Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, May 5

The death has occurred of Páid Carty. Peacefully on May 4, surrounded by his loving family at Sligo University Hospital, (non-Covid related).

Treasured son of Margaret and Aiden, directors of Carty Group, much loved brother of Iarla, Mairead and Aiden Junior and very special nephew of Eileen Carty Sunnyside, Garrison Co Fermanagh.

Páid will be forever loved and missed by his sorrowing parents, his loving sister Mairead, his dear brothers Iarla and Aiden Junior, his loving aunts, uncles, nephews Jack and Oisin, sister-in-law Mary, cousins and his wide circle of neighbours and friends. Due to the present restrictions the funeral is private.

Funeral cortege will leave the family home at 11.30am on Friday, May 7, for funeral Mass at 12 noon in the Church of Our Lady, Star of the Sea, Bundoran followed by burial in St Ninnidh's cemetery.

The funeral Mass will be live streamed on the parish webcam MCN media, Magheneparish.ie. Family flowers only please; donations in lieu if desired to Down Syndrome Donegal. Enquiries to Peter Carty, Funeral Director, Garrison Co Fermanagh (078) 999 13005 or (028) 686 58 405.

Frances Forrest, (Wasson) (née Buchanan) Terargus, Churchill

The peaceful death of Frances Forrest, (Wasson) (née Buchanan) Terargus, Churchill, has taken place at Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home, Milford.

Funeral Service of Thanksgiving on Wednesday, May 5 at 2pm can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/Trenta-Presbyterian-Church-101423388359960/ with interment in the adjoining graveyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Gartan Day Centre and Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home c/o Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director or any family member.

Due to ongoing HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of twenty five people permitted.

Liam Lynch, Galdonagh, Upper Manorcunningham

The death has occurred of Liam Lynch Galdonagh, Upper Manorcunningham.

Beloved father of Lisa Marie (Dublin), Ciara (Belfast) and Heidi Cuffe (Kerry) and loving son of Paddy and Hannah Lynch (Galdonagh).

Deeply regretted by his brothers Martin (Galdonagh) and Michael (Trentagh) and his sisters Maggie Sweeney (Garryharry, Letterkenny) and Patricia (Belfast). Sadly missed by his sisters-in-law Teresa and Aisling and brother-in-law Johnny Sweeney, his nephews and nieces, extended family members, neighbours and his many many friends.

Funeral leaving the family home at 10.30am on Thursday morning, May 6, going to St Columba's Church, Drumoghill, for 11am Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The ICU Unit at Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

In accordance with current restrictions the house and funeral are private to family members only with a maximum of 25 people permitted.

Noreen Earley (née McBrearty), 2 O'Cleirigh Avenue, Donegal Town

The peaceful death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Noreen Earley (née McBrearty), No 2 O'Cleirigh Avenue, Donegal Town.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am at St Mary’s Church, Killymard, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the house and funeral are private to family only please.

Family flowers only, donations, if so desired, to Donegal Community Hospital Patient Comfort Fund.

Paul Friel, 15a Milfield Heights, Buncrana

The sudden death has taken place in Altnagelvin hospital of Paul Friel, 15a Millfield Heights, Buncrana.

Beloved husband of Aine and dear father of Stacey and Zoe, loving son of Brendan Friel and brother of Brendan and Alan.

Sadly missed by his family and friends.

Funeral from his residence on Wednesday at 9.15am going to St Mary's Oratory, Buncrana for 10am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Cockhill cemetery.

Due to Government guidelines the wake and funeral are private to family and friends only.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on http://www.churchservices.tv/cockhill.

Bridget Haynes (née McCaul), Mountcharles

The death has occurred of Bridget Haynes (née McCaul) of Worcestershire, England and formerly of Glencoagh, Mountcharles.

Sadly missed by her husband Roger, her daughter Jane, granddaughter Emma, brother Patsy, sisters Kathleen and Mary.

Funeral Mass will take place in St Saviour’s Church, Broadway, Worcestershire on Monday, May 17 at 11am.

Frances McLaughlin, 7 Sessiagh View, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Frances McLaughlin, 7 Sessiagh View, Ballybofey.

Much loved daughter of Seamus and the late Frances, devoted sister to Gerard, Seamus, Kevin, and the late Brendan and Martina. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her father, brothers, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Her funeral will leave McCool’s Chapel of Rest on Wednesday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am. Interment will take place afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the family only please, with a maximum of 25 people permitted. Mass will be streamed live via the parish webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to Cystic Fibrosis Ireland, care of any family member.

Patrick Gallagher, Bolton and Carrigart

The death has taken place in Bolton, Greater Manchester of Patrick Gallagher, aged 85, formerly Claggan, Carrigart.

The funeral will take place on Friday, May 7 in St Ethelbert's Church, Bolton, followed by burial in Heaton Cemetery.

