Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, May 12, 2021

Marek Lupinski, 6 Lough Road, Milford

The death has occurred of Marek Lupinski, 6 Lough Road, Milford and formerly of Olsztyn, Poland.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, brother Jaroslaw, sister Malgorzata, sister-in-law Katarzyna, nephew Jakub, extended family and friends.

His remains will arrive at St Peter’s Church, Milford, on Thursday at 7pm for rosary and to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 1pm with burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery. Mass and rosary can be viewed on Church Services TV St Peter’s Church Milford on https://www.churchservices.tv/milfordhttps://www.churchservices.tv/milford

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines funeral and burial are private to family and friends with a maximum of 50 people.

Sheila Keating (née Edwards), 3 O’Cleirigh Avenue, Donegal Town

The death has occurred peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospitalof Sheila Keating (née Edwards), 3 O’Cleirigh Avenue, Donegal Town.



Forever remembered and sadly missed by her husband John, sons, John, Marc, Noel, David, Kevin, Michael and Justin, her daughters, Kathleen, Irene, Louise, Justina, Cecilia, Jennifer, Emma and Denise, her brother Francis and sister Aine, her sons- and daughters-in-law, Andrew, Gordon, William, Imee, Colin, Inta, Glenn, Margo, Margaret, Denise, Adele, Caroline, Marty, Martin and Lauren. Loved always by her grandchildren, Sarah-Ann, Lynn, Lisa, Rachael, Nathan, Justin, Kaitlyn, Edward, Emily, Erik, Niamh, Aoife, Noah, Lucas, Patrick, Jack, Mia, Maddison, Ava, Hunter and her great-grandchild, Emma.

Removal from her late residence on Thursday at 5.30pm, to St. Mary's Church, Killymard for 6pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to ongoing government guidelines in relation to Covid-19, family home and funeral strictly private please.

Paula Leddy (née Reddin), Convoy / Roscommon / Bluebell, Dublin

The death has occurred peacefully at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinalsoe, of Paula Leddy (née Reddin), Ardsallagh Beg, Roscommon Town, Roscommon; Convoy and Bluebell, Dublin

She is predeceased by her sisters Ann, Jackie and Lana; Paula, wife of Adrian and mother to Hugh (Virginia, Cavan), Áine (Portnablagh, Donegal), John (Vancouver), Ruairí (Gort), Emmet (Brighton) and Aoife (Glasgow).

Sadly missed by her loving husband, her sons and daughters, sisters Celine (Spain) and Mairead (Boston), her brother Tim (Spiddal), her adored grandchildren Anna, Harry, Ruby and Jake, son-in-law, John, daughter-in-law Eugena, John's partner Michelle, Ruairí's partner Deborah and Aoife's partner Dan. Brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and her many friends and colleagues whom Paula worked with throughout her life as a photographer with the Farmer's Journal and regional newspapers.

Removal from her home will take place on Friday morning to the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am (limited to family only please) with burial afterwards in St Coman's Cemetery.

Her removal, Mass and burial can be viewed on a live-stream page www.mcdonaghfuneraldirectors.ie/live-stream from 10.30am on Friday.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Mayo/Roscommon Hospice c/o McDonagh Funeral Directors, Castlerea, any family member.

Pat (Patricia) McClafferty, Carrowcannon, Falcarragh

The sudden death has occurred at her home in Carrowcannon, Falcarragh of Pat McClafferty.

Predeceased by her partner Jonathan Doherty. Loving mother to Johnny and Kyla.

Deeply regretted by her parents Jim and Pat; her sister Michelle (New York); her brothers Mark, Kevin and Jimmy; her children's grandmother Angela Doherty and all her friends, neighbours and relations.

Her remains are reposing at her home. Removal from there on Friday morning going to St Finian's Church, Falcarragh for 11.00am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary on Thursday night at 9pm. The Rosary and Requiem Mass can be viewed live on mcnmedia.tv/camera/falcarragh-parish-church.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines the wake and funeral is for family only with a maximum of 50 people in church.

Neilly Harkin, Tullyarb, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Neilly Harkin, Tullyarb, Carndonagh.

Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, May 13 at 11am in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Peter Kearney, Leenankeel, Urris, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Peter Kearney, Leenankeel, Urris, Clonmany.

Funeral leaving from his late residence on Thursday at 10.30am going to St Michael's Church, Urris, for Requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral are strictly private to family only please, with a maximum 50 people.

Mass can be viewed live on Clonmany Together Facebook page

Bridget Haynes (née McCaul), Mountcharles

The death has occurred of Bridget Haynes (née McCaul) of Worcestershire, England and formerly of Glencoagh, Mountcharles.

Sadly missed by her husband Roger, her daughter Jane, granddaughter Emma, brother Patsy, sisters Kathleen and Mary.

Funeral Mass will take place in St Saviour’s Church, Broadway, Worcestershire on Monday, May 17 at 11am.

