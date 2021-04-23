Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, April 23

The following deaths have taken place:

- Manus Boyle, Mansfield, England

- Mary Crawford, Frosses

- Eamonn McBride, Rannafast

- Anthony Breslin, Brackey, Ardara

- Anthony McInaw, Salthill, Mountcharles

- Charles Doherty, Lehardan, Rathmullan

- John Dockery (The Dock), Gulladuff, Moville

- Colm McDevitt, Knockastoller, Bunbeg

- Nancy Heaney, Kildare and Stranorlar

Manus Boyle, Mansfield, England



The death has occurred in Mansfield, England of Manus Boyle.

His remains are arriving from England on Friday, April 23 and travelling via Manorcunningham at approximately 5pm, for arrival at St Columba’s Church, Drumoghill at 6pm.

Funeral on Saturday, April 24 at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government Guidelines, Funeral and Burial are private to family only, with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Mary Crawford, Gargrim, Frosses



The death has occurred peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Crawford, Gargrim, Frosses.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses with interment in the Cranny Road Cemetery, Frosses.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, funeral and interment will be private to family only. Ten persons admitted to funeral.

Mary's Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-frosses-inver

Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her loving husband Paul, daughter Ciara, sons Andrew and Conor, sisters Kathleen, Anna and Pauline, brothers Brian and James, brothers and sisters in-law, nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.

The family would like to thank everyone for their understanding at this difficult time.

Eamonn McBride, Ranafast

The death has taken place in the Lakehouse Nursing Home, Portnablaghof Eamonn McBride, Ranafast.

Removal from McGlynn's Funeral Home, Dungloe on Friday at 10am, going to his late residence.

House strictly private please.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry with interment afterwards in Magheragallen Cemetery, Gaoth Dobhair

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the house and funeral are private to family only and limited to 10 people.

Anthony Breslin, Brackey, Ardara

The death has taken place, suddenly at his residence, of Anthony Breslin, Brackey, Ardara.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters Susan and Denise and son Anthony. Sadly missed by his sister Mary (England) and brother John (Cardiff), sons-in-law Mark and Caoimhin, daughter-in-law Deirdre, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

His remains are reposing at his residence. Funeral from there on Friday at 10.30am to The Church of The Holy Family, Ardara, for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to Government guidelines, the house and funeral are private to family only and limited to ten people.

Anthony McInaw, Salthill, Mountcharles

The death has occurred at the Donegal Community Hospital of Anthony McInaw, Salthill, Mountcharles.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brothers Jimmy and George and his sister Kathleen, sister-in-law Anne and brother-in-law Ken Chapman, extended family, relations and friends.

Reposing at his late residence. Removal from there on Friday morning going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles for 11am funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o Gallagher Funeral Directors.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only please.

Charles Doherty, Rathmullan

The death has occurred in Ramelton Community Hospital of Charles Doherty, Lehardan, Rathmullan.

Remains are reposing at his home.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan.

Burial afterwards in Rathmullan cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of 10 people.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on MCN Media St Joseph’s Church Rathmullan on the following link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-joesphs-church-rathmullan

Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to Ramelton Community Hospital, c/o any family member.





John Dockery, Gulladuff, Moville

The death has occurred peacefully at his home of John Dockery (The Dock), retired garda, Gulladuff, Moville.

Funeral from his home on Friday at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Pius X Church Moville, followed by burial in Ballinacrea graveyard.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.movilleparish.com

Colm McDevitt, Knockastoller, Bunbeg

The death has occurred of Colm McDevitt, Knockastoller, Bunbeg.

Funeral Mass will take place on Friday at 11am in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg followed by burial in Fintown cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE Level 5 restrictions, wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only.

The Rosary can be viewed on Thursday on the Paróiste Ghaoth Dobhair Facebook page at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook page on Friday at 11am.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o Colm Gillespie Funeral Director.

Nancy (Anne) Heaney (née McMenamin), Leixlip, Kildare and Stranorlar

The death has occurred of Nancy (Anne) Heaney (née McMenamin), Leixlip, Kildare and late of Stranorlar.

Predeceased by her five brothers Seamus, Seoirse, Sean, Aidan and Eugene, deeply regretted by her much loved husband John, son Brian and his partner Orlean and adored grandson James.

Nancy will be sadly missed by her loving family and siblings Con, Eileen, Ethna, Pauric, Paul and Eamon and their spouses and partners, her godmother Rosita and her godchildren Aidan and Kelley, her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Nancy.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on Friday at 11am by clicking on the following link: http://oln.ie/oln/live-webcam/

Her funeral cortege will be leaving her residence on Friday at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady's Nativity, Leixlip for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Confey cemetery.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie