Deaths in Donegal, Monday morning, May 17

The following deaths have taken place:

May Montgomery, Donegal Town

Laurence Sheils, St Johnston

Margaret Toland, Kilmacrennan

Peggy Gallen, (née Patton), Ballinacor, Crossroads, Killygordon

Patsy Mac Fhionnlaoich, An Choiteann, Gaoth Dobhair

Brendan McLaughlin, 15 Ardravan Heights, Buncrana

Charlie Gallagher, Dundoan, Downings and Letterkenny

Nonnie Sweeney, née Laughlin, Ballymaleel PO, Letterkenny

May Friel (née McMonagle), 335 Grahamsland, Castlefin

Conal Melly, 'St Catherine's,' Fintra Road, Killybegs

Georgina Morrow, The Haugh, Donegal Town

Josie Noonan (née McDonald) 'Dunroman,' Old Cartron Hill, Sligo and formerly of Annagry

Bridget Haynes (née McCaul), Worcestershire and formerly of Mountcharles

May Montgomery, Drumlaght, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of May Montgomery, Drumlaght, Donegal Town, peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital, following a short illness. Non Covid related.

Funeral Service in Donegal Parish Church, on Monday at 2pm followed by burial in the Old Abbey Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, care of George Irwin Funeral Directors, or any family member.

Funeral service may be viewed on facebook.com/DonegalGroupofParishes.

House strictly private please.

In accordance with Government guidelines, the Funeral Service is restricted to a maximum 50 people.

Laurence Sheils, Castletown, St Johnston



The death has taken place at his home of Laurence Sheils, Castletown, St Johnston.

Much loved son of the late Patrick and Mary Sheils and dearly loved brother of Liz and the late Jim, Teresa and May.

Funeral leaving his sister, Liz Sheil's home at 381 Ard Baithin, St Johnston on Wednesday at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Baithin`s Church, St Johnston at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sister, niece, nephews, and family circle.

In accordance with current restrictions the house and funeral will be private to family only please.

Margaret Toland, Abbey Village, Kilmacrennan

The peaceful death has taken place on Saturday at her home, of Margaret Toland, 37 Abbey Village, Kilmacrennan.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, Margaret, James, Julie and Peter and their families.

Sadly missed by her brothers and sister and extended family.

Reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday for 11am requiem Mass to St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan with burial afterwards to St Columba’s Graveyard, Termon.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are for family, friends and neighbours only.

Margaret's requiem Mass can be viewed on St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan’s Facebook page

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan c/o any family member.

Peggy Gallen, (née Patton), Ballinacor, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has occurred of Peggy Gallen, (née Patton), Ballinacor, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Beloved wife of the late Patsy and much loved mother of Patsy, Patricia and Charlie, cherished sister of Bridie (London), Tony (Castlebane) and the late Tom, Charlie, Walter and Paddy Joe, mother-in-law of Anne, Monica and the late Austin.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughter, sons, brother, sister, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.



Funeral leaving the home of her daughter Patricia Mc Govern, Drumavish, Crossroads, on Tuesday, May 18, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon, at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live on St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

In compliance with current restrictions, the house, Funeral and burial will be strictly private to the family only, please, with a maximum of fifty people permitted in the church.

Patsy Mac Fhionnlaoich, An Choiteann, Gaoth Dobhair

The peaceful death has taken place of Patsy Mac Fhionnlaoich, An Choiteann, Gaoth Dobhair.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Eithne, his sons, Enda and Frankie, his brothers, Éamonn and Jimmy, grandchildren, Megan, Enya, Antóin, Aisling and Fintan and all his extended family and friends.



His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral Mass will take place Tuesday, May 18, at 11am in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg, followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to family only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook page at 11am.

Brendan McLaughlin, 15 Ardravan Heights, Buncrana

The peaceful death has occurred of Brendan McLaughlin, 15 Ardravan Heights, Buncrana and formerly of 27 Lr Main Street, Buncrana.

Son of the late Neil and Kathleen McLaughlin, brother of John (Buncrana), Eileen (Gloucester), Victor, Liam (Burnfoot), Anna, Martin (Gransha), Joanne, and the late Michael, Raymond and Colm.

Sadly missed by his neices, nephews, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, family circle and friends.

Remains reposing at McLaughlin's Funeral Home. Funeral from there on Monday, May 17 at 10.15am going to St Mary's church Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed on http://www.churchservices.tv/cockhill.

There will be a private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

In compliance with government guidelines wake and funeral are private to family and friends only please, with a limit of 50.



Charlie Gallagher,Dundoan, Downings and Letterkenny

The sudden death has taken place at his late residence of Charlie Gallagher, Upper Dundoan, Downings and formerly of Letterkenny.

In line with Charlie's wishes his wake and cremation are to be private to family and close friends.

His remains arrived at the Church of St. John the Baptist, Carrigart on Sunday evening for service at 7pm. Private cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan on Monday, May 17.

Nonnie Sweeney, née Laughlin, Ballymaleel PO, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Nonnie Sweeney, née Laughlin, Ballymaleel PO, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Monday, May 17 at 10.30am going to St. Mary's Church, Ramelton for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please.

Donation in lieu of flowers if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

In compliance with Government and HSE guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are strictly private to immediate family only, please.



May Friel (née McMonagle), 335, Grahamsland, Castlefin

The death has occurred of May Friel (née McMonagle), 335 Grahamsland, Castlefin.



Beloved wife of the late Patsy, much loved mother of Linda and Enda and mother-in-law of Frank and Nuala, loving grandmother of Lee, Brandon, Aodhan and Aoife.



Funeral leaving her home on Monday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Castlefin at 11am.



Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Castlefin.



Due to current Government and HSE restrictions the house is strictly private and the church is limited to 50.



The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish of Urney and Castlefin Facebook Page at

https://www.facebook.com/urneycastlefinnparish/

Conal Melly, 'St Catherine's,' Fintra Road, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Conal Melly, 'St Catherine's,' Fintra Road, Killybegs.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughters Dareena and Arlene, grandchildren Leah, Adam, Barry, Gemma and Aimee, sons-in-law Sean and Manus. Sadly missed by his brothers, sisters, extended family, neighbours and friends.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Monday morning at 10.30am to St. Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs at 11am with burial afterwards in the local graveyard.

Family flowers only, please.

Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on MCN Media | CCTV, Sound & Live Streaming Specialists, Northern Ireland. Mass and burial will be strictly limited to 50 mourners.

Josie Noonan (née McDonald) 'Dunroman,' Old Cartron Hill, Sligo and formerly of Annagry

The death has taken place of Josie Noonan (née McDonald) “Dunroman”, Old Cartron Hill, Sligo and formerly of Annagry, peacefully in the exceptional care of the staff at North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Joe. She will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her children Sean, Moira and Joseph, her adored grandchildren Ruadhán, Damhán, Eolann and Rossa, great-grandchildren Aoibhín, Dáire and Ríon, son-in-law Ciaran Mac Fadden, niece Moira, nephew Martin, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Monday in St. Joseph’s Church, Ballytivnan, Sligo at 12 noon.

Burial will follow in Rosses Point Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live streamed via https://churchtv.ie/stjosephs.html

In keeping with current Government guidelines family home, Funeral Mass and burial will be private to family and limited to 50 persons at church and cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to North West Hospice online at www.feehilys.ie/pay.

All enquiries to Seán Feehily at Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo.

Bridget Haynes (née McCaul), Mountcharles

The death has occurred of Bridget Haynes (née McCaul) of Worcestershire, England and formerly of Glencoagh, Mountcharles.

Sadly missed by her husband Roger, her daughter Jane, grand-daughter Emma, brother Patsy, sisters Kathleen and Mary.

Funeral Mass will take place in St Saviour’s Church, Broadway, Worcestershire on Monday at 11am.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie