Deaths notices for Donegal - Sunday morning, April 25

The following deaths have taken place:

Pauline Monaghan, Portnason, Ballyshannon



Teresa (Tess) Carlin, Ballintra



Catherine (Cassie) McGrath (neé McGoldrick), Pettigo



Eithne Renshaw (neé Herron), Glenties

===

Pauline Monaghan, Portnason, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred, suddenly at her residence, of Pauline Monaghan, Portnason, Ballyshannon.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

Enquiries to McGee’s Funeral Home on 087 221 8483

===

Teresa (Tess) Carlin, Ballintra

The death has occurred of Teresa (Tess) Carlin, 37 Forge Avenue, Ballintra.

Remains reposing at her late residence, with removal on Monday at 1.30pm to arrive at St. Bridget’s Church, Ballintra for 2pm funeral Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Please be mindful of current government guidelines in relation to Covid 19.

Her Funeral Mass can also be viewed live on churchservices.tv/ballintra

===

Catherine (Cassie) McGrath (neé McGoldrick), Pettigo

The death has occurred of Catherine (Cassie) McGrath née McGoldrick, Lettercran, Tievemore, Pettigo.

Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Non Covid related. Predeceased by her husband Pat John. Always remembered and sadly missed by her brothers Owney, Packie John (predeceased), James Joseph (Dodie- predeceased), sisters Sarah Mary, Maggie Ellen, Bridget ( Bidgie- predeceased), Agnes ( Aggie- predeceased), her sister-in-law Rosie and brothers-in-law. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, extended family and all she lived with and took care of her in Aras Mhic Shuibhne over the last two years.

Reposing at Aras Mhic Shuibhne, Laghey with removal on Monday morning to arrive at St. Joseph’s Chapel, Lettercran at 11am for Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are private to family only. Please be mindful of, and adhere to current government guidelines in relation to Covid 19.



===

Eithne Renshaw (neé Herron), Glenties

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Eithne Renshaw nee Herron, Kilraine, Glenties.

Funeral from Mc Cabe's Funeral home, Ardara, on Sunday April 25th at 12.15p.m. going to St. Conal's Church, Glenties for funeral Mass at 1pm.



Interment afterwards in the local Cemetery.



Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice, C/o Derek McCabe Funeral Director, Ardara.



In accordance with H.S.E. and Government guideline wake, funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of 10 people.