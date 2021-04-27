Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday morning, April 27, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Polly Devenney, Moneygreggan, Newtowncunningham

George Wilson, Drimarone, Letterbarrow

Joseph Friel, Cork Road, Mallow, Cork / Donegal Town

Frederick Tully, Pound Street, Carndonagh

Patrick Harkin, Magherard, Malin

Isobel Mc Gee, Falcarragh

Theresa Harkin, Rathmullan

Liam Coyle, Letterkenny

Mary (Hugo) Ward, Kincasslagh

Nell Lavelle, Ballyliffin

Patrick (Paddy) McCole, Crolly, and Birmingham

Patricia Molloy, Letterkenny

Pauline Monaghan, Portnason, Ballyshannon

Polly Devenney, Moneygreggan, Newtowncunningham

The peaceful death has occurred of Polly Devenney, in her 100th year, at her residence at Moneygreggan, Newtowncunningham.

Funeral Mass can be viewed at https://www.churchservices.tv/newtowncunningham on Thursday, April 29 at All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham, at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to current HSE and government guidelines the wake and Funeral Mass will be private for family only with a maximum of 25 people permitted.

Family Flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to The Day Centre, Trinity Court, Newtowncunningham C/O any family member or Charlie Mc Clafferty Funeral Director.

George Wilson, Drimarone, Letterbarrow

The peaceful death has occurred of George Wilson, Drimarone, Letterbarrow, at his late residence.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, sons and daughters, Lorna, Gene, Fiona, Kurtis and Seoirse, son in-law William, daughters in-law Eilis and Ola, Grandchildren Sinéad, Stephen, Ethan, Leah, Adam, Amy, Mackenzie and Geordan, grandson in-law Mattie, his brothers and sisters Hughie(rip), Nathaniel(rip), Mary, Elizabeth, Frances, Kathleen and Billy.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Removal from there on Tuesday, going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles for 12-noon Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Donegal Cancer support c/o Gallagher Funeral Directors. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Sacred Heart/Holy Redeemer Chapel Facebook page.

Due to government and HSE guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only please, with a maximum of 25 people permitted.

Joseph Friel, Cork Road, Mallow, Cork / Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Joseph Friel, Cork Road, Mallow, Cork / Donegal Town.

Beloved husband of the late Mary and dear father of Charles and Raymond. Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters-in-law Katrena and Majella, grandchildren Kevin, Kelly, Brandon, Shannon and Erin, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines Joseph's funeral will take place privately. Joseph's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/mallow at 2pm on Wednesday, April 28 followed by burial in St. Gobnait's Cemetery. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time.

Frederick Tully, Pound Street, Carndonagh

The death has occurred of Frederick Tully, Pound Street, Carndonagh.

Deeply missed by his mammy, sister, Ann, Ian and Katie and all his relatives and friends.

His remains will be reposing in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh on Tuesday evening. Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh on Wednesday April 28 at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on Church Media.tv Parish of Carndonagh.

Patrick Harkin, Magherard, Malin

The death has taken place at his home of Patrick Harkin, Magherard, Malin.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday April 28 at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Aughaclay followed by burial in that adjoining graveyard.

Removal, wake, funeral and interment are strictly private please.

Isobel Mc Gee, Falcarragh



The death has occurred in Arás Gweedore of Isobel Mc Gee (Bella Cassie) of 42 Ballina, Falcarragh and formerly of Inishbofin Island.

Survived by her daughter Rosemary, son-in-law John, grandchildren Donnachadh, Caitríona, Máire and Eamonn, great-grandchildren and her two sisters Mary and Rosie.

Her remains are reposing at her daughter Rosemary Mc Ginley's residence in Magheroarty. Funeral from there at 6pm going to Christ the King Church, Gortahork, to repose overnight. Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Due to the government and HSE restrictions regarding public gatherings the wake and funeral will be private to family members only. Mass can be viewed live on: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork.

Theresa Harkin, Rathmullan

The peaceful death has occurred at Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home of Theresa Harkin, Pier Road, Rathmullan.



Beloved daughter of the late Margaret and James Harkin and sister of the late Mary, Sheila, Gwendoline, John Joseph and Josephine. Sadly missed by all her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are private to family only.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Monday, going to St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan, arriving at 7pm, to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium Cavan at 4.30pm.

Liam Coyle, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Liam Coyle, 9, Binnion Ave. Letterkenny.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by loving wife Eileen (née Lynch) Burt, sons Joseph (Joe), Paul (Letterkenny), Stephen (Glasgow) and Mark (Florida), sister Carmel McDermott (Letterkenny), seven grandchildren and one great- grandchild, daughters-in-law, in-laws, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Tuesday going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny, for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed online at https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Interment will take place afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Mary (Hugo) Ward, Kincasslagh

The death has occurred of Mary (Hugo) Ward, at her residence, Belcruit, Kincasslagh.

Her remains are reposing at her daughter Marie Martin’s house, Belcruit.

House private to family only.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh with interment afterwards in Cruit Cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and government guideline wake, funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of 10 people.

Nell Lavelle, Ballyliffin

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Nell Lavelle, Tirconaill House, Ballyliffin.

Her remains will be reposing at the residence of her nephew Paid and Mary Sweeney’s Clougherna, Ballyliffin on Sunday evening.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are private to family and friends only please with a maximum of 25 people permitted. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on http://www.churchservices.tv/Clonmany

Patrick (Paddy) McCole, Crolly, and Birmingham

The death has occurred in Birmingham, England, of Patrick (Paddy) McCole (Paddy John Owen), Stranarva, Crolly and Birmingham, England.

Sadly missed by his niece Madge, her husband Hugh, his nephews; Tom and John, his brother Jimmy and all his extended family and friends.

His remains will repose at his niece Madge McCole Doherty's residence in Stranarva, Crolly, from Friday evening, April 30. Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday, May 2, at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Meenaweel, followed by burial in Dungloe's old cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to family, only.

The Rosary for the happy repose of his soul can be viewed on the Paróiste Ghaoth Dobhair Facebook Page on Saturday, May 1, at 7.30 pm.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook Page on Sunday, May 2, at 11am.

Patricia Molloy, Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Patricia Molloy, 32, Ard Colmcille Letterkenny.

Predeceased by her parents Jim and Kathleen and sister Mary Angela. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her brother Seamus, sisters Bernadette (Letterkenny) and Kathleen Burke (Bomany Letterkenny), sister-in-law Mairead, brothers-in-law John Burke and Cathal McConnell, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Tuesday going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny, for 2pm Requiem Mass which can be viewed online at https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Interment will take place afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, wake, Mass and burial are private to family, only.

Family flowers only please, donations if wished, to I.C.U. Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rd, Letterkenny.

Pauline Monaghan, Portnason, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Pauline Monaghan, Portnason, Ballyshannon.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sisters Stella and Mary and brother Danny, all her extended family and all her life long friends.

Reposing at her late residence from this evening until tomorrow, Tuesday, morning, going to Lakeland Crematorium Cavan for cremation. House Private please to family only. You may watch the service on Lakelandsfuneral2021.

Due to government and HSE guidelines, wake and crematorium private to family only.

