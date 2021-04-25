Deaths notices for Donegal - Sunday evening, April 25

The following deaths have taken place:

Liam Coyle, Letterkenny

Mary (Hugo) Ward, Kincasslagh

Nell Lavelle, Ballyliffin

Patrick (Paddy) McCole, Crolly, and Birmingham

Patricia Molloy, Letterkenny

Pauline Monaghan, Portnason, Ballyshannon

Teresa (Tess) Carlin, Ballintra

Catherine (Cassie) McGrath (neé McGoldrick), Pettigo



Liam Coyle, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Liam Coyle, 9, Binnion Ave. Letterkenny.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by loving wife Eileen (née Lynch) Burt, sons Joseph (Joe), Paul (Letterkenny), Stephen (Glasgow) and Mark (Florida), sister Carmel McDermott (Letterkenny), seven grandchildren and one great- grandchild, daughters-in-law, in-laws, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Tuesday, April 27, going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny, for 11.00 am Requiem Mass which can be viewed online at https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Mary (Hugo) Ward, Kincasslagh

The death has occurred of Mary (Hugo) Ward, at her residence, Belcruit, Kincasslagh.

Her remains are reposing at her daughter Marie Martin’s house, Belcruit.

House private to family only.

Funeral mass on Tuesday at 11.00 am in St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh with interment afterwards in Cruit Cemetery.

In accordance with H.S.E. and Government guideline wake, funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of 10 people.

Nell Lavelle, Ballyliffin

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Nell Lavelle Tirconaill House, Ballyliffin.

Her remains will be reposing at the residence of her nephew Paid and Mary Sweeney’s Clougherna, Ballyliffin on Sunday evening.

Funeral from there on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for requiem mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are private to family and friends only please with a maximum of 25 people permitted. The funeral mass can be viewed live on http://www.churchservices.tv/Clonmany

Patrick (Paddy) McCole, Crolly, and Birmingham

The death has occurred in Birmingham, England, of Patrick (Paddy) McCole (Paddy John Owen), Stranarva, Crolly and Birmingham, England.

Sadly missed by his niece Madge, her husband Hugh, his nephews; Tom and John, his brother Jimmy and all his extended family and friends.

His remains will repose at his niece Madge McCole Doherty's residence in Stranarva, Crolly, from Friday evening, April 30. Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday, May 2, at 11.00 am in St Patrick's Church, Meenaweel, followed by burial in Dungloe's Old Cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to family only.

The Rosary for the happy repose of his soul can be viewed on the Paróiste Ghaoth Dobhair Facebook Page on Saturday, May 1,at 7.30 pm.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook Page on Sunday, May 2, at 11.00 am.

Patricia Molloy, Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Patricia Molloy, 32, Ard Colmcille Letterkenny. Predeceased by her parents Jim and Kathleen and sister Mary Angela. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her brother Seamus, sisters Bernadette (Letterkenny) and Kathleen Burke (Bomany Letterkenny), sister-in-law Mairead, brothers-in-law John Burke and Cathal McConnell, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Tuesday, 27th April, going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny, for 2.00 pm Requiem Mass which can be viewed online by using the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny Interment afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, Wake, Mass and Burial private to family only.

Family flowers only please, donations if wished, to I.C.U. Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rd, Letterkenny.

Pauline Monaghan, Portnason, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred, suddenly at her residence, of Pauline Monaghan, Portnason, Ballyshannon.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

Enquiries to McGee’s Funeral Home on 087 221 8483

Teresa (Tess) Carlin, Ballintra

The death has occurred of Teresa (Tess) Carlin, 37 Forge Avenue, Ballintra.

Remains reposing at her late residence, with removal on Monday at 1.30 pm to arrive at St. Bridget’s Church, Ballintra for 2pm funeral Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Please be mindful of current government guidelines in relation to Covid 19.

Her Funeral Mass can also be viewed live on churchservices.tv/ballintra

Catherine (Cassie) McGrath (neé McGoldrick), Pettigo

The death has occurred of Catherine (Cassie) McGrath née McGoldrick, Lettercran, Tievemore, Pettigo.

Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Non Covid related. Predeceased by her husband Pat John. Always remembered and sadly missed by her brothers Owney, Packie John (predeceased), James Joseph (Dodie- predeceased), sisters Sarah Mary, Maggie Ellen, Bridget ( Bidgie- predeceased), Agnes ( Aggie- predeceased), her sister-in-law Rosie and brothers-in-law. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, extended family and all she lived with and took care of her in Aras Mhic Shuibhne over the last two years.

Reposing at Aras Mhic Shuibhne, Laghey with removal on Monday morning to arrive at St. Joseph’s Chapel, Lettercran at 11am for Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are private to family only. Please be mindful of, and adhere to current government guidelines in relation to Covid 19.



