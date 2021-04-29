Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, April 29

The following deaths have taken place:

Maurice O’Donnell, Falcarragh

Patrick Gallagher, Bolton and Carrigart

Frank McBride, 24 White Thorn Grove, Letterkenny, formerly Doe Point, Creeslough

Patrick (Paddy) McCole, Stranarva, Crolly, and Birmingham

The sudden but peaceful death has occurred in Dungloe of Maurice O'Donnell (Big Maurice), Balina Brae, Falcarragh.

His remains will arrive in Christ the King Church Gortahork on Thursday, April 29 at 7pm to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Friday, April 30 at 11am in Gortahork, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government restrictions, the wake, funeral and interment are limited to family and close friends only, with a maximum of 25 people permitted.

Patrick Gallagher, Bolton and Carrigart



The death has taken place in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on Thursday, April 22 of Patrick Gallagher, aged 85, formerly Claggan, Carrigart.

The funeral will take place on Friday, May 7 in St Ethelbert's Church, Bolton, followed by burial in Heaton Cemetery.

Frank McBride, 24 White Thorn Grove, Letterkenny, formerly Doe Point, Creeslough

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Frank McBride, 24 White Thorn Grove, Letterkenny and formerly of Doe Point, Creeslough.

Funeral Mass in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny on Friday morning, April 30 at 11am followed by burial in Doe Cemetery, Creeslough.

Mass can be viewed live on the Church of the Irish Martyrs Facebook Page.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with a maximum of 25 people permitted.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director.

Patrick (Paddy) McCole, Stranarva, Crolly, and Birmingham

The death has occurred in Birmingham, England, of Patrick (Paddy) McCole (Paddy John Owen), Stranarva, Crolly and Birmingham, England.

Sadly missed by his niece Madge, her husband Hugh, his nephews; Tom and John, his brother Jimmy and all his extended family and friends.

His remains will repose at his niece Madge McCole Doherty's residence in Stranarva, Crolly, from Friday evening, April 30. Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday, May 2, at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Meenaweel, followed by burial in Dungloe's old cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to family, only.

The Rosary for the happy repose of his soul can be viewed on the Paróiste Ghaoth Dobhair Facebook Page on Saturday, May 1, at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook Page on Sunday, May 2, at 11am.

