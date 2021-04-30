Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, April 30, 2021

Contact

Death notices for Donegal on Friday morning

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The following deaths have taken place:

Trudy Peoples, Letterkenny

Maurice O’Donnell, Falcarragh

Patrick Gallagher, Bolton and Carrigart

Frank McBride, Letterkenny, formerly Creeslough

Patrick (Paddy) McCole, Crolly, and Birmingham

Gertrude (Trudy) Peoples, Slieve Sneacht Road, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Gertrude (Trudy) Peoples, Slieve Sneacht Road, Letterkenny and formerly Glencar Irish.

Pre-deceased by her father Thomas and brother Patrick. Deeply missed by her children Ethan and Kayla, mother Gertrude, brothers Thomas and Bernard and sister Catherine, sister-in-law Bridie, nieces, nephews, grand-nephews, aunts and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Her remains reposing at her sister Catherine’s residence at 51 College Park, Glencar, Letterkenny from 7pm on Friday.

Funeral from there at 11.30am on Sunday, going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for Requiem Mass at 12 noon which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Maurice O’Donnell, Falcarragh

The sudden but peaceful death has occurred in Dungloe of Maurice O'Donnell (Big Maurice), Balina Brae, Falcarragh.

His remains reposed overnight at Christ the King Church Gortahork. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday, April 30 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government restrictions, the wake, funeral and interment are limited to family and close friends only, with a maximum of 25 people permitted.

Patrick Gallagher, Bolton and Carrigart

The death has taken place in Bolton, Greater Manchester of Patrick Gallagher, aged 85, formerly Claggan, Carrigart.

The funeral will take place on Friday, May 7 in St Ethelbert's Church, Bolton, followed by burial in Heaton Cemetery.

Frank McBride, 24 White Thorn Grove, Letterkenny, formerly Doe Point, Creeslough

The death has taken place at Donegal Hospice of Frank McBride, 24 White Thorn Grove, Letterkenny and formerly of Doe Point, Creeslough.

Requiem Mass in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny on Friday morning at 11am followed by burial in Doe Cemetery, Creeslough.

Mass can be viewed live on the Church of the Irish Martyrs Facebook Page.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with a maximum of 25 people permitted.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director.

Patrick (Paddy) McCole, Stranarva, Crolly, and Birmingham

The death has occurred in Birmingham, England, of Patrick (Paddy) McCole (Paddy John Owen), Stranarva, Crolly and Birmingham, England.

Sadly missed by his niece Madge, her husband Hugh, his nephews; Tom and John, his brother Jimmy and all his extended family and friends.

His remains will repose at his niece Madge McCole Doherty's residence in Stranarva, Crolly, from Friday evening. Requiem Mass will take place on Sunday at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Meenaweel, followed by burial in Dungloe's old cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to family, only.

The Rosary for the happy repose of his soul can be viewed on the Paróiste Ghaoth Dobhair Facebook Page on Saturday, May 1, at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook Page on Sunday at 11am.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

