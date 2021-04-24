Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, April 24

The following deaths have taken place:

Sheila Doherty, Milford

The death has occurred at Hillcrest Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Sheila Doherty, The Quay, Milford.

Remains will repose at her home.

Funeral mass on Sunday, April 25 at 11am in St Peter’s Church, Milford. Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines wake, funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of 10 people.

Rosary on Friday and Saturday at 9pm.

Funeral mass and rosary can be viewed on Church Services TV St Peter’s Church Milford on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/milford

Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to Hillcrest Nursing Home Patients’ Comfort Fund, c/o any family member or Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Eithne Renshaw, Glenties

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Eithne Renshaw nee Herron, Kilraine, Glenties.

Her remains will repose at Mc Cabe's Funeral home, Ardara on Saturday, April 24 from 4pm to 6pm.

Funeral from there on Sunday, April 25 at 12.15 pm going to St Conal's Church, Glenties for funeral Mass at 1pm.

Interment afterwards in the local Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice, C/o Derek McCabe Funeral Director, Ardara.

In accordance with HSE and Government guideline wake, funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of 10 people.

Manus Boyle, Mansfield, England



The death has occurred in Mansfield, England of Manus Boyle.

His remains are arriving from England on Friday, April 23 and travelling via Manorcunningham at approximately 5pm, for arrival at St Columba’s Church, Drumoghill at 6pm.

Funeral on Saturday, April 24 at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government Guidelines, Funeral and Burial are private to family only, with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Mary Crawford, Gargrim, Frosses

The death has occurred peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Crawford, Gargrim, Frosses.



Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses with interment in the Cranny Road Cemetery, Frosses.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, funeral and interment will be private to family only. Ten persons admitted to funeral.

Mary's Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-frosses-inver

Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her loving husband Paul, daughter Ciara, sons Andrew and Conor, sisters Kathleen, Anna and Pauline, brothers Brian and James, brothers and sisters in-law, nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.

The family would like to thank everyone for their understanding at this difficult time.

Eamonn McBride, Ranafast

The death has taken place in the Lakehouse Nursing Home, Portnablaghof Eamonn McBride, Ranafast.

Removal from McGlynn's Funeral Home, Dungloe on Friday at 10am, going to his late residence.

House strictly private please.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry with interment afterwards in Magheragallen Cemetery, Gaoth Dobhair

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the house and funeral are private to family only and limited to 10 people.