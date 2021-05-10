Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, May 10

The following deaths have taken place:

Anthony Doherty, Ballinafad Trentagh, Letterkenny

Ellen McGinley (née Sieyes), Pound Street, Dunfanaghy

Brid Gallagher, Loughanure, Annagry

Katie McGeady, Ballyness, Falcarragh

Isabella McLaughlin, Lower Braghy, Malin Head, formerly Quigley, Clonmany

Thomas Griffin, Lower Keeldrum, Gortahork/Tullamore, Offaly

Bridget Haynes (née McCaul), Mountcharles



Anthony Doherty, Ballinafad Trentagh, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Anthony Doherty, Ballinafad Trentagh, Letterkenny. Unexpectedly. Devoted husband and father to loving wife Tilly (née Bradley) and son Callum. Cherished son to mother Mae, (Clonmany). Predeceased by father John-Joe.

Fondly remembered by brothers Neil and John. Always remembered by his mother-in-law Rita Bradley, brothers in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, good neighbours and many friends.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/Kilmacrennan at 11am on Wednesday May 12 followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Unfortunately, due to ongoing HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Ellen McGinley (née Sieyes), Pound Street, Dunfanaghy

The death has occurred of Ellen McGinley (née Sieyes), Pound Street, Dunfanaghy. Peacefully, after a short illness, in the company of her loving daughter.

Beloved wife of the late John and sister of the late Jack Sieyes. She will be sadly missed by her daughter Deirdre, son-in-law Brian, sisters Mary McCarry (Falcarragh) and Bridget Sieyes (California), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandniece, grandnephew, extended family and friends.

In keeping with current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Ellen’s funeral will be private for family and close friends (a limit of 50 people in the church).

The funeral will take place on Tuesday, May 11 at 3pm in Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/holy-cross-church

Brid Gallagher, Loughanure, Annagry



The peaceful death has taken place, at her residence, of Brid Gallagher (John Frank), Loughanure, Annagry.

Sadly missed by her husband Patrick, sons Fred, Sean, daughters Anne Marie, Eithne and siblings Roise, Eithne, Sheila, Donal and Peter.

Her remains are reposing at her home with the house being strictly private.

Funeral Mass in Star Of The Sea Church, Annagry, on Tuesday, May 11 at 11am, which can be viewed on MCN Media Webcam, followed by burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Dunfanaghy.

Katie McGeady, Ballyness, Falcarragh

The peaceful death has taken place at Falcarragh Nursing Home of Katie McGeady dearly loved mother of Sean.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son, daughter-in-law Winnie, grandchildren Shane and Catriona, sisters Mary, Bridget, Nora and Teresa, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home. Requiem Mass in St Finian's Church, Falcarragh on Tuesday, May 11 at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to current Government guidelines the wake and funeral are restricted to family only with a maximum of 50 permitted.

Isabella McLaughlin, Lower Braghy, Malin Head, formerly Quigley, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Isabella McLaughlin, Lower Braghy, Malin Head, formerly Quigley, Clonmany

Funeral leaving the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Monday, May 10 at 12 noon going to her home.

Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday, May 11 at 11.15am going to St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with HSE and Government guideline, wake, funeral and interment are private to family only please with a maximum of 25 people permitted.

Thomas Griffin, Lower Keeldrum, Gortahork/Tullamore, Offaly



The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Thomas Griffin of Lower Keeldrum, Gortahork and Tullamore, Co Offaly.

Predeceased by his father Jimmy. Survived by his wife, Alice, daughters, Niamh, Roisin, and Máire's son, James and grandson Tiernan; his mother, Philomena; sisters Ann Maire, Margaret, Josephine; in-laws, aunts Brid, Máire and Nora; nieces, nephews and a large circle of family, friends and colleagues.

Funeral mass on Monday, May 10 at 11am in Christ the King Church, Gortahork. Mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork

Due to the Government and HSE restrictions regarding public gathering the funeral will be private to family members only.

Bridget Haynes (née McCaul), Mountcharles

The death has occurred of Bridget Haynes (née McCaul) of Worcestershire, England and formerly of Glencoagh, Mountcharles.

Sadly missed by her husband Roger, her daughter Jane, granddaughter Emma, brother Patsy, sisters Kathleen and Mary.

Funeral Mass will take place in St Saviour’s Church, Broadway, Worcestershire on Monday, May 17 at 11am.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie