Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, April 29

The death has taken place in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on Thursday, April 22 of Patrick Gallagher, aged 85, formerly Claggan, Carrigart.

The funeral will take place on Friday, May 7 in St Ethelbert's Church, Bolton, followed by burial in Heaton Cemetery.

Frank McBride, 24 White Thorn Grove, Letterkenny, formerly Doe Point, Creeslough

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Frank McBride, 24 White Thorn Grove, Letterkenny and formerly of Doe Point, Creeslough.

Funeral Mass in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny on Friday morning, April 30 at 11am followed by burial in Doe Cemetery, Creeslough.

Mass can be viewed live on the Church of the Irish Martyrs Facebook Page.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with a maximum of 25 people permitted.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director.

Bridie Tarbuck (née Campbell), Duncarbry Cottage, Tullaghan, Leitrim/Bundoran

The death has occurred of Bridie Tarbuck (née Campbell) late of Duncarbry Cottage, Tullaghan, Leitrim and St Patrick's Terrace Bundoran.

Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing privately for family only at Breslin's Funeral Home, Bundoran. Removal from the Funeral Home on Thursday, April 29 at 10.40am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live online at www.magheneparish.ie.

Due to Government and HSE restrictions the Funeral Home, Church and cemetery is private to family members only, please.

Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Bridie to the SummervilleHealth Care Facility, Strandhill, Co Sligo or The Irish Cancer Society care of Donal Breslin at Breslin's Funeral Home.

Pat Diver, Carrowmore, Gleneely

The death has taken place at the Nazareth House Nursing Home, Fahan of Pat Diver, Carrowmore, Gleneely.

His remains are reposing at this home.

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday April 29 at 10.30am, going to St Mary’s Church, Culdaff for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of 25 people permitted.

Requiem Mass can be viewed live on: www.churchmedia.tv/camera/culdaff-parish

Polly Devenney, Moneygreggan, Newtowncunningham

The peaceful death has occurred of Polly Devenney, in her 100th year, at her residence at Moneygreggan, Newtowncunningham.

Funeral Mass can be viewed at: https://www.churchservices.tv/newtowncunninghamon Thursday, April 29 at All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham, at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to current HSE and Government guidelines the wake and Funeral Mass will be private for family only with a maximum of 25 people permitted.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to The Day Centre, Trinity Court, Newtowncunningham c/o any family member or Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director.

Patrick (Paddy) McCole, Stranarva, Crolly, and Birmingham

The death has occurred in Birmingham, England, of Patrick (Paddy) McCole (Paddy John Owen), Stranarva, Crolly and Birmingham, England.

Sadly missed by his niece Madge, her husband Hugh, his nephews; Tom and John, his brother Jimmy and all his extended family and friends.

His remains will repose at his niece Madge McCole Doherty's residence in Stranarva, Crolly, from Friday evening, April 30. Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday, May 2, at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Meenaweel, followed by burial in Dungloe's old cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to family, only.

The Rosary for the happy repose of his soul can be viewed on the Paróiste Ghaoth Dobhair Facebook Page on Saturday, May 1, at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook Page on Sunday, May 2, at 11am.

