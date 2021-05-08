Contact
Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, May 8
The following deaths have taken place:
Owen (Pipe) McGinley, Chapel View, Kilmacrennan
Bridget Haynes (née McCaul), Mountcharles
Owen (Pipe) McGinley, Chapel View, Kilmacrennan
The death took placeon Thursday, May 6 of Owen (Pipe) McGinley, 7 Chapel View, Kilmacrennan.
Predeceased by sons Patrick and John Anthony, sisters Sally Doherty and Kathleen Hegarty. Deeply missed by his wife Mary, daughters Maureen, Caroline and Bernadette, sons Eannes, Owen and Michael, brother Patrick, Strathfoyle, Derry and sister Bernadette Handy, Drumkeeran, Co Leitrim, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.
Funeral Mass at 11am on Sunday, May 9, in St. Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan and can be viewed live on the Kilmacrennan Parish Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Kilmacrennan.Parish.Co.Donegal.
Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Church Convoy New Cemetery travelling via Ballinalecky Crossroads and Raphoe.
In compliance with HSE and Government Guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family only please.
Bridget Haynes (née McCaul), Mountcharles
The death has occurred of Bridget Haynes (née McCaul) of Worcestershire, England and formerly of Glencoagh, Mountcharles.
Sadly missed by her husband Roger, her daughter Jane, granddaughter Emma, brother Patsy, sisters Kathleen and Mary.
Funeral Mass will take place in St Saviour’s Church, Broadway, Worcestershire on Monday, May 17 at 11am.
If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.