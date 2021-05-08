Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, May 8

The following deaths have taken place:



Thomas Griffin, Lower Keeldrum, Gortahork/Tullamore, Offaly



The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Thomas Griffin of Lower Keeldrum, Gortahork and Tullamore, Co Offaly.

Predeceased by his father Jimmy. Survived by his wife, Alice, daughters, Niamh, Roisin, and Máire's son, James and grandson Tiernan; his mother, Philomena; sisters Ann Maire, Margaret, Josephine; in-laws, aunts Brid, Máire and Nora; nieces, nephews and a large circle of family, friends and colleagues.

Funeral mass on Monday, May 10 at 11am in Christ the King Church, Gortahork. Mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork

Due to the Government and HSE restrictions regarding public gathering the funeral will be private to family members only.



Owen (Pipe) McGinley, Chapel View, Kilmacrennan

The death took place on Thursday, May 6 of Owen (Pipe) McGinley, 7 Chapel View, Kilmacrennan.

Predeceased by sons Patrick and John Anthony, sisters Sally Doherty and Kathleen Hegarty. Deeply missed by his wife Mary, daughters Maureen, Caroline and Bernadette, sons Eannes, Owen and Michael, brother Patrick, Strathfoyle, Derry and sister Bernadette Handy, Drumkeeran, Co Leitrim, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Sunday, May 9, in St. Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan and can be viewed live on the Kilmacrennan Parish Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Kilmacrennan.Parish.Co.Donegal.

Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Church Convoy New Cemetery travelling via Ballinalecky Crossroads and Raphoe.

In compliance with HSE and Government Guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family only please.

Bridget Haynes (née McCaul), Mountcharles

The death has occurred of Bridget Haynes (née McCaul) of Worcestershire, England and formerly of Glencoagh, Mountcharles.

Sadly missed by her husband Roger, her daughter Jane, granddaughter Emma, brother Patsy, sisters Kathleen and Mary.

Funeral Mass will take place in St Saviour’s Church, Broadway, Worcestershire on Monday, May 17 at 11am.

