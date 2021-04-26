Death notices for Donegal on April 26, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Isobel Mc Gee, Falcarragh

Theresa Harkin, Rathmullan

Liam Coyle, Letterkenny

Mary (Hugo) Ward, Kincasslagh

Nell Lavelle, Ballyliffin

Patrick (Paddy) McCole, Crolly, and Birmingham

Patricia Molloy, Letterkenny

Pauline Monaghan, Portnason, Ballyshannon

Teresa (Tess) Carlin, Ballintra

Catherine (Cassie) McGrath (neé McGoldrick), Pettigo

George Wilson, Letterbarrow

The death has occurred of George Wilson, Drimarone, Letterbarrow



Peacefully, at his residence. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, sons and daughters, Lorna, Gene, Fiona, Kurtis and Seoirse, son in-law William, daughters in-law Eilis and Ola, grandchildren Sinéad, Stephen, Ethan, Leah, Adam, Amy, Mackenzie and Geordan, grandson in-law Mattie, his brothers and sisters Hughie (RIP), Nathaniel (RIP), Mary, Elizabeth, Frances, Kathleen and Billy.



His remains are reposing at his late residence. Removal from there on Tuesday going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles, for 12 noon Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Donegal Cancer Support c/o Gallagher Funeral Directors. Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on the Sacred Heart Church Facebook page



Due to government and HSE guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only please, with a maximum of 25 people permitted.

Isobel Mc Gee, Falcarragh



The death has occurred in Aras Gweedore of Isobel Mc Gee (Bella Cassie) of 42 Ballina, Falcarragh and formerly of Inishbofin Island.

Survived by her daughter Rosemary, son-in-law John, grandchildren Donnachadh, Caitríona, Máire and Eamonn, great-grandchildren and her two sisters Mary and Rosie.

Her remains are reposing at her daughter Rosemary McGinley's residence in Magheroarty. Funeral from there tomorrow at 6pm going to Christ the King Church, Gortahork, to repose overnight. Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Due to the government and HSE restrictions regarding public gatherings the wake and funeral will be private to family members only. Mass can be viewed live on: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork.

Theresa Harkin, Rathmullan

The peaceful death has occurred at Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home of Theresa Harkin. Pier Road, Rathmullan.



Beloved daughter of the late Margaret and James Harkin and sister of the late Mary, Sheila, Gwendoline, John Joseph and Josephine. Sadly missed by all her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are private to family only.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Monday, going to St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan, arriving at 7pm, to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium Cavan at 4.30pm.

Liam Coyle, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Liam Coyle, 9, Binnion Ave. Letterkenny.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by loving wife Eileen (née Lynch) Burt, sons Joseph (Joe), Paul (Letterkenny), Stephen (Glasgow) and Mark (Florida), sister Carmel McDermott (Letterkenny), seven grandchildren and one great- grandchild, daughters-in-law, in-laws, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Tuesday going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny, for 11.00 am Requiem Mass which can be viewed online at https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Interment will take place afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Mary (Hugo) Ward, Kincasslagh

The death has occurred of Mary (Hugo) Ward, at her residence, Belcruit, Kincasslagh.

Her remains are reposing at her daughter Marie Martin’s house, Belcruit.

House private to family only.

Funeral mass on Tuesday at 11.00 am in St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh with interment afterwards in Cruit Cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and government guideline wake, funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of 10 people.

Nell Lavelle, Ballyliffin

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Nell Lavelle, Tirconaill House, Ballyliffin.

Her remains will be reposing at the residence of her nephew Paid and Mary Sweeney’s Clougherna, Ballyliffin on Sunday evening.

Funeral from there on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for requiem mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are private to family and friends only please with a maximum of 25 people permitted. The funeral mass can be viewed live on http://www.churchservices.tv/Clonmany

Patrick (Paddy) McCole, Crolly, and Birmingham

The death has occurred in Birmingham, England, of Patrick (Paddy) McCole (Paddy John Owen), Stranarva, Crolly and Birmingham, England.

Sadly missed by his niece Madge, her husband Hugh, his nephews; Tom and John, his brother Jimmy and all his extended family and friends.

His remains will repose at his niece Madge McCole Doherty's residence in Stranarva, Crolly, from Friday evening, April 30. Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday, May 2, at 11.00 am in St Patrick's Church, Meenaweel, followed by burial in Dungloe's Old Cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to family only.

The Rosary for the happy repose of his soul can be viewed on the Paróiste Ghaoth Dobhair Facebook Page on Saturday, May 1, at 7.30 pm.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook Page on Sunday, May 2, at 11.00 am.

Patricia Molloy, Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Patricia Molloy, 32, Ard Colmcille Letterkenny.

Predeceased by her parents Jim and Kathleen and sister Mary Angela. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her brother Seamus, sisters Bernadette (Letterkenny) and Kathleen Burke (Bomany Letterkenny), sister-in-law Mairead, brothers-in-law John Burke and Cathal McConnell, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Tuesday going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny, for 2.00 pm Requiem Mass which can be viewed online at https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Interment will take place afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, wake, Mass and burial are private to family only.

Family flowers only please, donations if wished, to I.C.U. Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rd, Letterkenny.

Pauline Monaghan, Portnason, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred, suddenly at her residence, of Pauline Monaghan, Portnason, Ballyshannon.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

Enquiries to McGee’s Funeral Home on 087 221 8483

Teresa (Tess) Carlin, Ballintra

The death has occurred of Teresa (Tess) Carlin, 37 Forge Avenue, Ballintra.

Remains reposing at her late residence, with removal on Monday at 1.30 pm to arrive at St Bridget’s Church, Ballintra for 2pm Requiem Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Please be mindful of current government guidelines in relation to Covid-19.

Mass can be viewed live on churchservices.tv/ballintra

Catherine (Cassie) McGrath (neé McGoldrick), Pettigo

The death has occurred of Catherine (Cassie) McGrath née McGoldrick, Lettercran, Tievemore, Pettigo.

Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Non-covid related. Predeceased by her husband Pat John. Always remembered and sadly missed by her brothers Owney, Packie John (predeceased), James Joseph (Dodie- predeceased), sisters Sarah Mary, Maggie Ellen, Bridget ( Bidgie- predeceased), Agnes ( Aggie- predeceased), her sister-in-law Rosie and brothers-in-law. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, extended family and all she lived with and took care of her in Aras Mhic Shuibhne over the last two years.

Reposing at Aras Mhic Shuibhne, Laghey with removal on Monday morning to arrive at St Joseph’s Chapel, Lettercran at 11am for Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are private to family only. Please be mindful of, and adhere to current government guidelines in relation to Covid-19.