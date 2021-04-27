Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, April 27, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Bridie Tarbuck née Campbell, Duncarbry Cottage, Tullaghan, Leitrim / Bundoran

Pat Diver, Carrowmore, Gleneely

Polly Devenney, Moneygreggan, Newtowncunningham

Joseph Friel, Cork Road, Mallow, Cork / Donegal Town

Frederick Tully, Pound Street, Carndonagh

Patrick Harkin, Magherard, Malin

Patrick (Paddy) McCole, Crolly, and Birmingham

The death has occurred of Bridie Tarbuck née Campbell late of Duncarbry Cottage, Tullaghan, Leitrim and St Patrick's Terrace Bundoran.

Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing privately for family only at Breslin's Funeral Home, Bundoran. Removal from the Funeral Home on Thursday, April 29 at 10.40am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

Bridie's Funeral Mass can be viewed live online at www.magheneparish.ie. Condolence to her family can be left on the online condolence section at www.breslinfunerals.ie.

Due to Government and HSE restrictions the Funeral Home, Church and Cemetery is private to family members only, please.

Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Bridie to the SummervilleHealth Care Facility, Strandhill, Co. Sligo or The Irish Cancer Society care of Donal Breslin at Breslin's Funeral Home.

The death has taken place at the Nazareth House Nursing Home, Fahan of Pat Diver, Carrowmore, Gleneely.

His remains are reposing at this home.

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday April 29th at 10.30am, going to St Mary’s Church, Culdaff for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of 25 people permitted.

Requiem Mass can be viewed live on

www.churchmedia.tv/camera/culdaff-parish

The peaceful death has occurred of Polly Devenney, in her 100th year, at her residence at Moneygreggan, Newtowncunningham.

Funeral Mass can be viewed at https://www.churchservices.tv/newtowncunningham on Thursday, April 29 at All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham, at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to current HSE and government guidelines the wake and Funeral Mass will be private for family only with a maximum of 25 people permitted.

Family Flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to The Day Centre, Trinity Court, Newtowncunningham C/O any family member or Charlie Mc Clafferty Funeral Director.

The death has occurred of Joseph Friel, Cork Road, Mallow, Cork / Donegal Town.

Beloved husband of the late Mary and dear father of Charles and Raymond. Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters-in-law Katrena and Majella, grandchildren Kevin, Kelly, Brandon, Shannon and Erin, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines Joseph's funeral will take place privately. Joseph's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/mallow at 2pm on Wednesday, April 28 followed by burial in St. Gobnait's Cemetery. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time.

The death has occurred of Frederick Tully, Pound Street, Carndonagh.

Deeply missed by his mammy, sister, Ann, Ian and Katie and all his relatives and friends.

His remains will be reposing in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh on Tuesday evening. Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh on Wednesday April 28 at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on Church Media.tv Parish of Carndonagh.

The death has taken place at his home of Patrick Harkin, Magherard, Malin.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday April 28 at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Aughaclay followed by burial in that adjoining graveyard.

Removal, wake, funeral and interment are strictly private please.

The death has occurred in Birmingham, England, of Patrick (Paddy) McCole (Paddy John Owen), Stranarva, Crolly and Birmingham, England.

Sadly missed by his niece Madge, her husband Hugh, his nephews; Tom and John, his brother Jimmy and all his extended family and friends.

His remains will repose at his niece Madge McCole Doherty's residence in Stranarva, Crolly, from Friday evening, April 30. Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday, May 2, at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Meenaweel, followed by burial in Dungloe's old cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to family, only.

The Rosary for the happy repose of his soul can be viewed on the Paróiste Ghaoth Dobhair Facebook Page on Saturday, May 1, at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook Page on Sunday, May 2, at 11am.

