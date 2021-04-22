Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, April 22

The following deaths have taken place:

- Anthony Breslin, Brackey, Ardara

- Anthony McInaw, Salthill, Mountcharles

- Charles Doherty, Lehardan, Rathmullan

- John Dockery (The Dock), Gulladuff, Moville

- Colm McDevitt, Knockastoller, Bunbeg

- Margaret Gallagher, 271 Skeog Cottages, Bridgend

- Patrick McGinley, Chapel View, Kilmacrennan

- Nancy Heaney, Kildare and Stranorlar

- Gladys Tracey, England

Anthony Breslin, Brackey, Ardara



The death has taken place, suddenly at his residence, of Anthony Breslin, Brackey, Ardara.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters Susan and Denise and son Anthony. Sadly missed by his sister Mary (England) and brother John (Cardiff), sons-in-law Mark and Caoimhin, daughter-in-law Deirdre, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

His remains are reposing at his residence. Funeral from there on Friday morning, April 23 at 10.30am to The Church of The Holy Family, Ardara, for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to Government guidelines, the house and funeral are private to family only and limited to ten people.

Anthony McInaw, Salthill, Mountcharles

The death has occurred at the Donegal Community Hospital of Anthony McInaw, Salthill, Mountcharles.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brothers Jimmy and George and his sister Kathleen, sister-in-law Anne and brother-in-law Ken Chapman, extended family, relations and friends.

Reposing at his late residence. Removal from there on Friday morning, April 23, going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles for 11am funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o Gallagher Funeral Directors

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only please.

Charles Doherty, Rathmullan

The death has occurred in Ramelton Community Hospital of Charles Doherty, Lehardan, Rathmullan.

Remains will repose at his home.

Requiem Mass on Friday morning, April 23 at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan.

Burial afterwards in Rathmullan cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines wake, funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of 10 people.

Funeral mass can be viewed on MCN Media St Joseph’s Church Rathmullan on the following link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-joesphs-church-rathmullan

Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to Ramelton Community Hospital, c/o any family member.

John Dockery, Gulladuff, Moville

The death has occurred peacefully at his home of John Dockery (The Dock); retired garda, Gulladuff, Moville.

Funeral from his home on Friday morning, April 23, at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Pius X Church Moville, followed by burial in Ballinacrea graveyard.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.movilleparish.com

Colm McDevitt, Knockastoller, Bunbeg

The death has occurred of Colm McDevitt, Knockastoller, Bunbeg.

Funeral Mass will take place on Friday morning, April 23 at 11am in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg followed by burial in Fintown cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE Level 5 restrictions, wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only.

The Rosary can be viewed on Thursday, April 22 on the Paróiste Ghaoth Dobhair Facebook page at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook Page Friday, April 23 at 11am.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o Colm Gillespie Funeral Director.

Margaret Gallagher, 271 Skeog Cottages, Bridgend

The death has occurred at her residence of Margaret Gallagher, 271 Skeog Cottages, Bridgend.



Requiem Mass on Thursday, April 22 at 11am in St Aengus' Church, Burt followed by interment in Burt cemetery.



Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake, funeral and burial are strictly for family with a limit of ten people permitted.



The Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/burt.



Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Society of St Vincent de Paul c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors

Patrick McGinley, Chapel View, Kilmacrennan

The tragic death has occurred as the result of a road traffic accident on Saturday, April 17 2021 of Patrick McGinley, Chapel View, Kilmacrennan.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday, April 22 in St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan and can be viewed live on the Kilmacrennan Parish Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Kilmacrennan.Parish.Co.Donegal

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are strictly private to family only, please.

Nancy (Anne) Heaney (née McMenamin), Leixlip, Kildare and Stranorlar

The death has occurred of Nancy (Anne) Heaney (née McMenamin), Leixlip, Kildare and late of Stranorlar.

Predeceased by her five brothers Seamus, Seoirse, Sean, Aidan and Eugene, deeply regretted by her much loved husband John, son Brian and his partner Orlean and adored grandson James.

Nancy will be sadly missed by her loving family and siblings Con, Eileen, Ethna, Pauric, Paul and Eamon and their spouses and partners, her godmother Rosita and her godchildren Aidan and Kelley, her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Nancy.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on Friday, April 23 at 11am by clicking on the following link: http://oln.ie/oln/live-webcam/

Her funeral cortége will be leaving her residence on Friday at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady's Nativity, Leixlip for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Confey cemetery.

Gladys Tracey, Litchfield, England

The death has occurred in Litchfield, England of Gladys Tracey, wife of the late Peter Tracey, Letterkenny.



All enquiries to Jim McGlynn, Funeral Director.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie