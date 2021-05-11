Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday morning, May 11

The following deaths have taken place:



The peaceful death has taken place of Sarah Ferry (Sarah Johndy), Doire na Mainséar, Annagry.

Predeceased by her husband Charlie who passed away on the January 31 this year.

Sadly missed by her son Patrick, her daughter-in-law Rose, grandchildren; Patrick and Kellie, brothers-in-law Micheál and Pádraig, sisters-in-law; Bridget and Mary and all her extended family and friends.

Her remains will be received into St Mary's Star of The Sea Church, Annagry on Tuesday, May 11 at 7pm. Funeral Mass will take place Wednesday, May 12, at 11am followed by burial in Annagry's new cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, funeral and burial will be private to family only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook Page and on the Annagry parish webcam on Wednesday at 11am.

Charles (Charlie) Hersey. Donegal Road, Ballyshannon/Limerick

The death has occurred of Charles (Charlie) Hersey, Donegal Road, Ballyshannon/Limerick in his 93rd year.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his daughters Maureen (Seamus Connolly), Frances (Manus Daly), devoted granddad to Rachel, Tom, Oisín, Saoirse, brother John, sister Jean (Gerard Tierney) (predeceased by his sister Helen McMahon and sister-in-law Veronica (Curtin)), nieces, nephews and extended family circle. Reposing privately at his family home.

In accordance with current government guidelines and in the hope of keeping our family and friends safe, the funeral Mass will take place privately on Wednesday morning, May 12 at 11am in Saint Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon maximum 50 people permitted which can be viewed online :https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

It will be followed by interment in St Joseph's cemetery, The Rock.

Paddy McGuinness, Drumbarrity, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Paddy McGuinness, Killybegs. Sadly missed by his sister, Anne, brother-in-law Ben, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, May 12 at 11am in St. Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs.

Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Mass and burial will be strictly limited to 50 mourners.

Paul Maguire, Aughersakilla, Ballyconnell, Cavan/Ballyshannon, Donegal/Dublin

The death has occurred of Paul Maguire, Aughersakilla, Ballyconnell, Cavan/Ballyshannon, Donegal/ Dublin and late of Tullyhorkey, Ballyshannon and Dublin suddenly at his home.

Predeceased by his father John. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his mother Kathleen, brothers and sisters, Seamus (Dublin), Roisin (Longford), Doreen (Dublin), Angela (Canada), Kitty (Enniskillen), Marian (Ballyhugh),Tony (Dublin), Kevin (Dunderry), Sheila (Drumree), Noeleen (Dublin), Declan (Ballyhugh), Orla(Belturbet), Ciarán (Butlersbridge), Colm (Ballyconnell), Yvonne (Killesher), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends.

His remains will leave the family home on Wednesday, May 12 arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Ballyconnell at 3 o'clock for funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 50 people. Those who wish to show their support along the route are asked to do so by social distancing in a safe manner.

Anthony Doherty, Ballinafad Trentagh, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Anthony Doherty, Ballinafad Trentagh, Letterkenny. Unexpectedly. Devoted husband and father to loving wife Tilly (neé Bradley) and son Callum. Cherished son to mother Mae, (Clonmany). Predeceased by father John-Joe.

Fondly remembered by brothers Neil and John. Always remembered by his mother-in-law Rita Bradley, brothers in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, good neighbours and many friends.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/Kilmacrennan at 11am on Wednesday May 12 followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Unfortunately, due to ongoing HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Ellen McGinley (née Sieyes), Pound Street, Dunfanaghy

The death has occurred of Ellen McGinley (née Sieyes), Pound Street, Dunfanaghy. Peacefully, after a short illness, in the company of her loving daughter.

Beloved wife of the late John and sister of the late Jack Sieyes. She will be sadly missed by her daughter Deirdre, son-in-law Brian, sisters Mary McCarry, (Falcarragh) and Bridget Sieyes (California), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandniece, grandnephew, extended family and friends.

In keeping with current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Ellen’s funeral will be private for family and close friends (a limit of 50 people in the church).

The funeral will take place on Tuesday, May 11 at 3pm in Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/holy-cross-church

Brid Gallagher, Loughanure, Annagry



The peaceful death has taken place, at her residence, of Brid Gallagher (John Frank), Loughanure, Annagry.

Sadly missed by her husband Patrick, sons Fred, Sean, daughters Anne Marie, Eithne and siblings Roise, Eithne, Sheila, Donal and Peter.

Her remains are reposing at her home with the house being strictly private.

Funeral Mass in Star Of The Sea Church, Annagry, on Tuesday, May 11 at 11am, which can be viewed on MCN Media Webcam, followed by burial in Holy Cross cemetery, Dunfanaghy.

Katie McGeady, Ballyness, Falcarragh

The peaceful death has taken place at Falcarragh Nursing Home of Katie McGeady dearly loved mother of Sean.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son, daughter-in-law Winnie, grandchildren Shane and Catriona, sisters Mary, Bridget, Nora and Teresa, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home. Requiem Mass in St Finian's Church, Falcarragh on Tuesday, May 11 at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to current Government guidelines the wake and funeral are restricted to family only with a maximum of 50 permitted.

Isabella McLaughlin, Lower Braghy, Malin Head, formerly Quigley, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Isabella McLaughlin, Lower Braghy, Malin Head, formerly Quigley, Clonmany

Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday, May 11 at 11.15am going to St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with HSE and Government Guideline, wake, funeral and interment are private to family only please with a maximum of 25 people permitted.

Bridget Haynes (née McCaul), Mountcharles

The death has occurred of Bridget Haynes (née McCaul) of Worcestershire, England and formerly of Glencoagh, Mountcharles.

Sadly missed by her husband Roger, her daughter Jane, granddaughter Emma, brother Patsy, sisters Kathleen and Mary.

Funeral Mass will take place in St Saviour’s Church, Broadway, Worcestershire on Monday, May 17 at 11am.

