Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, May 12

Paula Leddy (née Reddin), Roscommon Town / Convoy / Bluebell, Dublin

Pat (Patricia) McClafferty, Carrowcannon, Falcarragh

Neilly Harkin, Tullyarb, Carndonagh

Peter Kearney, Leenankeel, Urris, Clonmany

Sarah Ferry, Doire na Mainséar, Annagry

Charles (Charlie) Hersey, Donegal Road, Ballyshannon/Limerick

Paddy McGuinness, Drumbarrity, Killybegs

Paul Maguire, Ballyconnell, Cavan / Ballyshannon / Dublin

Anthony Doherty, Ballinafad Trentagh, Letterkenny

Bridget Haynes (née McCaul), Mountcharles

The death has occurred of Paula Leddy (née Reddin), Ardsallagh Beg, Roscommon Town, Roscommon; Convoy and Bluebell, Dublin

Peacefully, yet unexpectedly at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinalsoe.

Predeceased by her sisters Ann, Jackie and Lana. Paula, wife of Adrian and mother to Hugh (Virginia, Cavan), Áine (Portnablagh, Donegal), John (Vancouver), Ruairí (Gort), Emmet (Brighton) and Aoife (Glasgow).

Sadly missed by her loving husband, her sons and daughters, sisters Celine (Spain) and Mairead (Boston), her brother Tim (Spiddal), her adored grandchildren Anna, Harry, Ruby and Jake, son-in-law, John, daughter-in-law Eugena, John's partner Michelle, Ruairí's partner Deborah and Aoife's partner Dan. Brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and her many friends and colleagues whom Paula worked with throughout her life as a photographer with the Farmer's Journal and regional newspapers.

Removal from her home on Friday morning to the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am (limited to family only please) with burial afterwards in St. Coman's Cemetery.

Her removal, funeral Mass and burial can be viewed on a live-stream page www.mcdonaghfuneraldirectors.ie/live-stream from 10.30am on Friday.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Mayo/Roscommon Hospice c/o McDonagh Funeral Directors, Castlerea, any family member.

Pat (Patricia) McClafferty, Carrowcannon, Falcarragh

The sudden death has occurred at her home in Carrowcannon, Falcarragh of Pat McClafferty aged 39 years. Predeceased by her partner Jonathan Doherty. Loving mother to Johnny and Kyla.

Deeply regretted by her parents Jim and Pat; her sister Michelle (New York); her brothers Mark, Kevin and Jimmy; her children's grandmother Angela Doherty and all her friends, neighbours and relations.

Her remains will repose at her home from 12 noon on Wednesday. Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Neilly Harkin, Tullyarb, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Neilly Harkin, Tullyarb, Carndonagh.

Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, May 13 at 11am in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.carndonaghparish.com

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family only

Peter Kearney, Leenankeel, Urris, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Peter Kearney, Leenankeel, Urris, Clonmany.

Funeral leaving from his late residence on Thursday, May 13, at 10.30am, going to St Michael's Church, Urris, for Requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral are strictly private to family only please, maximum 50 people.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Clonmany Together Facebook page.

Elizabeth Carr, Murlog, Downings

The death has taken place of Elizabeth Carr, Murlog, Downings.

Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Removal from there on Wednesday, May 12 going to the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for funeral service at 11am followed by private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only.

Sarah Ferry, Doire na Mainséar, Annagry

The peaceful death has taken place of Sarah Ferry (Sarah Johndy), Doire na Mainséar, Annagry.

Predeceased by her husband Charlie who passed away on the January 31 this year.

Sadly missed by her son Patrick, her daughter-in-law Rose, grandchildren, Patrick and Kellie; brothers-in-law Micheál and Pádraig; sisters-in-law, Bridget and Mary and all her extended family and friends.

Her remains will be received into St Mary's Star of The Sea Church, Annagry on Tuesday, May 11 at 7pm. Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, May 12, at 11am followed by burial in Annagry's new cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, funeral and burial will be private to family only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook Page and on the Annagry parish webcam on Wednesday at 11am.

Charles (Charlie) Hersey. Donegal Road, Ballyshannon/Limerick

The death has occurred of Charles (Charlie) Hersey, Donegal Road, Ballyshannon/Limerick in his 93rd year.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his daughters Maureen (Seamus Connolly), Frances (Manus Daly), devoted granddad to Rachel, Tom, Oisín, Saoirse, brother John, sister Jean (Gerard Tierney) (predeceased by his sister Helen McMahon and sister-in-law Veronica (Curtin)), nieces, nephews and extended family circle. Reposing privately at his family home.

In accordance with current government guidelines and in the hope of keeping our family and friends safe, the funeral Mass will take place privately on Wednesday, May 12 at 11am in Saint Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon - maximum 50 people permitted - which can be viewed online :https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

It will be followed by interment in St Joseph's cemetery, The Rock.

Paddy McGuinness, Drumbarrity, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Paddy McGuinness, Killybegs. Sadly missed by his sister, Anne, brother-in-law Ben, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, May 12 at 11am in St. Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs.

Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Mass and burial will be strictly limited to 50 mourners.

Paul Maguire, Aughersakilla, Ballyconnell, Cavan / Ballyshannon / Dublin

The death has occurred of Paul Maguire, Aughersakilla, Ballyconnell, Cavan and late of Tullyhorkey, Ballyshannon and Dublin, suddenly at his home.

Predeceased by his father John. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his mother Kathleen, brothers and sisters, Seamus (Dublin), Roisin (Longford), Doreen (Dublin), Angela (Canada), Kitty (Enniskillen), Marian (Ballyhugh),Tony (Dublin), Kevin (Dunderry), Sheila (Drumree), Noeleen (Dublin), Declan (Ballyhugh), Orla (Belturbet), Ciarán (Butlersbridge), Colm (Ballyconnell), Yvonne (Killesher), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends.

His remains will leave the family home on Wednesday, May 12 arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Ballyconnell at 3pm for funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 50 people. Those who wish to show their support along the route are asked to do so by social distancing in a safe manner.

Anthony Doherty, Ballinafad, Trentagh, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Anthony Doherty, Ballinafad, Trentagh, Letterkenny. Unexpectedly.

Devoted husband and father to loving wife Tilly (née Bradley) and son Callum. Cherished son to mother Mae, (Clonmany). Predeceased by father John-Joe.

Fondly remembered by brothers Neil and John. Always remembered by his mother-in-law Rita Bradley, brothers in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, good neighbours and many friends.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/Kilmacrennan at 11am on Wednesday, May 12 followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Unfortunately, due to ongoing HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Bridget Haynes (née McCaul), Mountcharles

The death has occurred of Bridget Haynes (née McCaul) of Worcestershire, England and formerly of Glencoagh, Mountcharles.

Sadly missed by her husband Roger, her daughter Jane, granddaughter Emma, brother Patsy, sisters Kathleen and Mary.

Funeral Mass will take place in St Saviour’s Church, Broadway, Worcestershire on Monday, May 17 at 11am.

