.

Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughter, brothers, grandchildren John, Joey, Pauric, Jack, Anna May, Áine and Dan, son-in-law Aidan, daughter-in-law Sarah, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Owing to the current HSE and Government guidelines, social distance rules will apply at the church and cemetery.

Funeral arriving to the St. Patrick's Church, Oulart, on Friday for a private family funeral (10 people) at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Dominic Feeney, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballintra



The death has occurred of Michael Dominic Feeney, former Holy Ghost priest, Ballintra and Campo Grande, Brazil.

Michael is predeceased by his beloved parents, Michael and Kathleen and his brother, Aiden.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Edna and sons, Michael and Danny, his sisters, Margaret Bowers, UK, Mary O Donovan, Cork, Kay Keary, Dublin and his brother Padraig, UK. Also, his brothers/sisters in law, nephews, nieces and his friends.

Michaels's funeral will take place in Brazil.

Seamus McFadden, Mullaney, Burt



The sudden death has occurred of Seamus McFadden, Mullaney, Burt.

Beloved son of the late Catherine and John and much loved brother of Moira, Fionnuala, Dermot and Anne. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, his wider family circle, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass on Saturday in St Aengus' Church, Burt at 11am followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines wake, funeral and interment are strictly for family with a limit of 10 people permitted.

Seamus' Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/burt

Nathan O’Doherty, Meenavanaghan, Quigley's Point

The death has taken place of Nathan O’Doherty, Meenavanaghan, Quigley's Point.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon in Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty, with interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery, Derry.

Wake is strictly private to family only.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors, Dungiven.

John Doherty, 19 Summerhill, Buncrana

The death has occurred at his residence of John Doherty, 19 Summerhill, Buncrana.



Requiem Mass on Friday in St Mary's Church, Clonmany at 11am followed by interment in the new cemetery.



Due to HSE and government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are strictly for family with a limit of 10 people permitted.



John's Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmany.



Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Foyle Hospice c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Bella Patton, née Boyle, Killygordon and formerly of Loughanure

The death has occurred at her home of Bella Patton, née Boyle,Station House, Killygordon and formerly of Loughanure

Bella was predeceased by her beloved husband Patrick Joseph and parents Gerard and Cissie Boyle, Loughanure.

Mother of heartbroken daughters Pauline and Noreen who cared for her until her final days, mourned by her son PJ, daughters Isabel, Frances, Sheila and Margo, sons-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Beloved sister of Nora (Isle of Canna), John and Maurice (predeceased) and Dan Denis and Joe (Loughanure) and Gerard (UK).

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to immediate family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Funeral leaving her residence on Friday going to St Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed live on St Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon Facebook Page.

Mary Gallagher, Ballintra

The death has occurred at Sligo University Hospital of Mary Gallagher, 62 Forge Avenue, Ballintra. Non-covid related.

Mary's remains will arrive at St Brigid's Church, Ballintra, on Friday for 11am funeral with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to government and HSE guidelines, the house is private to family and friends only, please. Mary's funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/ballintra.

Always remembered and sadly missed by P.J., Paul, Shane, Sinead and Catriona, all the grandchildren and extended family, neighbours and friends.

Enquiries to Martin Gallagher, funeral director, Laghey. 086 354 7875.

Josephine Donohoe, Dungloe and formerly of Lifford

The death has occurred of Josephine Donohoe Park House, Dungloe and formerly of 386 Coneyburrow Road, Lifford.

In accordance with current restrictions, the house and funeral will be private to family only please.

Her Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam on Thursday, April 15 at 11am.

Brigid Kelly, nèe McGeown, Dungloe

The death has occurred in her home of Brigid Kelly, nèe McGeown, Meenmore, Dungloe.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in St Columba's Church, Acres with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Funeral can be viewed live on mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-columbas-church

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Macmillan Cancer Research, c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

Packie Kennedy, Ardara

The death has occurred of Packie Kennedy, Aighe, Ardara and formerly of Cashel, Ardara.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, April 15 at 12 noon in the Church of the Holy Family Ardara, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Anna Allen (nèe Moran), Laghey

The death has occurred of Anna Allen (nèe Moran), Laghey.

She is reposing in her Laghey home, but due to Government and HSE guidelines, house and funeral privacy is being observed with a maximum of ten people permitted to attend Funeral Mass.

It will be celebrated at St Bridget's Church, Ballintra at 11am on Thursday followed by cremation at Lakelands Funeral Home and Crematorium, Cavan.

Funeral can be viewed live on churchservices.tv/Ballintra

Pádraig O'Donnell, Carrickboyle, Derrybeg, Gaoth Dobhair

The peaceful death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Pádraig O'Donnell (Pádraig Dinny), Carrickboyle, Derrybeg.

Predeceased by his father Dinny Mór Phaidí Dhonnchaidh and his mother Síle Den. Sadly missed by his sisters, Nellie, Máire and Anna, his brothers, Dónal and Simon, nieces, nephews and all his extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday at 11am in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg, followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie