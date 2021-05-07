Contact

Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, May 7

Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, May 7

Staff Reporter

The following deaths have taken place:

Owen (Pipe) McGinley, Chapel View, Kilmacrennan

Bridget Haynes (née McCaul), Mountcharles


Owen (Pipe) McGinley, Chapel View, Kilmacrennan

The death took place on Thursday, May 6 of Owen (Pipe) McGinley, 7 Chapel View, Kilmacrennan.

Predeceased by sons Patrick and John Anthony, sisters Sally Doherty and Kathleen Hegarty. Deeply missed by his wife Mary, daughters Maureen, Caroline and Bernadette, sons Eannes, Owen and Michael, brother Patrick, Strathfoyle, Derry and sister Bernadette Handy, Drumkeeran, Co Leitrim, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Sunday, May 9, in St. Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan and can be viewed live on the Kilmacrennan Parish Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Kilmacrennan.Parish.Co.Donegal.

Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Church Convoy New Cemetery travelling via Ballinalecky Crossroads and Raphoe.

In compliance with HSE and Government Guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family only please.

Bridget Haynes (née McCaul), Mountcharles

The death has occurred of Bridget Haynes (née McCaul) of Worcestershire, England and formerly of Glencoagh, Mountcharles.

Sadly missed by her husband Roger, her daughter Jane, granddaughter Emma, brother Patsy, sisters Kathleen and Mary.

Funeral Mass will take place in St Saviour’s Church, Broadway, Worcestershire on Monday, May 17 at 11am.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie

