Deaths in Donegal, Monday morning, April 19

The following deaths have taken place:

Mary Boyle, Mullaghduff

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Mary Boyle, Mullaghduff.

Her remains reposed in McGlynn’s Funeral Home on Sunday evening.

Removal on Monday evening at 5pm going to the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry, for 6pm where she will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Funeral can be viewed on the Annagary Parish Facebook page.

Bridget McDaid, Magheranaul, Isle of Doagh, Clonmany

The death has taken place of Bridget McDaid, Magheranaul, Isle of Doagh, Clonmany.



Funeral will take place on Tuesday in St Mary's Church, Clonmany at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Research Ireland, c/o any family member or Comiskey Funeral Directors.



Due to HSE and government guidelines, the wake and funeral are strictly private to family only please.



Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/clonmany



Bridget will be sadly missed by her family and friends and everyone who knew her.

Annie Sharkey, Carrowcannon, Falcarragh

The death has occurred of Annie Sharkey, Carrowcannon, Falcarragh.

Her remains are reposing at her home in Falcarragh.

Funeral from there on Monday going to St. Finian's Church, Falcarragh for 11am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Wake and funeral are for family only, up to a maximum of 10 people in accordance with HSE and Government guidelines.

Funeral Mass may be viewed live on mcnmedia.tv/camera/falcarraghparishchurch

Gladys Tracey, Litchfield, England

The death has taken place in Litchfield, England of Gladys Tracey, wife of the late Peter Tracey, Letterkenny.



All enquiries to Jim McGlynn, Funeral Director.

Pat Molloy, Tangavane, Dungloe

The peaceful death has taken place of Pat Molloy, Tangavane, Dungloe.

Survived by his wife Breid, son Hugh Martin and daughter Brenda; sisters Kitty and Annie, daughter in law Irene, son in law Brendan, grandchildren Ciaran, Patrick, Aidan and Cora. Predeceased by his granddaughter Leah, parents Maire and Hughie, sisters Mary, Sally and brother Jimmy.

Funeral Mass will take place in St Crona's Church, Dungloe on Tuesday at 11am with funeral leaving the house travelling to the church via Cloughwally and Diamond Road. Burial will take place in Maghery Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on MCN media parish of Dungloe. Family flowers only please with donations in lieu to Irish Cancer Society.

Húdaí O'Donnell, Magheraclogher, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Húdaí O'Donnell (Húdaí Sarah Jack), Strand Rd, Magheraclogher, Gaoth Dobhair.

Predeceased by his brothers Manus, Johnny, Joseph and his sister Margaret. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary (née Connolly), his sons Patrick, Hughie and Manus, his daughters Sarah and Máire, grandchildren Aidan, Fionnuala, Manus, Colum, Manus, Saoirse and Fionn, his brothers Charlie and Paddy and all his extended family and friends.

His remains are reposing at his residence. Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE Level 5 restrictions, the wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only.

The Rosary for the happy repose of Húdaí's soul can be viewed on the Paróiste Ghaoth Dobhair Facebook Page this evening at 9pm.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook Page on Tuesday at 11am.

Annie Doherty, Carrick

The death has occurred of Annie Doherty, Srath na Circe, Carrick.

She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her loving husband Patrick, much loved mother to Brid, Seamus, Cathal, Pádraig and Sean, she will be sadly missed by her daughters in law Charlette, Anne, Mary and Brid’s partner Sean, her grandchildren Ronan, Pauric, Mary Ellen, Shaun and Alan and a wide circle of relatives and friends.

Remains reposing at her residence.

Removal from there to St. Patrick’s Church, Meenaneary on Tuesday for funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Carrick Cemetery.

In accordance to H.S.E and Government guidelines, the funeral and burial are private to immediate family only.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Killybegs Community Hospital, c/o any family member or Curran’s Funeral Services, Carrick.

The Doherty family would like to thank you all for your kind support and your understanding at this difficult time.

Raveica Leeney, Toragh, Glen, Carrigart, Donegal and Dublin

The death has taken place at Letterkenny General Hospital of Raveica Leeney, née Patraucean, Toragh, Glen, Carrigart.

Deeply missed by husband Mark, son Michael and a wide circle of family in Ireland and Romania, friends and neighbours.

Raveica’s remains will be received at the Romanian Orthodox Centrul Misionar Church, Drimnagh Castle, Long Mile Road, Walkinstown, Dublin 12 Eircode D12 V025 at 6pm on Tuesday to repose overnight.

Funeral service there on Wednesday at 11am and can be viewed on the Romanian Orthodox Church Youtube Channel ‘Paraclisul Centrului Misionar’ by following the link http://romanianorthodox.ie/.

Interment afterwards in Shanganagh Cemetery, Dublin Road, Shankill, Co. Dublin.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the family home, funeral and interment are strictly private to family only please.

Scott Morrison, Aughavannan, Rathmullan

The peaceful death has taken place at his home of Scott Morrison, Aughavannan, Rathmullan.

Funeral leaving his home on Monday at 11.15am going to Rathmullan Presbyterian Church for service at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral will travel by Glen Cross.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Cancer Research c/o any family member.

Joseph Burke, Drumbarnett, Manorcunningham

The death has occurred of Joseph Burke, Drumbarnett, Manorcunningham, beloved son of Robert and Josephine.

Lovingly missed by his partner Jacqui, his sisters and brothers Roseanne, Kevin, Gabriel and Tracey, Eunan, Brid, Moira and Andrew, Lawrence and Teresa, and John Paul, nieces and nephews and all his extended family and friends.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with maximum of ten people permitted.

Funeral leaving the family home on Monday morning going to All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.newtownkilleaparish.com.

Family flowers only please donation in lieu if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

